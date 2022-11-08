ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

These 3 Firms Helped Make Plant-Powered Anti-Microbe Tech Possible

By Jennifer Bringle
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPz2t_0j3WhDUE00

Since the onset of the pandemic, antimicrobial fabrics have seen an uptick in demand in the home sector. But at the same time, some of the chemicals used to create antimicrobial properties in textiles have raised concerns of negative environmental impacts.

With that in mind, Noble Biomaterials has launched a new antimicrobial finish for soft surface applications, Ionic+ Botanical. Ionic+ Botanical uses an EPA approval-pending, renewable citric-based technology applied as a topical fabric finish that’s rated at 50 wash cycles.

“Ionic+ Botanical checks many boxes that bio-based technologies on the market struggle to meet,” said Joel Furey, founder and chief commercial officer at Noble Biomaterials. “There is a challenge to meet EPA guidance and maintain durable performance. We made a clear distinction here in developing the best botanical product in the market to carry on the strength of our Ionic+ technology.”

Ionic+ Botanical is Noble’s second antimicrobial fabric technology, following its Ionic+ Mineral treatment, which uses positively charged silver ions to inhibit growth of bacteria on soft surfaces without washing out. The genesis of Noble’s Ionic+ antimicrobial technology started 25 years ago with the development of X-Static yarns.

Even before the pandemic, Noble saw increasing demand for Ionic+ and antimicrobial fabrics in active wear and health care. And since that time, the company’s Ionic+ products have moved into several more categories, including the travel and leisure market, luggage, home bedding and towels, and sport accessories. Noble is developing Ionic+ Botanical with select material development partners, including outdoor apparel and footwear brand Salomon , Crystal Denim , and Trident, a global leader in home textiles .

“We work with our customers to customize their approach to building sustainable fabrics,” Furey said. “Our mineral permanent technology is used on products designed for a long life cycle and extended life for re-commerce and technical performance. Our bio-based durable technology is applied on products that strive to reduce care maintenance and conserve water and energy resources.”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond Suppliers Pull the Plug

Just days after hosting around 500 vendors for a summit outlining its new strategy, Bed Bath & Beyond has seen several suppliers stop or restrict shipments. According to a report from Bloomberg, Dbest Products Inc.—which has sold its rolling carts to the retailer for more than a decade—and longtime kitchen storage product supplier YouCopia both halted merchandise shipments to the embattled retailer.
Sourcing Journal

Target Goes Bigger to Get Better

In brick-and-mortar’s ongoing struggle against e-commerce juggernauts like Amazon, Target’s newest move is to add more brick and more mortar to make it more competitive in cyberspace. The Minnesota-based retail giant announced on Thursday its new plan to increase the floorspace of its stores up to 150,000 square feet, which it says is more than 20,000 square feet larger than the chain store average. The plan also calls for increased natural lighting and locally sourced wood. Starting in 2023, more than half of Target’s approximately 200 full store remodels and almost all the retailer’s approximately 30 new stores will include elements...
TEXAS STATE
Sourcing Journal

Clarks Recall Cites Cancer-Causing Chemicals

Clarks issued a product safety recall affecting a number of women’s footwear styles. The company on Thursday said consumers who purchased the Brinkley and Breeze slip-on, lace-up and mule styles navy color ways and prints should stop wearing the shoes immediately due to testing that revealed some samples contained excess levels of dye chemicals benzidine or dimethoxybenzidine.
Sourcing Journal

4,900-Member Union OKs Rail Contract Despite ‘Deficiencies’

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) returned a vote approving a contract with railroads, even as the union joins a chorus of groups critical of carriers’ sick leave policies. IAM represents about 4,900 workers, with 52 percent of voting members agreeing to ratify the contract before them, according to results of the vote released over the weekend.  “IAM District 19 members have accepted the tentative agreement,” the union said in a statement. “We are confident that this is the best deal for our members. District 19 leadership worked day and night to communicate the agreement’s benefits...
Sourcing Journal

China’s Denim Shipments into US Dry Up

U.S. imports of blue denim apparel continued to slide in September as a slowdown in consumer demand has caused merchants to take stock of their inventory positions. With jeans making up the vast majority of category, imports from the world increased 27.78 percent in the month compared to September 2021 to reach a value of $3.25 billion, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA).
Sourcing Journal

Adidas Has a $300 Million Yeezy Question to Answer

Labor campaigners have some free advice for Adidas’s incoming CEO: Compensate the workers who experienced wage theft during the Covid-19 pandemic. Doing so is “easy,” the Clean Clothes Campaign told former Puma boss Bjørn Gulden, who will seize the German sportswear maker’s reins in January. #PayYourWorkers, a campaign endorsed by 260 trade unions and labor-rights organizations worldwide, has a “ready-made proposal” to ensure that workers “get what they are owed.” “You just have to sign the binding agreement and you are all set,” the garment industry’s largest consortium of labor unions and non-governmental organizations wrote on Twitter on Friday. Current head Kasper Rorsted...
Sourcing Journal

Is VF Becoming a Leader in Supply Chain Traceability?

