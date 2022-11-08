ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

numberfire.com

Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (illness) questionable on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (illness) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Davis' Friday status is currently questionable after he was downgraded with a non-COVID illness. Expect Wenyen Gabriel to see more minutes if Davis is ruled out. Davis' current projection includes 25.3 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

numberfire.com

LeBron James (adductor) ruled out for Lakers' Friday matchup against Kings

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) will not play in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James will miss some time due to a left adductor strain. Expect Lonnie Walker to play an increased offensive role against a Kings' team ranked 25th in defensive rating. Walker's projection includes 17.0...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow (ankle) active and starting for Trail Blazers on Thursday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is starting in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Winslow will play on Thursday despite being listed with a right ankle sprain. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 23.8 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Raptors' Precious Achiuwa (ankle) out indefinitely

Toronto Raptors power forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle. Achiuwa suffered the injury on Wednesday and will be in a walking boot for the next 10 days. Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, and Otto Porter should see more minutes while Achiuwa is out.
numberfire.com

Portland's Keon Johnson (hip) out on Thursday night

Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (hip) will not play in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Johnson will miss his third straight game with a left hip pointer. Expect Nassir Little to see more minutes off the bench against a Pelicans' team ranked 12th in defensive rating. In...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Portland's Jerami Grant (ankle) starting for Damian Lillard (calf) on Thursday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is starting in Thursday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant will return after sitting out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In 36.5 minutes, our models project Grant to score 33.1 FanDuel points. Grant's projection includes 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Alec Burks (foot) probable for Pistons on Friday

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Burks is dealing with a foot injury but is listed as probable and expected to return to action on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Knicks. Burks' Friday projection...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (groin) on Saturday, Anthony Gill to bench

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (groin) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis will make his 12th start this season after sitting out one game with a groin injury. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Porzingis to score 42.0 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.2 points,...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Smith Jr.'s status is in question after he was forced to leave Thursday's game with a left ankle sprain. Look for Jalen McDaniels to play increased minutes if Smith Jr. is ruled out. In...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Nurkic continues to deal with an adductor injury and is questionable to face the Mavericks on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Dallas. Nurkic's Saturday projection...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Dean Wade (knee) questionable on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Wade's status is currently in the air after Cleveland's forward experienced right knee soreness. Expect Cedi Osman to see more minutes against a Warriors' team ranked 27th in defensive rating if Wade is inactive.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Pistons' Marvin Bagley (knee) questionable on Friday

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.6 minutes against the Knicks. Bagley's Friday...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) remains out Sunday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Smith continues to deal with his strained calf, and at this point, it is unclear if he'll be returning to the court anytime soon. Expect more work once again for Bruce Brown. In...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Washington's Kyle Kuzma (illness) questionable for Saturday's game versus Utah

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Kuzma's status is now in question after Washington's forward came down with an illness. Expect Rui Hachimura to play an increased role against a Jazz team ranked ninth in defensive rating if Kuzma is inactive.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Desmond Bane (toe) doubtful for Memphis' Sunday matchup versus Wizards

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (toe) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Bane's availability is currently in doubt after the Grizzlies' guard experienced right toe soreness. Look for John Konchar to see more minutes on Sunday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 156.3 minutes...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will play for Heat on Saturday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will suit up Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Dedmon was listed questionable due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project Dedmon for 4.0 points,...
MIAMI, FL

