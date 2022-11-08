Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Released
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin prior to its release on the streaming platform next month. While many fans of The Witcher are likely looking forward to Season 3 of the series, Netflix is beginning to expand the property in new ways, most notably with Blood Origin. And while this new The Witcher spin-off won't be as lengthy as the main show, it will further flesh out the lore and backstory of this fantasy world.
ComicBook
New Netflix Drama Holds Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating
Every week Netflix debuts new programming on its streaming service but not all of them can say that they've premiered with a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The streamer's new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself can though, and still holds a perfect 100% rating on the review aggregator. As of this writing there are eleven reviews for the ten-episode YA series but all of them carry the "Fresh" tomato symbol next to them. Even the audience score for the series is at a near-perfect number with a 94% approval rating from viewers so far. Here's what the reviews are saying:
ComicBook
Bleach Creator Teases His Original Work on Thousand Year Blood War
Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War has seen the Wandenreich arriving to eliminate members of both the Soul Society and the Arrancar, with the branch of the Qunicies proving their strength in record time. With the anime adaptation bringing back Ichigo and his friends after a long absence, creator Tite Kubo has confirmed the work that he is putting into the new season. The new episodes have seen some major casualties across the board for the Shinigami, and things are only going to get bloodier as the latest season continues.
ComicBook
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Releases English Prequel
The Witch From Mercury is the latest addition to the Mobile Suit Gundam anime library, and it might just be one of the most different from all of the entries that came before it. Focusing on Suletta Mercury, a young Gundam pilot that is a part of a school where major disagreements are settled by mech battles, the series has released a new English-translated prequel that gives Gundam fans a better idea of the universe that was presented in this new chapter for the most popular mech franchise to ever arrive from Japan.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam Reportedly Banned From China Release
A new report indicates that both Warner Bros. Discovery's Black Adam and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are being banned from getting a theatrical release in China. Getting American blockbusters into Chinese theaters is often an uphill battle, since there are fairly strict limits on how many foreign films are allowed to enter the marketplace at any given time. That can be even more complex if the movies in question feature themes or imagery that the Chinese government finds offensive. The last six Marvel movies -- everything since Black Widow -- have failed to earn approval to screen in the nation.
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Gets First Trailer
The wait for the fourth John Wick movie has been quite long due to some pandemic-related delays, but the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves franchise is finally being released in March. The first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 was revealed in August, and fans have been eager to see some footage. Today, fans finally got their wish when Lionsgate officially released a trailer for the movie. Needless to say, the trailer has gotten us extra excited to return to the franchise's wide world of underground assassins.
ComicBook
Here's Why People Think Sasha Banks Might Show Up on AEW
Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE programming since she and Naomi walked out on the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw. "The Boss" has been training in a variety of locations over the past month (including with WCW legend Juventud Guerrera) but hasn't given an indication about when she'll be back on TV. There were reports earlier this year that she may (or may not) have been granted her release, but WWE has never confirmed that nor have they removed her from the WWE.com website.
ComicBook
Andor: Andy Serkis Reacts To His Final Moment in Episode 10
Star Wars fans are loving the tenth episode of Andor, "No Way Out," which might be the last we see of Andy Serkis in the series. Serkis is known for his roles in many major franchises ranging from Lord of the Rings to Marvel, and he also played Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. However, he's playing a whole new character in Andor named Kino Loy. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After last week's episode, Kino decided to join Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) prison escape plan, and they helped most of their fellow inmates get out of Narkina 5. However, it was revealed at the end of the episode that Kino couldn't swim, and he was left behind. Serkis recently spoke to Collider about delivering his final line, "I can't swim."
ComicBook
Dave Bautista Breaks Silence on Gears of War Netflix Movie Role
Dave Bautista is campaigning to be in Netflix's upcoming Gears of War film. Dave Bautista is one of the few incredibly successful professional wrestlers who jumped out of the ring and into Hollywood via some of the biggest film franchises out there. Bautista made a household name for himself in his MCU debut, Guardians of the Galaxy. He then went on to secure incredibly lucrative roles in other franchises such as James Bond and even played a small, but important role in Blade Runner 2049. However, there is one role that Bautista has been fancast in for a while and even he has aspirations for it.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares First-Look at Episode 7
My Hero Academia is on a tear right now, and we have season six to thank for the ride. After leaving fans underwhelmed last season, Studio Bones made a fiery comeback this fall with Izuku's next mission. Now, all eyes are on My Hero Academia as it prepares for war, and we've been given a new look at episode seven to prepare.
