News-Medical.net
Unhealthy behaviors associated with poorer outcomes from COVID-19 infections
The American Journal of Medicine recently published an article recognizing the link between unhealthy lifestyle behaviors and the one million COVID-19 deaths in the United States. Dr. Carl "Chip" Lavie, Medical Director Cardiac Rehabilitation and Prevention at the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute was a senior author on this manuscript.
scitechdaily.com
250% Increased Risk – A New Study Adds to the List of Risk Factors for Dementia
Psychotic disorders can increase your risk of dementia by 250%. According to a review of the existing evidence conducted by University College London researchers, people with psychotic disorders like schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia. The recent systematic review and...
earth.com
COVID-19 reinfection increases the risk of fatal complications
Many people worldwide are experiencing repeat SARS-CoV-2 infections, but the health risks associated with these reinfections have remained unclear. Now, a team of researchers led by Washington University in St. Louis has found that repeated COVID-19 infections increase the risk of organ failure and death. “During the past few months,...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies neural connections that regulate prosocial and selfish behavior in mice
Humans and animals can exhibit a wide variety of behaviors when interacting with their peers. These include both prosocial behaviors, voluntary actions aimed at supporting or helping others, and selfish or opportunistic behaviors, which prioritize one's own needs or desires. Several past neuroscience studies have investigated the neural processes involved...
MedicalXpress
Study provides evidence of protective link between oral microbiome and COVID
Using high-throughput genome sequencing and machine learning, scientists at UMass Chan Medical School have shown a strong correlation between the oral microbiome in patients with COVID-19 at the time of hospital admission and the need for later respiratory support. Published in Frontiers in Microbiology, the study adds to a growing body of research linking the oral microbiome with respiratory illnesses and offers new insights into how SARS-CoV-2 impacts inflammation and causes disease.
If your COVID vaccine left you feeling terrible, it probably offered you better protection, new study suggests
Scientists have found a link between COVID vaccine side effects and a higher immune response to the immunization. Feeling unwell after getting your COVID booster shot could actually be a good sign, according to a new scientific study, which found a link between post-vaccine side effects and a higher immune response.
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine jabs you’ve had, major study says
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine doses you’ve had, according to a major study. If you’ve ever had COVID, there’s a chance you’re all too familiar with symptoms of the virus, which include a cough, tiredness, and headaches. But as the virus...
News-Medical.net
People living with HIV found to have a significantly delayed internal body clock
People living with HIV have a significantly delayed internal body clock, consistent with the symptoms of jet lag, according to new findings reported by researchers from universities in South Africa and the UK. The findings, which have been published in the Journal of Pineal Research, may explain some of the...
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
MedicalXpress
Using SNAP benefits may slow memory decline in older adults
Eligible older adults who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the United States may have slower memory decline than eligible people who do not participate, according to a new study at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. The researchers found that those who used SNAP had about two fewer years of cognitive aging over a 10-year period compared with those who didn't use SNAP.
WebMD
Idaho8.com
MedicalXpress
Study: Popular dietary supplement causes cancer risk, brain metastasis
While previous studies have linked commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological health, new research from the University of Missouri has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer. The international team...
MedicalXpress
Research identifies new way to halt pancreatic cancer invasion by targeting healthy cells
Researchers from Barts Cancer Institute at Queen Mary University of London have identified a new channel of communication through which non-cancerous cells drive the invasion of cancer cells in pancreatic cancer. By blocking a particular signaling molecule within this pathway, called Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 1 (FGFR1), the team was...
New study shows 1 in 5 deaths for U.S. adults ages 20 to 49 are from excessive drinking
An estimated 1 in 5 deaths of U.S. adults ages 20 to 49 is from excessive drinking, a new study by JAMA Network Open reports. Excessive alcohol consumption is a leading cause of preventable deaths in the United States. For U.S. adults ages 20 to 64, an estimated 1 in...
cohaitungchi.com
What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure
What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure. High blood pressure, also called hypertension, affects about a third of all adults in the United States. Another third have prehypertension, where their blood pressure is high but not quite high enough to be diagnosed as hypertension. Often, high blood pressure has no symptoms, so the only way to know if you have it is to have your doctor measure it during your annual medical checkup.
MedicalXpress
Vaping exposes users to harmful levels of particulate matter, study suggests
The use of electronic cigarettes is increasing, especially among young people. In the U.S., outbreaks of lung injury and other respiratory illnesses and deaths associated with vaping have been reported, but the short- and long-term health implications are largely unknown. In a new study in Nature Scientific Reports, CUNY SPH...
MedicalXpress
US ophthalmology residency programs rank last for diversity, according to new study
A UC Davis Health study on the racial and ethnic composition of residency programs in the United States found ophthalmology programs rank last in underrepresented minority group recruitment compared to other specialties. "Trends in Racial Diversity among United States Ophthalmology Residents" was published in Ophthalmology. "We know from previous research...
boldsky.com
Omega-3 That Can Destroy Cancer Cells: A New Promise For Cancer Treatment
The University of Louvain has made a significant discovery by finding that a well-known Omega-3 fatty acid found in fish can assist cancer tumours in disintegrating from within due to its action. Cancer tumours in acidosis rely on these fatty acids, but they cannot store them properly - thus poisoning themselves [1].
Alcohol killed thousands of young Americans in recent years, CDC study finds. Here are 5 signs you drink too much, and are at risk of serious illness.
Excessive drinking can increase the risk of health problems including: cancer, liver disease, high blood pressure, and stroke, the CDC states.
