Boston, MA

MassLive.com

16-year-old girl shot in New Bedford dies of injuries, DA says

A 16-year-old girl shot Saturday night in New Bedford died Thursday at a local hospital, officials said. Anali Farias, of New Bedford, was shot late Saturday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. She died Thursday afternoon. The circumstances surrounding Farias’ shooting have mostly not been publicly detailed....
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Police identify 35-year-old victim in Dorchester homicide

As Boston police continue to investigate the circumstances around a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday, the victim was identified the next day as Dorchester resident Elijah Pinckney. Police assigned in Mattapan responded to a 1:13 p.m. call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton...
BOSTON, MA
Former Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes’s motion to dismiss negligent driving charges denied

A negligent driving case against a former Brockton Police Chief will go forward after a Worcester District Court judge denied a motion to dismiss it Thursday. Emanuel Gomes was charged with negligent driving in connection with a May 2021 crash during which he veered off an on-ramp and struck a car in the breakdown lane in his department-issued vehicle, according to court documents. His police cruiser went on to strike another car, which flipped on its side due to the impact of the crash.
BROCKTON, MA
People being robbed at gunpoint fought back when gun went off, police said

Boston police officers assigned in West Roxbury arrested Sylvester Coburn for an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 10:05 a.m. to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington St. in Roslindale. The suspect allegedly followed two victims into a building and demanded their money and jewelry at gunpoint, according to a Boston police statement. A struggle ensued and shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled to a vehicle and drove off.
BOSTON, MA
Woman claiming to be Boston police officer tried to bring loaded gun on plane

A woman claiming to be a Boston police officer tried to bring a loaded gun in her carry-on onto a plane at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, according to TSA. During security screenings on Wednesday morning, TSA officers detected a firearm in a passenger’s carry-on. The Massachusetts State Police were called, and they discovered a loaded .9 mm gun with a round chambered.
BOSTON, MA
Boston ambulance involved in crash in Roxbury

A Boston ambulance was involved in a vehicular crash in Roxbury early Thursday morning. According to the Boston police department, the accident between the ambulance and the motor vehicle occurred at 6:14 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard in Roxbury. As a result of the crash, the ambulance will be...
BOSTON, MA
