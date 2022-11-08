NSP finds nearly 1,000 suspected Fentanyl pills in traffic stop

The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a North Dakota woman after allegedly finding nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-80.

Here is what NSP says about the arrest:

"At around 9:05 p.m. Monday, a trooper stopped a Chrysler 200 that was parked on the shoulder of I-80 near Gibbon. During the stop, the trooper allegedly observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.

Troopers allege they located a pouch containing around 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

The alleged driver was identified as 30-year-old Brittany Beeter of Fargo, North Dakota.

Beeter was arrested for possession of an extremely hazardous substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, imitation of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in Buffalo County Jail."

