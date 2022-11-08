Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDA
Workforce Solutions Panhandle & the Texas Veterans Commission are helping thousands of Veterans find employment
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Panhandle, and the Texas Workforce Commission hosted the 11th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair. This is a part of Hiring our Heroes movement recognizing veterans for their service to Texas and the nation. Over three dozen companies were...
Heart Of The High Plains: Hilltop Senior Citizens Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s cheffin’ time at the Hilltop Senior Citizens Center. “Monday, Wednesday, Friday, we cook a whole meal, just like what mama would cook,” said Warren Coble, Executive Director of the Hilltop Senior Citizens Center. “Meat loaf, briskets and things like this. Mr. Maxwell, who’s standing behind me, and Douglas Murkeldove, they […]
Amarillo Downtown library closes for safety concerns
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Public Library (APL) announced on Thursday, Nov. 10 that the Downtown Libary is closing immediately due to a safety concern related to the heating system. According to an APL press release, the Downtown Library is scheduled to re-open on Saturday, Nov. 12. APL states that all library […]
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Passed
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
Amarillo services impacted for Veterans Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that city offices will be closed Friday because of Veterans Day. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, city services will be impacted on Friday as follows: City Hall will be closed Friday. All residential and commercial trash collection will not […]
KFDA
TxDOT crews working on west Amarillo Boulevard and I-27 starting Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT starting Monday, Nov. 14, the right lane of west Amarillo Boulevard will be closed in various locations for four to six months as contractor works on sidewalks, curbs & gutters, and driveways. On Monday, Nov. 14, TxDOT will also be working ON the right lane...
Amarillo Mayor speaks on Civic Center lawsuit appeal notice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After the city of Amarillo filed its notice of accelerated appeal in response to the judgment in the Civic Center funding-related lawsuit, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson provided some insight on the city’s decision to file the notice and how this process has impacted the Amarillo Civic Center Complex facility as a […]
KFDA
Entries for Center City Electric Light Parade is now available
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City is now taking entries for the Electric Light Parade. The event will be on Friday, Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m. on Polk Street from 11th Avenue to 4th Avenue. The deadline for entries is Monday Nov. 14. To enter for the parade, click...
Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants
When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
Heads Up; Here Is What Is Closed In Amarillo For Veteran’s Day
Just in case you've forgotten, Friday is Veteran's Day. While there are many places that will be serving up all kinds of meal specials in Amarillo, there are some services that we will going without. Here is what will be closed for Veteran's Day in Amarillo when it comes to...
KFDA
City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
KFDA
Spearman, Panhandle play playoff doubleheader at Happy State Bank Stadium
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Spearman Lynx took on the Abernathy Antelopes and came out with the Bi-district championship, 21-7. The Panhandle Panthers matched up against the Floydada Whirlwinds.
Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
KFDA
‘We still see a lot of extremely difficult things that are hard to deal with’: BSA Behavioral Health is now offering specialized care for first responders
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Behavioral Health announced today that the clinic’s providers have been awarded certifications to treat first responders. “We’re never sure what we’re gonna roll up on. It can be something pretty minor to something very dramatic. We see a lot of things that can jar you, take a toll on your mental health and so having resources to lean on is obviously greatly beneficial,” says rookie firefighter Brayden Williams.
Center City to host ‘traditional’ Electric Light Parade
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Center City of Amarillo released details regarding the upcoming Electric Light Parade, which is set to begin the holiday season in downtown Amarillo. According to a news release from Center City, the 2022 Electric Light Parade will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 along Polk Street in […]
2022 High school football stat leaders on the High plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the 2022 high school football season wraps up here’s a look at whos been dominating this season on the High plains. According to Max Preps, the Tascosa Rebels are the number-one team in the area ending the season with a 9-1 record. Max Preps utilizes a system that has a […]
Amarillo Fire Department responds to Friday morning fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Friday morning fire in east Amarillo. According to a news release from the Amarillo Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 3900 block of SE 11th around 5:56 a.m. Friday. When officials arrived, they found a single-story home […]
City of Amarillo Trying to Make Amarillo Less Trashy
The trash in Amarillo has been a hot topic for quite some time. First, we lost a lot of our dumpsters in different areas. Those magically turned into trash cans we got to roll into the front of our homes on trash day. Then it moved to an even bigger...
KFDA
The Wrap Up: Final Week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is the final week of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Final Week:. THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: 4A and...
Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Two Different Fires Blazing In Amarillo
The Amarillo Fire Department was busy on Wednesday, November 9th, and early Thursday, November 10th. Wednesday, November the 9th found Amarillo Fire Fighters fighting two different blazes throughout town. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a structure fire at 9:31 PM at 201 S. Pierce. The fire was...
Comments / 0