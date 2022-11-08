2 displaced in Fitchburg apartment fire

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Two people and a dog were displaced following an apartment fire in Fitchburg Tuesday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out inside an apartment in the 2000 block of Pike Drive around 7:30 a.m. Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said responding firefighters were quickly able to manage the fire and keep it from spreading.

The fire was believed to have been caused by an item being left too close to an ignition source.

Pulvermacher said no structural damage was reported.

First responders evaluated one person at the scene.

The American Red Cross said it is helping those who were displaced.

