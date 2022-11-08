ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Sacramento’s historic snowfall prompts city-wide snowball fight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is not known for its snow days as the average snowfall is zero-inches, but a record setting 3.5 inches caused quite a stir in January 1888. During the mid to late 19th century, a single day of snowfall from Decemeber to February was not uncommon, but on January […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Veterans Day in Northern California: What to know about parades, events

These are the Veterans Day parades and other events in the Greater Sacramento area that honored veterans and their families. A parade in Sacramento had a “Welcome Home” ceremony for the first time in more than 50 years. It honored hometown heroes of the 319th Signal Battalion. The Veterans Affiliated Council honored 99-year-old World War II veteran Jose Ortiz. It also celebrated Latino and Hispanic contributions to the armed services. The parade was at 11 a.m. at the Crocker Art Museum, including a ceremony. Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Rep. Doris Matsui were among those scheduled to attend.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elk Grove Opens Nature Park

Residents in Elk Grove and surrounding areas now have a place to experience nature and wildlife habitat. The city recently completed a 2.7-acre park on its wetland environment. Elk Grove Nature Park is the city’s 102nd park and lets visitors enjoy a small grove that includes walking paths, a boardwalk,...
ELK GROVE, CA
Eater

These 7 Bay Area Restaurants Just Got Added to the California Michelin Guide

It seems congrats are in order for a handful of Bay Area restaurants. As of November 9, more than three dozen restaurants have been added to the California Michelin Guide, including seven restaurants in San Francisco, Oakland, and Sonoma. The announcement comes about one month ahead of the unveiling of the tire company’s most anticipated news: the annual awarding of coveted Michelin stars, which we now know will take place on December 5 at an event in Los Angeles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Longtime Concord sports store closing

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
CONCORD, CA
abc10.com

Tule fog set to make its first appearance of the season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The winter storm that caused days of valley rain and feet of mountain snow has finally exited the region. Although the storm is gone, its effects will still be felt, especially in the Central Valley. Clear skies, saturated soils and high relative humidity values will set the stage for the Central Valley's infamous tule fog to make its first appearance of the season. Tule fog is a very dense, soupy variation of radiation fog that forms in the Central Valley following wet weather.
LODI, CA
ABC10

Proposal for new Kaiser Inpatient Bed Tower in Roseville moves forward

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are moving forward for Kaiser Permanente's Inpatient Bed Tower Project in Roseville. Roseville's Planning Commission approved the plan amendment Thursday among other actions, like certifying the supplemental environmental impact report. Now, the proposal will move on to the city council where two public hearings are required, according to the city's website.
ROSEVILLE, CA
kubaradio.com

Wayback Burgers Coming to Yuba City

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – How do you like your burger? If ‘Wayback’ is the answer, you’re in luck! The Appeal-Democrat reports Yuba City will be getting its own Wayback Burger franchise, and it is ‘expected to open in early 2023.”. The eatery will create around 30...
YUBA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

Weekend forecast in Northern California: Timeline for possible snow flurries in Sierra

As you're planning what to do this weekend, here’s what you should know about the forecast in the greater Sacramento area and the Sierra. Meteorologist Tamara Berg says temperatures in the Valley will continue to be below average with highs peaking in the upper 50s. The weekend will include some subtle changes. On Saturday morning there may be a few sprinkles across the area as a weak wave rolls through.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Caltrans hosting a trio of ‘Dump Day’ events in Calaveras County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans announced it’s hosting a combined trio of  “Dump Day” events for residents in Calaveras County in November and December. The “Dump Day” events will allow Calaveras County residents to dispose of waste for free. Caltrans District 10 is partnering up with Calaveras County to host the events, which begins on […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Sacramento’s first-time home buyer crisis: ‘Our own people cannot afford our homes’

The starter home is becoming a myth for many first-time home buyers in the Sacramento, California, market. The typical renter’s income of roughly $47,000 is less than half what it takes to afford the median-priced home in the area, according to a new analysis by Point2. That ratio is tied for 13th worst in the nation with Fresno, California, and Tuscon, Arizona — and places Sacramento in the same range as markets such as Seattle, Boston and Portland.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Explore Outdoors: A hidden gem. No, really. It's in the name!

AUBURN, Calif. — Along a tree-lined, two-lane, residential road west of Auburn, is a truly hidden gem. Well, it's literally in the name — Hidden Falls. Created in 2006, Hidden Falls Regional Park is a rolling landscape of open space with links to the Gold Rush that is open to hikers, cyclists and horseback riders and is highlighted by a dramatic, tiered waterfall that reaches its peak during the rainy season.
AUBURN, CA

