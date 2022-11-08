Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral SpringsBest of South FloridaCoral Springs, FL
SOS Children’s Villages Florida hosted “The Black Ball” to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care.Nikki LHollywood, FL
Related
St. Thomas Aquinas thumps Coconut Creek behind Hezekiah Harris lead
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – At St. Thomas Aquinas, all the focus is on No. 4 – as in a four-peat. The nationally-ranked Raiders took a convincing first step towards their fourth-straight state title on Friday night with a resounding, 59-14, victory at home over Coconut Creek. The top-seed in Class ...
Blanche Ely still undefeated after Soul Bowl game ruled no-contest
The projected playoff push for the Blanche Ely football team hit an unexpected hurdle on Saturday as its game against host Dillard was ruled a no-contest following a commotion that started near the stands behind the Tigers’ bench. The 52nd annual Soul Bowl game was halted with 7:49 remaining...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Searching for Missing Teenager With Infant Child
Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl who was last seen with her infant child. Police said 17-year-old Yailin Vargas was last seen Friday morning in the area of Brickell with her five-month-old son. The two were reported missing by Vargas' mother, who said they live in the area.
Click10.com
Santa’s Enchanted Forest to open at new location Friday
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole slowly making its way out of South Florida, weekend plans are now on the table. Santa’s Enchanted Forest is kicking off the Holiday season in South Florida with a tree lighting ceremony for their opening night celebration on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
CBS News
Tropical Storm Nicole's gusty winds whipped up the ocean off Deerfield Beach
Teri Hornstein reports there were a few people out on the beach in the morning. They said they planned to seek cover once the weather worsened.
cw34.com
Boca Raton family sues Palm Beach County school district after Tik-Tok challenge
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boca Raton family is suing the Palm Beach County School District after a Tik-Tok challenge was performed at school injured a student. 13-year-old Josiah Garmon says at least two classmates asked him how high he could jump and when Garmon showed them, they kicked his feet out from under him.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade and Broward Schools to Close Wednesday Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. All Broward schools and district offices will be closed and all before and after-school activities have been canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will also not be available. The district...
Miami-Dade and Broward County Schools Closed Wednesday, Open Thursday
Superintendents in both districts announcing schools are closed Wednesday. They'll issue an update later on Thursday status.
fox13news.com
Nearly 60-year-old South Florida pier partially collapses after Nicole makes landfall
A fishing pier in Broward County was partially swept away early Thursday morning when Nicole made landfall as a hurricane. The remaining portion of the pier suffered extensive damage, with many planks and railings missing.
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral Springs
Yellow Yolk, a new South Florida breakfast and lunch concept, has opened at The Walk at University in Coral Springs, marking the brand’s first location. According to its creators, Yellow Yolk is a pop-art themed restaurant that offers the perfect combination of trendy Florida eatery and laid back hangout spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.
Click10.com
Nicole’s strong waves wallop Haulover, Bal Harbour beaches
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While the effects are expected to be much greater further north, heavy waves from Hurricane Nicole battered beaches in northeastern Miami-Dade County Wednesday. Haulover and Bal Harbour beaches saw surfers hitting the waves against the advice of local officials. “Crazy, really crazy, I can’t believe...
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
cw34.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Wellington, record $2B jackpot claimed in California
WEST PALM BEACH Fla. (CBS12) — There is a winning ticket to the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in California. And the Florida Lottery is now reporting there are 26 winning tickets in Florida that can claim a piece of the record jackpot, including one in Wellington worth $1 million.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Election Results are In: Gomez, Daniel, and Wright Win
The Tamarac municipal election results are in: Michelle Gomez, Morey Wright, and Kicia Daniel are the winners. Incumbent Michelle Gomez has won the mayoral race with 12,735 or 55.79% votes. Her challenger Mike Gelin received 10,091 votes — or 11.58%. A current commissioner, Gelin, withdrew from the District 2 race to join the run for the mayor and, with this defeat, will leave the city commission.
Click10.com
Hurricane Nicole: State Road A1A floods in some areas of Fort Lauderdale Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida, rain storms and the high tide flooded parts of State Road A1A on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police officers closed the road from Northeast Ninth Street to Vistamar Street, just south of the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and feet away from the beach.
Nicole's wind whipped waves damaged Deerfield Beach pier
FORT LAUDERDALE - After a stormy night courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole, residents of Deerfield Beach enjoyed a sunny, but windy, morning. The gusty winds churned up the waters off the beach overnight, causing high surf that damaged the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach Ocean Rescue said the railings at the end of the pier were torn off by crashing waves which also damaged many of the planks. Engineers were out early Thursday morning checking on the structural integrity of the pier. More damage occurred on the south end of the beach. On a...
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
WSVN-TV
BSO end search for missing 15-year-old boy in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit has ended its search for a missing 15-year-old boy. Izaya Cummings was found by deputies, Tuesday. He was last seen along the 3400 block of Northwest 50th Avenue at around 7 a.m., Wednesday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
2 South Florida Spots Among The State's Best Places For Thanksgiving Dinner
Trips to Discover found the Top 10 restaurants in Florida for a Thanksgiving meal.
Talk Media
Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.https://coralspringstalk.com
Comments / 0