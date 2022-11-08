Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Three Lakers receive all-conference field hockey honors
CORTLAND — The SUNY Athletic Conference has recognized three Oswego State field hockey athletes for their accomplishments during the 2022 season. Senior midfielder Kacie Simzer, senior defender Kaitlyn Mastracco, and senior goalkeeper Erica Scheblein have earned all-conference recognition.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Tynan, Ruggio are named OHS Athletes of the Month
OSWEGO — The Oswego High School Athletes of the Month from September have been announced. Ciarrah Tynan of the varsity girls swim team and Gavin Ruggio of the varsity golf team have been named the FitzGibbons Agency Athletes of the Month.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘Now I am the bad guy in that building’: Tierney returns to Cortland, now as grad assistant with Oswego State men’s hockey
OSWEGO — When Connor Tierney used to play for the SUNY Cortland men’s hockey team, he always entered the rink and walked to the left, onto the Red Dragons’ bench. But when Oswego State heads to Cortland Friday night, Tierney — now a graduate assistant on the Lakers’ coaching staff — will have to walk to the right, as part of the opposing team.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Two Lakers earn SUNYAC women’s soccer recognition
OSWEGO — Two members of the Oswego State women’s soccer team have received all-conference recognition from the SUNY Athletic Conference. Graisa Madden, a graduate student from Baldwinsville, was named to the all-conference second team as a midfielder.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Theodore Irwin: Businessman, benefactor, bibliophile
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 18th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Theodore Irwin began his business career as a miller in Oswego City and died there a...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
OFD Chief Randy Griffin announces retirement
OSWEGO — The Oswego City Fire Department’s chief is retiring. OFD Chief Randy Griffin, the 11th chief in the department’s history, announced his retirement Thursday after more than 30 years of experience in fire service and public safety.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Barclay: We have much to be grateful for on Veterans Day
Every November, we recognize the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s incredible service-men and women. Veterans Day provides us an opportunity to reflect on all they have done for us, and continue to do each day, to keep us safe and our democracy strong. This year, there are numerous activities taking place locally and across New York state in honor of our nation’s veterans.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘Beyond thankful’: Fulton Veterans Council hosts annual Veterans Day ceremony
FULTON — Roughly 100 people gathered at Fulton’s Veterans Park at 11 a.m. Friday for a Veterans Day ceremony honoring past and present veterans. The sky was gray and the temperature mild, and the rain held off long enough for local veterans, public officials and residents alike to join the Fulton Veterans Council in celebrating the United States and its military veterans. Donna Kestner, Veterans Council spokesperson, led the event, beginning with a short speech and transitioning into an opening prayer by Rev. George Reed.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fort Ontario chosen as an official location for Wreaths Across America Day
OSWEGO — National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) has announced that Fort Ontario in Oswego will once again be an official location for the organization and support its mission to remember, honor and teach. The ceremony will be held at the Post Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17, at noon inside the old stone fort in front of the Enlisted Men’s Barracks.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Public hearing scheduled for county’s 2023 tentative budget
OSWEGO — Oswego County legislators on Thursday approved a public hearing for the county’s 2023 tentative budget to take place 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the county legislative chambers, 46 E. Bridge St. At the public hearing, residents can discuss the county’s proposed 2023 budget and express any...
