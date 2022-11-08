ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns OC John DeFilippo named head coach of New Orleans Breakers

There was once upon a time when John DeFilippo was considered an up-and-coming riser in the coaching ranks. The offensive coordinator during the 2015 season with the Cleveland Browns, DeFilippo lasted only one season with the franchise after the firing of Mike Pettine. He has since worked stints as both a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles (where he won a Super Bowl), Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears since then.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings TE Bolts for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) are nearing elimination from the AFC playoff race, but Josh McDaniels’ team is still making roster moves. On Thursday, the Raiders signed Minnesota Vikings tight end Jacob Hollister from Minnesota’s practice squad — on the same day that Raiders TE Darren Waller hit injured reserve.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Panthers' Baker Mayfield: From brink of stardom to brink of irrelevance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The visitor's locker room was eerily quiet as the Carolina Panthers processed their overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons 11 days ago. Players were devastated at going from the high of PJ Walker's 62-yard, game-tying touchdown that was called the "throw of the year'' by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the low of failed opportunities to win on missed kicks by Eddy Pineiro.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Locker Room: Carter Plays Defense, Sullivan Has Jokes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Breaking a seven-game winless streak can feel like a long winning streak. Those shots that before clanged off the post or just missed suddenly find the net. Frustration becomes energy; that extra step is the difference between winning and losing. The Pittsburgh Penguins felt the rush of a much-needed win on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA

