Canyon County expects long lines at the polls and a higher turnout compared to primaries

Read full article on original website
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Absentee voting up, in-person voting down in Canyon County
Canyon County residents took advantage of absentee voting in record numbers but voter turnout still remained low compared to previous years. County representative Joe Decker says fewer people cast ballots in the county than they did in the last midterm election. A little more than 64,000 people voted in 2018 compared to around 59,000 on Tuesday, despite having 12% more registered voters this election cycle.
KREM
Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch in reporting
BOISE, Idaho — What initially appeared to be a Democratic win in the Idaho House has turned into a Republican victory after a glitch in reporting early voting was corrected in south-central Idaho, a state election official said Thursday. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the House...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Meridian city councilor says he will resign
Meridian City Councilor Treg Bernt said he will resign from the council after he won District 21’s state Senate seat in Tuesday’s election. Bernt received 83% of the vote, according to unofficial results. It’s not unheard of for a city councilor to also serve in the Legislature — Maryanne Jordan served in District 17 and the Boise City Council at the same time from 2015-2017.
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little easily wins second term
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little won a second term on Tuesday. The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy in the deeply conservative state. “To me, the election results today translate into giving us a mandate to keep our state on the path of incredible and unprecedented success,”...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 11, 2022
A look at election results and their impact on the legislature, Treefort is coming back to Boise, farmworkers in Idaho are struggling with wages, a new poll reveals that the legislature's stance on abortion is unpopular with Idahoans and former lieutenant governor candidate, Terri Pickens Manweiler will soon begin work on an abortions right initiative.
Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session
The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that appears on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The amendment is known as Senate Joint Resolution 102, or SJR 102, and it will take a majority of voters to approve the amendment […] The post Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
Post Register
Power outages in Boise and Harper, Oregon
Idaho Power reported two minor power outages Wednesday afternoon, one near Boise and the other near Harper, Oregon. The outage in Boise started at 7:45 a.m. and is impacting 20 customers. The cause is most likely due to line interference. Power went out for 95 people in Harper, Oregon at...
Boise Residents Share Frustrations With What’s Happening In Idaho
I knew as soon as I hit "post" on Facebook I was going to open a can of worms. Knowing that I was going to get answers from all across the spectrum, I really wanted to want people in this community would do. You can get rid of one thing...
Boise Braces For Severe Winter Weather This Morning
It's officially winter in Idaho as our portion of the state welcomes a rain/snow mix that will impact your morning commute. Other regions of Idaho have been hit with snowfall already, as Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Idaho ski resorts are rumored to be opening very soon as Bogus Basin has already accumulated many inches of snow.
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
Post Register
Boise Police clear homeless tent camp behind Interfaith Sanctuary
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police officers and members of the alternative sentencing program known as SLD or Sheriff's Labor Detail cleaned out a growing homeless encampment behind the Interfaith Sanctuary Wednesday. SLD workers removed tents, and personal belongings, along with trash and debris that had accumulated. A spokesperson...
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Crash reported on I-84 westbound near Maple Grove Rd
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a crash on I-84 westbound between SH 55 and Exit 49 at Milepost 49 in Boise. Two left lanes are blocked. Drive with extreme caution. A 15-minute delay is expected near the crash. CBS2 will update the story when...
Veterans Day 2022 free meals and other deals for those who've served
BOISE, Idaho — Food and drink with the compliments of the house have become a tradition for many restaurants in Idaho and around the nation as a way of thanking veterans and those still serving in the U.S. military. Below is a list of offers from businesses operating in...
Famous Forum ‘WallStreetBets': Idaho Housing Market is Collapsing
Does the phrase "Wall Street Bets" ring a bell? If you're a reddit user, you will know all about the forum whether you use it or not. If you're just a general consumer of news--you may remember the drama that once stemmed from it. Better known as "r/wallstreetbets", the popular...
KTVB
Work begins on $3.2 million Eagle Road pedestrian, bike bridge
Construction is happening Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This week's work focuses on pile driving for the piers in the Boise River.
Escape Boise to These 3 Sunny Vacations For Under $150 Round Trip
When it comes to getting OUT of the Treasure Valley, it seems there's never much of a hurry for locals. The ongoing joke of course is that thousands of people are flocking to Boise and surrounding cities-- but nobody is really leaving? This certainly isn't true in terms of moving statistics--plenty of Idahoans have been "priced out" of the area or have taken off for various other reasons.
Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise
Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Fish & Game Seeking Information on Bull Elk Shot and Left to Waste in Unit 39
GARDEN VALLEY, ID - Conservation officers with the Idaho Fish & Game are seeking information on a 6x6 bull elk that was recently shot and left to waste on a hillside near the summit of Clear Creek in hunting Unit 39, southeast of Garden Valley, ID. Officers believe the animal...
Idaho Restaurant Has One of the best Burritos In America
Let's talk about burritos baby! One of my favorite ways to deliver food to my mouth. Talk about a convenient way to bundle up some delicious goodness and have it packed all together. What are your favorite ingredients in a burrito? Here's what I like. Bean. Rice. Cheese. Meats (Carnitas/Asada/Chicken/I...
Comments / 0