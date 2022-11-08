ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo services impacted for Veterans Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that city offices will be closed Friday because of Veterans Day. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, city services will be impacted on Friday as follows: City Hall will be closed Friday. All residential and commercial trash collection will not […]
KFDA

Entries for Center City Electric Light Parade is now available

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City is now taking entries for the Electric Light Parade. The event will be on Friday, Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m. on Polk Street from 11th Avenue to 4th Avenue. The deadline for entries is Monday Nov. 14. To enter for the parade, click...
NewsTalk 940 AM

Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants

When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
KFDA

City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
KFDA

‘We still see a lot of extremely difficult things that are hard to deal with’: BSA Behavioral Health is now offering specialized care for first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Behavioral Health announced today that the clinic’s providers have been awarded certifications to treat first responders. “We’re never sure what we’re gonna roll up on. It can be something pretty minor to something very dramatic. We see a lot of things that can jar you, take a toll on your mental health and so having resources to lean on is obviously greatly beneficial,” says rookie firefighter Brayden Williams.
KFDA

The Wrap Up: Final Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is the final week of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Final Week:. THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: 4A and...
