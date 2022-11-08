Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023
In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
Former Browns OC John DeFilippo named head coach of New Orleans Breakers
There was once upon a time when John DeFilippo was considered an up-and-coming riser in the coaching ranks. The offensive coordinator during the 2015 season with the Cleveland Browns, DeFilippo lasted only one season with the franchise after the firing of Mike Pettine. He has since worked stints as both a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles (where he won a Super Bowl), Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears since then.
Vikings TE Bolts for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) are nearing elimination from the AFC playoff race, but Josh McDaniels’ team is still making roster moves. On Thursday, the Raiders signed Minnesota Vikings tight end Jacob Hollister from Minnesota’s practice squad — on the same day that Raiders TE Darren Waller hit injured reserve.
Steelers fans won’t feel very good after hearing comments from NFL MVP contender
Pittsburgh Steelers fans might be sick to their stomach after hearing recent comments from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback, who is a contender for the NFL MVP award this season, told Jason Kelce that he thought he was going to be drafted by Pittsburgh in 2020.
Commanders BREAKING: Owner Dan Snyder, Roger Goodell Sued by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine
Dan Snyder faces another legal challenge as the owner of the Washington Commanders.
Steelers’ Pro Bowl pass rusher set to return
The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been out since week one when he suffered a torn pec. He also injured his knee during the rehab process.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: From brink of stardom to brink of irrelevance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The visitor's locker room was eerily quiet as the Carolina Panthers processed their overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons 11 days ago. Players were devastated at going from the high of PJ Walker's 62-yard, game-tying touchdown that was called the "throw of the year'' by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the low of failed opportunities to win on missed kicks by Eddy Pineiro.
NFL: Washington Redskins-Head Coach Ron Rivera Press Conference
Jan 2, 2020; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder and his wife Tanya look on as head coach Ron Rivera speaks during his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Penguins Locker Room: Carter Plays Defense, Sullivan Has Jokes
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Breaking a seven-game winless streak can feel like a long winning streak. Those shots that before clanged off the post or just missed suddenly find the net. Frustration becomes energy; that extra step is the difference between winning and losing. The Pittsburgh Penguins felt the rush of a much-needed win on Wednesday.
LIVE BLOG: Auburn vs. Texas A&M Live Updates
Follow along for live updates for the Auburn football game vs Texas A&M.
BREAKING: LaMelo Ball's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game
According to Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer, LaMelo Ball will make his season debut in Saturday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat.
Pitt vs West Virginia Takeaways: Stinging, Not Damning
The Pitt Panthers fell in brutal fashion to their most hated rival and it was a tough loss, but not a season-defining one.