The North Face, Vans and Timberland owner VF Corp says traceability is a company imperative in its latest sustainability report. Titled “Seizing the Momentum,” the footwear and apparel firm’s memo on social and environmental performance details advancements in product mapping and material innovation, as well as circularity measures. Over the past year, VF published traceability maps for 100 of its brands’ best-selling products—on track toward its goal of tracing five key materials through its supply chain by 2028. “We are devoting significant resources to trace our global supply chain so we can better understand the origins of the key materials used in...
Sourcing Journal

All About Gap’s $40 Million China Deal

Gap Inc. continues to lighten its international operational structure, inking a $40 million deal with Chinese e-commerce service provider Baozun Inc. to acquire its Greater China business. Baozun’s interest in Gap’s China business is to further its development of Baozun Brand Management (BBM), a new business line to leverage its technologies servicing brands to engage in deeper relationships with those brands. Baozun said it believes its China-for-China strategy and technology and data-driven approach in product and consumer operations “will empower” Gap’s China business for sustainable future growth. “Technology is at the center of our strategy, and it is our competitive advantage,” Vincent...
Sourcing Journal

Adidas Names Next CEO

There’s a new sheriff in town at Adidas. Bjørn Gulden, who had already been confirmed to be in the mix for the top job at Adidas, is officially assuming the chief executive officer role effective Jan. 1, 2023. Gulden, who stepped down as CEO of rival Puma last week, will also be a member of the Adidas executive board. Outgoing Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted will leave the company on Nov. 11 after initially announcing plans to step down next year. Adidas AG chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer will lead the company in the interim until Dec. 31, 2022. Arne Freundt, who was originally going...
The Independent

Households paying £94 extra on energy bills due to regulator’s failure

Consumers have been forced to pay almost £100 more for their gas and electricity due to Ofgem’s failure to regulate the energy supply market properly, a new report has found.The report by the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee found that the collapse of 29 energy suppliers as prices spiked over the past year cost a total of £2.7bn – or an average £94 for every household in the country.The government has already budgeted a further £1.9bn to keep Bulb Energy running, with the final cost to taxpayers unknown until the company is sold.Between the autumn of 2021 and...
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Puts Corporate Hiring on Ice

Citing economic uncertainty, Amazon announced that it has paused hiring for its corporate workforce for the next few months. In a message delivered to Amazon employees on Nov. 2 and posted on the company’s internal blog, Amazon senior vice president of people experience and technology Beth Galetti pointed to economic unknowns as the impetus behind the move. “We’re facing an unusual macro-economic environment and want to balance our hiring and investments with being thoughtful about this economy,” she said. The corporate hiring freeze comes on the heels of last month’s announcement of a fourth-quarter revenue forecast that missed consensus estimates. Amazon said...
Sourcing Journal

Organic Cotton Fraud Gets Textile Exchange Fired Up

Textile Exchange has released a new report addressing the root causes of integrity issues across the organic cotton sector. “We believe that integrity is critically important to the organic cotton supply chain, but equally, we recognize that there are difficulties upholding this principle,” the report said. “Challenges in integrity are neither new nor unique to organic cotton, and they often evolve.” “Strengthening Integrity in Organic Cotton” aims to provide more guidance on ways the industry can act to improve the integrity, recommending that brands and supply chain partners proactively adopt an integrity system that tackles fraud by building compliance through standards and...
Sourcing Journal

Ugg Owner Reaches Leather and Wool Sourcing Milestones

Twelve years into its sustainability journey, Deckers says it’s making significant progress in transitioning to environmentally friendly materials and convincing supply chain partners to convert to carbon-reducing processes. The Ugg, Teva and Hoka owner’s latest corporate responsibility report details progress in reducing Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions. Deckers is “harnessing” its “influence to promote more sustainable business practices not only in our own operations, but among our manufacturing and supply chain partners,” president and CEO Dave Powers wrote. All of Deckers’ brands have reduced per-pair footwear-based emissions, along with water and energy use, and are working toward physical intensity...
Sourcing Journal

