Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Popular Folsom café and bar undergoes 'reset' with new owners
FOLSOM, Calif. — Reset in Folsom is a coffee house by day, and wine and beer bar by night with great food in between. The popular café is currently undergoing some major changes. Owners John and Tahni Voelz announced their farewell to the business after less than three...
Sacramento’s historic snowfall prompts city-wide snowball fight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is not known for its snow days as the average snowfall is zero-inches, but a record setting 3.5 inches caused quite a stir in January 1888. During the mid to late 19th century, a single day of snowfall from Decemeber to February was not uncommon, but on January […]
KCRA.com
Veterans Day in Northern California: What to know about parades, events
These are the Veterans Day parades and other events in the Greater Sacramento area that honored veterans and their families. A parade in Sacramento had a “Welcome Home” ceremony for the first time in more than 50 years. It honored hometown heroes of the 319th Signal Battalion. The Veterans Affiliated Council honored 99-year-old World War II veteran Jose Ortiz. It also celebrated Latino and Hispanic contributions to the armed services. The parade was at 11 a.m. at the Crocker Art Museum, including a ceremony. Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Rep. Doris Matsui were among those scheduled to attend.
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
Only known surviving railroad emergency hospital discovered in California. To save it, it’s free for anyone who can move it
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In this housing market, what if we told you, you can own a historic building — for free. The catch is, you have to be able to move it. Preservationists say the railroad history it holds is invaluable. “It's just been hiding in plain sight,"...
KCRA.com
The annual ice rink, Toys "R" Us: Here's what's open in Downtown Sacramento for the holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holiday season has officially arrived in downtown Sacramento. The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink opened its gates to the public on Tuesday and will remain open through Jan. 16, 2023. This is the rink's 30th season. KCRA 3 wants to help your family prepare for the...
7x7.com
Winter in Grass Valley and Nevada City: Gold Rush Lore, Modern Luxury + Old-Fashioned Holiday Fun
Nevada County, that swath of the Sierra Nevada mountains that is home to historic neighboring towns of Nevada City and Grass Valley (and, of course, Truckee), is rife with Gold Country narrative. Those mountain towns have real Wild West charm, with echoes of rollicking whisky-filled nights and glittering gold nuggets.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Opens Nature Park
Residents in Elk Grove and surrounding areas now have a place to experience nature and wildlife habitat. The city recently completed a 2.7-acre park on its wetland environment. Elk Grove Nature Park is the city’s 102nd park and lets visitors enjoy a small grove that includes walking paths, a boardwalk,...
Eater
These 7 Bay Area Restaurants Just Got Added to the California Michelin Guide
It seems congrats are in order for a handful of Bay Area restaurants. As of November 9, more than three dozen restaurants have been added to the California Michelin Guide, including seven restaurants in San Francisco, Oakland, and Sonoma. The announcement comes about one month ahead of the unveiling of the tire company’s most anticipated news: the annual awarding of coveted Michelin stars, which we now know will take place on December 5 at an event in Los Angeles.
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
Sacramento shoppers feeling food inflation impacts ahead of Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, but with inflation, Thanksgiving dinner could cost people more this year. Customers at T&Y Market in North Sacramento on Thursday were out shopping without trying to break the bank. "If I go to my mom's house, she's gonna put it...
abc10.com
Tule fog set to make its first appearance of the season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The winter storm that caused days of valley rain and feet of mountain snow has finally exited the region. Although the storm is gone, its effects will still be felt, especially in the Central Valley. Clear skies, saturated soils and high relative humidity values will set the stage for the Central Valley's infamous tule fog to make its first appearance of the season. Tule fog is a very dense, soupy variation of radiation fog that forms in the Central Valley following wet weather.
Proposal for new Kaiser Inpatient Bed Tower in Roseville moves forward
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are moving forward for Kaiser Permanente's Inpatient Bed Tower Project in Roseville. Roseville's Planning Commission approved the plan amendment Thursday among other actions, like certifying the supplemental environmental impact report. Now, the proposal will move on to the city council where two public hearings are required, according to the city's website.
kubaradio.com
Wayback Burgers Coming to Yuba City
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – How do you like your burger? If ‘Wayback’ is the answer, you’re in luck! The Appeal-Democrat reports Yuba City will be getting its own Wayback Burger franchise, and it is ‘expected to open in early 2023.”. The eatery will create around 30...
KCRA.com
Weekend forecast in Northern California: Timeline for possible snow flurries in Sierra
As you're planning what to do this weekend, here’s what you should know about the forecast in the greater Sacramento area and the Sierra. Meteorologist Tamara Berg says temperatures in the Valley will continue to be below average with highs peaking in the upper 50s. The weekend will include some subtle changes. On Saturday morning there may be a few sprinkles across the area as a weak wave rolls through.
Caltrans hosting a trio of ‘Dump Day’ events in Calaveras County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans announced it’s hosting a combined trio of “Dump Day” events for residents in Calaveras County in November and December. The “Dump Day” events will allow Calaveras County residents to dispose of waste for free. Caltrans District 10 is partnering up with Calaveras County to host the events, which begins on […]
'It's slapping the face of every veteran in Sacramento': Army & Air Force Exchange announces closure of McClellan BX
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service recently announced the closure of the McClellan Park Base Exchange in Sacramento at the end of November. Base exchanges allow active duty service members and approved veterans to buy various goods at a discounted price. "It's slapping the face...
SFGate
Sacramento’s first-time home buyer crisis: ‘Our own people cannot afford our homes’
The starter home is becoming a myth for many first-time home buyers in the Sacramento, California, market. The typical renter’s income of roughly $47,000 is less than half what it takes to afford the median-priced home in the area, according to a new analysis by Point2. That ratio is tied for 13th worst in the nation with Fresno, California, and Tuscon, Arizona — and places Sacramento in the same range as markets such as Seattle, Boston and Portland.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California 16-year-old found dead. She went missing on cold night in Nevada County
A widespread search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing since Wednesday night ended Friday afternoon when authorities found her body less than a mile from a rural Nevada County home where she was last seen. The teen, identified by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office only as Trinity, was found...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: A hidden gem. No, really. It's in the name!
AUBURN, Calif. — Along a tree-lined, two-lane, residential road west of Auburn, is a truly hidden gem. Well, it's literally in the name — Hidden Falls. Created in 2006, Hidden Falls Regional Park is a rolling landscape of open space with links to the Gold Rush that is open to hikers, cyclists and horseback riders and is highlighted by a dramatic, tiered waterfall that reaches its peak during the rainy season.