ComicBook
PlayStation 5 Consoles Are Spoiling God of War Ragnarok for Players
God of War Ragnarok is here, but the game seemingly can't stop itself from being spoiled. For months now, there have been spoilers for this highly anticipated sequel floating around the internet. While some of the earliest leaks were very general plot details, the full game began leaking in late October after retail copies began surfacing at some stores. It made it very difficult for players to avoid key moments and plot details leading up to the game's release this week, but now the game is out, and people can immerse themselves in Kratos and Atreus' new journey without looking at social media to find spoilers... sort of.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mid-Credits Scene Explained
After years of being in the works, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, and it definitely significantly changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The film, which is the final feature-length installment of Phase 4, is jam-packed with emotional moments and surprising character revelations — all the way through to the very last scene of the film. Wakanda Forever keeps up the trend of many previous MCU films by including a mid-credits scene, and here's what you need to know about it. Obviously, major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals Two Major MCU Characters Used to Be Married
Marvel Studios' latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, focuses almost entirely on the characters living in Wakanda and the arrival of Namor. That being said, this is a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should come as no surprise that a couple of other notable characters from the franchise appear for a handful of scenes. In those scenes, fans learn that two important MCU characters not only know each other, but that they were actually married before their stories in the MCU began.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Addresses Letitia Wright Vaccine Pushback
At the height of the COVID pandemic, Letitia Wright took to her Twitter account to share a now-deleted video featuring somebody skeptical about the new-at-the-time COVID vaccines. Then a report from The Hollywood Reporter broke suggesting Wright was filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unvaccinated, reportedly even being vocal of the vaccines while working on the Disney-owned set. Now, Black Panther producer Nate Moore has responded to the reports, saying Marvel Studios didn't ask actors if they were vaccinated.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Love New Free Action RPG
PlayStation Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are loving one of November's free games. Regardless of whether you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber you can enjoy this new free game, and so far, it seems like everyone is doing just that. That said, you need to claim the game before next month because once the first Tuesday of December rolls around, it will no longer be a free download. The game in question is Nioh 2 from developer Team Ninja, which is one of November's free monthly PS Plus games and the headliner at that.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
ComicBook
Black Panther 2: Who Are the Midnight Angels?
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has given the MCU another group of heroes: The Midnight Angels. But, how did these warriors of justice come to be? Well, they originate in DOOMWAR #5 back in 2010. However, the movie depiction differs slightly from what happens in Wakanda Forever. For starters, their formation as an elite strike-force comes from Doctor Doom attacking Wakanda rather than Namor. In essence, the Angels are the Black Panther's version of X-Force. Some missions cannot be seen as coming from the nation and instead need a covert approach. In come Ayo, Aneka and their counterparts. Interestingly, Okoye is one of the main players as a Dora Milaje in the comics. They strike out on their own when Aneka defies and order and is imprisoned. For readers who are digging that action and want to see more, checking out Black Panther World of Wakanda: Dawn of the Midnight Angels by Roxane Gay and Ta-Nehisi Coates is highly recommended.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Is Only $1.49 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated PS4 game has been made $1.49 for a limited time over on the PlayStation Store. Unfortunately, there's no PS5 version of the game, however, the PS4 version is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. Of course, at the moment of publishing, the deal is still active, but come November 19 it will expire and the game will return to its normal price point of $14.99. As for the game in question, it's The Swapper from Facepalm Games.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Looms Large With Mt. Lady
My Hero Academia's sixth season has focused on not only the students in Class 1-A battling against the Paranormal Liberation Frontbut also the top heroes of Hero Society giving it their all when it comes to battling Shigaraki and his vast forces. Not only did the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army team up, but the combined army also has High-End Nomu and a giant behemoth known as Gigantomachi at their beck and call. Luckily, Mt. Lady is just as big as the largest villain and one fan has brought her to life.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and Possible Lobo Star, Didn't Tell DC About His New Head Tattoo
Jason Momoa seems to be taking on a bigger and better in Warner Bros. Discovery's new DC Universe franchise – and he definitely didn't want to spoil a good thing by making executives nervous about his new head tattoo. Simple solution? He just didn't tell them. In a new...
Comments / 0