How Hyosung is Catering to More Sophisticated Sustainability Demands

Sustainable materials are no longer niche. While frontrunners like outdoor brands led the way, other categories have caught up in using alternatives. With this wider interest in sustainability, the conversation between brands and material companies has become more sophisticated, said Julia Nam, North American marketing manager for textiles at synthetic fiber manufacturer Hyosung. Now, instead of just picking a recycled fiber, brands’ corporate goals are driving their choices. Nam noted that today, most companies have a sustainability lead who makes final decisions on materials picked by the design teams. This “gatekeeper role” protects brands from greenwashing and helps ensure claims are...
Sourcing Journal

Rocky Brands Wants to Clear $40M in Inventory by Year End

Rocky Brands, the owner of footwear brands including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Lehigh and The Original Muck Boot Company, saw third-quarter net sales jump 17.5 percent to $147.5 million, up from $125.5 million a year ago. Despite net income improving to $5.7 million, or 77 cents per diluted share, the company is taking a more cautious guidance for the full-year as it anticipates a sales decline in the fourth quarter. In a Nutshell: Already having expected full-year net sales to be toward the low end of its previous range of 21 percent to 24 percent growth, Rocky Brands now expects sales growth to...
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: New Amazon Robot, Aptean PLM Deal, Mad Street Den Acquires Inturn

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Robotics Amazon Amazon has unveiled Sparrow, a new intelligent robotic system for warehousing designed to streamline the fulfillment process by moving individual products before they get packaged. The e-commerce giant says Sparrow is the first robotic system in its warehouses specifically designed for advanced item handling, with the technology able to detect, select and handle individual products within Amazon’s inventory. “A critical part of our fulfillment process happens before items are even packaged for shipment to customers. Sophisticated technology moves totes to employees who select inventory to be packaged,”...
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s, Dick’s Pour Millions Into ‘Social Purpose’

Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods are entering a new arena—capital funding. Macy’s has launched a new funding program known as S.P.U.R. Pathways: Shared Purpose, Unlimited Reach, which aims to advance entrepreneurial growth, close wealth gaps and break systemic barriers often holding back diverse-owned and underrepresented businesses. The department store retailer launched the program in partnership with Momentus Capital, a financial organization offering direct lending, impact investing and training and mentorship for small business owners and other groups. Dick’s Sporting Goods’ new DSG Ventures, on the other hand, offers a $50 million in-house fund that will invest in innovative companies focused on promoting...
VIRGINIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Recycled Footwear Foam Maker Sets Up Shop in Central America

Recycled footwear foam maker Blumaka is planting a stake in the Central American market and giving U.S. shoemakers a nearshoring option. The California-based insole and midsole producer has signed a five-year lease on a 3,500-square-meter facility in El Salvador, after teasing a launch in the Americas earlier this year. According to Blumaka, which operates factories in Dongguan, China, the expansion will tighten its supply chain by bringing production closer to key markets in the Western hemisphere. Blumaka products are made with 85 percent recycled ETPU foam generated by footwear industry waste. The company creates new shoe components using a proprietary, nearly water-free...
SANTA ANA, CA
Sourcing Journal

Is Adidas Masterminding a Yeezy Rebrand?

The Adidas-Ye divorce is going to cost the German athleticwear company half of its projected 2022 profit. In reporting third-quarter earnings, Adidas cut its full-year net income expectations from preliminary projections made just one month ago. It now forecasts 250 million euros ($250.8 million), down from a target of around 500 million euros ($501.6 million). Adidas also expects currency-neutral revenues for the full year to grow at a low-single-digit rate in 2022, down from the mid-single-digit rate it had anticipated last month. For the third quarter, Adidas’ currency-neutral revenues increased 4 percent, with reported revenue jumping 11 percent to 6.41 billion euros ($6.43...
Sourcing Journal

United Nations Eco Conferences Prompt Fashion-Industry Action

Steps towards a more sustainable fashion industry have been taken at the COP27 (United Nations Climate Change Conference) currently taking place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt and in anticipation of the COP 15 (United Nations Biodiversity Conference) that will happen in Montreal on Dec. 7-19. The first involves a new collaboration by the United Nations environmental agency and a nonprofit dedicated to improving the fashion industry. The second sees arguably the world’s most famous zipper manufacturer, YKK, being even more transparent about its sustainability efforts. At COP27 this week Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) announced a...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy