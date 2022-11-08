ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
BGR.com

3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret

IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
TechRadar

This cool secret iPhone feature lets you video chat in the dark

The front camera on your iPhone packs a secret weapon. The same tool that all of the best iPhones use to create Memoji can also be used as a night vision camera for video chats. Even when the camera looks completely dark, you can activate the Memoji and your caller will see you perfectly … albeit with the filter applied. If you know how to set up Memoji, you now have night vision.
knowtechie.com

How to use AirPods as a spying device

Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
Vice

‘Losing the Magic’: When MDMA Just Stops Working

“It’s hard to talk about MDMA without using cliches,” laughs Laura, who first used ecstasy during its late 90s, Gatecrasher and Fatboy Slim-propelled era. “But that initial time: I had the feeling that everything was as it should be. There were these uncontrollably exciting waves and I had a visceral reaction to electronic music. It felt like every layer of this song resonated. It had something to say.”

