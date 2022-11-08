ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News-Medical.net

Unhealthy behaviors associated with poorer outcomes from COVID-19 infections

The American Journal of Medicine recently published an article recognizing the link between unhealthy lifestyle behaviors and the one million COVID-19 deaths in the United States. Dr. Carl "Chip" Lavie, Medical Director Cardiac Rehabilitation and Prevention at the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute was a senior author on this manuscript.
scitechdaily.com

250% Increased Risk – A New Study Adds to the List of Risk Factors for Dementia

Psychotic disorders can increase your risk of dementia by 250%. According to a review of the existing evidence conducted by University College London researchers, people with psychotic disorders like schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia. The recent systematic review and...
earth.com

COVID-19 reinfection increases the risk of fatal complications

Many people worldwide are experiencing repeat SARS-CoV-2 infections, but the health risks associated with these reinfections have remained unclear. Now, a team of researchers led by Washington University in St. Louis has found that repeated COVID-19 infections increase the risk of organ failure and death. “During the past few months,...
MedicalXpress

Study identifies neural connections that regulate prosocial and selfish behavior in mice

Humans and animals can exhibit a wide variety of behaviors when interacting with their peers. These include both prosocial behaviors, voluntary actions aimed at supporting or helping others, and selfish or opportunistic behaviors, which prioritize one's own needs or desires. Several past neuroscience studies have investigated the neural processes involved...
MedicalXpress

Study provides evidence of protective link between oral microbiome and COVID

Using high-throughput genome sequencing and machine learning, scientists at UMass Chan Medical School have shown a strong correlation between the oral microbiome in patients with COVID-19 at the time of hospital admission and the need for later respiratory support. Published in Frontiers in Microbiology, the study adds to a growing body of research linking the oral microbiome with respiratory illnesses and offers new insights into how SARS-CoV-2 impacts inflammation and causes disease.
News-Medical.net

People living with HIV found to have a significantly delayed internal body clock

People living with HIV have a significantly delayed internal body clock, consistent with the symptoms of jet lag, according to new findings reported by researchers from universities in South Africa and the UK. The findings, which have been published in the Journal of Pineal Research, may explain some of the...
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge

A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
MedicalXpress

Using SNAP benefits may slow memory decline in older adults

Eligible older adults who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the United States may have slower memory decline than eligible people who do not participate, according to a new study at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. The researchers found that those who used SNAP had about two fewer years of cognitive aging over a 10-year period compared with those who didn't use SNAP.
WebMD

Side Effects From COVID Vaccine Show Its Effectiveness

Oct. 25, 2022 -- If you had fever, chills, nausea, or other common side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that’s good news. It means your body had a greater antibody response than people who had just a little pain or rash at the injection site, or no reaction at all.
Idaho8.com

Covid-19 vaccine study links side effects with greater antibody response

People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. Having such symptoms after vaccination is associated with greater antibody responses compared with having only pain or...
MedicalXpress

Study: Popular dietary supplement causes cancer risk, brain metastasis

While previous studies have linked commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological health, new research from the University of Missouri has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer. The international team...
MedicalXpress

Research identifies new way to halt pancreatic cancer invasion by targeting healthy cells

Researchers from Barts Cancer Institute at Queen Mary University of London have identified a new channel of communication through which non-cancerous cells drive the invasion of cancer cells in pancreatic cancer. By blocking a particular signaling molecule within this pathway, called Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 1 (FGFR1), the team was...
cohaitungchi.com

What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure

What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure. High blood pressure, also called hypertension, affects about a third of all adults in the United States. Another third have prehypertension, where their blood pressure is high but not quite high enough to be diagnosed as hypertension. Often, high blood pressure has no symptoms, so the only way to know if you have it is to have your doctor measure it during your annual medical checkup.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MedicalXpress

Vaping exposes users to harmful levels of particulate matter, study suggests

The use of electronic cigarettes is increasing, especially among young people. In the U.S., outbreaks of lung injury and other respiratory illnesses and deaths associated with vaping have been reported, but the short- and long-term health implications are largely unknown. In a new study in Nature Scientific Reports, CUNY SPH...
MedicalXpress

US ophthalmology residency programs rank last for diversity, according to new study

A UC Davis Health study on the racial and ethnic composition of residency programs in the United States found ophthalmology programs rank last in underrepresented minority group recruitment compared to other specialties. "Trends in Racial Diversity among United States Ophthalmology Residents" was published in Ophthalmology. "We know from previous research...
boldsky.com

Omega-3 That Can Destroy Cancer Cells: A New Promise For Cancer Treatment

The University of Louvain has made a significant discovery by finding that a well-known Omega-3 fatty acid found in fish can assist cancer tumours in disintegrating from within due to its action. Cancer tumours in acidosis rely on these fatty acids, but they cannot store them properly - thus poisoning themselves [1].

Comments / 0

Community Policy