Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Christmas Eve murderer sentenced to life in prison
PIERRE, S.D. — On Monday, Elias Richard was sentenced to life in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for the murder of Vernall Marshall. It took a jury four days to convict Richard of Second Degree Murder. On December 24, 2020, an altercation during a drug transaction between Richard and...
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre woman sentenced for Bank Embezzlement
A federal judge has determined the penalty for a 27 year old woman from Fort Pierre convicted of Bank Embezzlement. Bailey Ricketts was sentenced (Nov. 7, 2022) to one month in federal prison, followed by three months of home confinement, two years of supervised release, restitution in the amount of $38,135.43, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
KELOLAND TV
SD bank employee sentenced for transferring money to self, others
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bailey Ricketts, a 27-year-old Fort Pierre woman, was sentenced for Bank Embezzlement on Nov. 7, according to U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell. According to the release, Ricketts was working at a bank in Fort Pierre from Aug. 2019 to Nov. 2020, during which time she knowingly transferred money into accounts belonging to herself and members of her family.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Supreme Court upholds murder conviction of Pierre man
PIERRE, S.D.–The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a Pierre man for causing the death of his then-girlfriend’s two-year-old son. Tristan Larson had appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court arguing that prosecutors should have been barred from using statements he made to a Pierre Police Department Detective and that the Supreme Court should grant him an acquittal.
drgnews.com
South Dakota general election results
Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
KELOLAND TV
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm rolls in Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area which includes the Pierre and Aberdeen areas beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Friday morning. This storm system will start to move into the region Tuesday and bring a chance for a few showers. Highs Tuesday will be in the 50s with some areas getting close to 60. As this storm moves northeast and evolves, we could have some thunderstorms move through Wednesday into Thursday in the eastern part of the region with snow out to the west before everything wraps up Friday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Christmas is coming to the Capitol starting Nov. 21
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Christmas at the Capitol Facebook Page, preparations are underway for the annual Pierre Downtown Parade of Lights. A large Christmas Tree has been put up in the State Capitol Building, ready for its Christmas decorations. South Dakotans will gather for the Pierre Downtown Parade of Lights on Monday, Nov. 21. According to the Pierre Chamber of Commerce, “local businesses go all out for this.”
drgnews.com
Eight Governors Make 2022 All-ESD Football Team
BRANDON – Eight Pierre Governors, the most from any team, are on the 2022 All-ESD Football Team, named Wednesday. Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, wide receiver Jack Merkwan, tight end Jett Zabel and offensive linemen Christian Busch and Matthew Coverdale are on the team from the Pierre offense. From the Pierre...
Pierre vs. Tea: The 11AA State Championship rematch
While all 7 state championships bring along their own interesting storylines, perhaps no match up is more intriguing than the showdown in 11AA between the Pierre Governors and the Tea Area Titans.
Comments / 3