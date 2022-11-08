These 3 Firms Helped Make Plant-Powered Anti-Microbe Tech Possible

Since the onset of the pandemic, antimicrobial fabrics have seen an uptick in demand in the home sector. But at the same time, some of the chemicals used to create antimicrobial properties in textiles have raised concerns of negative environmental impacts.

With that in mind, Noble Biomaterials has launched a new antimicrobial finish for soft surface applications, Ionic+ Botanical. Ionic+ Botanical uses an EPA approval-pending, renewable citric-based technology applied as a topical fabric finish that’s rated at 50 wash cycles.

“Ionic+ Botanical checks many boxes that bio-based technologies on the market struggle to meet,” said Joel Furey, founder and chief commercial officer at Noble Biomaterials. “There is a challenge to meet EPA guidance and maintain durable performance. We made a clear distinction here in developing the best botanical product in the market to carry on the strength of our Ionic+ technology.”

Ionic+ Botanical is Noble’s second antimicrobial fabric technology, following its Ionic+ Mineral treatment, which uses positively charged silver ions to inhibit growth of bacteria on soft surfaces without washing out. The genesis of Noble’s Ionic+ antimicrobial technology started 25 years ago with the development of X-Static yarns.

Even before the pandemic, Noble saw increasing demand for Ionic+ and antimicrobial fabrics in active wear and health care. And since that time, the company’s Ionic+ products have moved into several more categories, including the travel and leisure market, luggage, home bedding and towels, and sport accessories. Noble is developing Ionic+ Botanical with select material development partners, including outdoor apparel and footwear brand Salomon , Crystal Denim , and Trident, a global leader in home textiles .

“We work with our customers to customize their approach to building sustainable fabrics,” Furey said. “Our mineral permanent technology is used on products designed for a long life cycle and extended life for re-commerce and technical performance. Our bio-based durable technology is applied on products that strive to reduce care maintenance and conserve water and energy resources.”