Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has given the MCU another group of heroes: The Midnight Angels. But, how did these warriors of justice come to be? Well, they originate in DOOMWAR #5 back in 2010. However, the movie depiction differs slightly from what happens in Wakanda Forever. For starters, their formation as an elite strike-force comes from Doctor Doom attacking Wakanda rather than Namor. In essence, the Angels are the Black Panther's version of X-Force. Some missions cannot be seen as coming from the nation and instead need a covert approach. In come Ayo, Aneka and their counterparts. Interestingly, Okoye is one of the main players as a Dora Milaje in the comics. They strike out on their own when Aneka defies and order and is imprisoned. For readers who are digging that action and want to see more, checking out Black Panther World of Wakanda: Dawn of the Midnight Angels by Roxane Gay and Ta-Nehisi Coates is highly recommended.

