16-year-old girl shot in New Bedford dies of injuries, DA says
A 16-year-old girl shot Saturday night in New Bedford died Thursday at a local hospital, officials said. Anali Farias, of New Bedford, was shot late Saturday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. She died Thursday afternoon. The circumstances surrounding Farias’ shooting have mostly not been publicly detailed....
Police identify 35-year-old victim in Dorchester homicide
As Boston police continue to investigate the circumstances around a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday, the victim was identified the next day as Dorchester resident Elijah Pinckney. Police assigned in Mattapan responded to a 1:13 p.m. call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton...
Worcester cop Colby Turner, accused of stealing $45K, claims someone manipulated his detail records
An attorney for Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner is claiming his arrest on larceny charges was in retaliation for Turner reporting departmental “improprieties,” according to court documents. Turner stands accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work. He has pleaded not guilty...
Former Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes’s motion to dismiss negligent driving charges denied
A negligent driving case against a former Brockton Police Chief will go forward after a Worcester District Court judge denied a motion to dismiss it Thursday. Emanuel Gomes was charged with negligent driving in connection with a May 2021 crash during which he veered off an on-ramp and struck a car in the breakdown lane in his department-issued vehicle, according to court documents. His police cruiser went on to strike another car, which flipped on its side due to the impact of the crash.
Carlos Asencio’s attorney will pursue insanity defense in Amanda Dabrowski murder trial
An attorney for Carlos Asencio, the man accused of stabbing Amanda Dabrowski to death, will pursue an insanity defense in a jury trail scheduled for December. Asencio’s lawyer Robert M. Griffin filed a notice of his intent to rely on lack criminal responsibility in his defense of Asencio with Worcester Superior Court on Nov. 9.
Man threw hypodermic needle, striking officer, while resisting arrest, police say
Last Saturday night, a Boston police officer was transported to the hospital after they were struck with a hypodermic needle after responding to an incident where a man had shot flares near Rowes Wharf. Around 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, police officers responded to a report of vandalism at the...
People being robbed at gunpoint fought back when gun went off, police said
Boston police officers assigned in West Roxbury arrested Sylvester Coburn for an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 10:05 a.m. to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington St. in Roslindale. The suspect allegedly followed two victims into a building and demanded their money and jewelry at gunpoint, according to a Boston police statement. A struggle ensued and shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled to a vehicle and drove off.
Worcester student returns Gucci watches, diamond rings found in donated coat
Putting on his new previously donated jacket, 17-year-old Luke Coelho didn’t find money or balled-up Kleenex in the pockets. Coelho found the jacket’s contents to be two Gucci watches, a bracelet and two diamond rings. The Worcester teen is a student at South High Community School, where he...
Woman claiming to be Boston police officer tried to bring loaded gun on plane
A woman claiming to be a Boston police officer tried to bring a loaded gun in her carry-on onto a plane at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, according to TSA. During security screenings on Wednesday morning, TSA officers detected a firearm in a passenger’s carry-on. The Massachusetts State Police were called, and they discovered a loaded .9 mm gun with a round chambered.
Boston ambulance involved in crash in Roxbury
A Boston ambulance was involved in a vehicular crash in Roxbury early Thursday morning. According to the Boston police department, the accident between the ambulance and the motor vehicle occurred at 6:14 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard in Roxbury. As a result of the crash, the ambulance will be...
Chris Evans reaffirms Mass. as one of most attractive states with People’s award
Since Massachusetts ranks the best in a variety of topics (like sports cities, colleges and universities, and the best state to live in the country, to name a few), it’s only natural that Bay Staters rank high on the list of states with the most attractive people in the U.S., according to a few studies.
Western Mass. led on ‘millionaires tax,’ but less so for immigrant licenses
An alliance of the state’s largest cities, rural Western Massachusetts communities and some — though far from all — affluent Boston suburbs formed the backbone of a coalition that drove a new tax on high earners across the finish line on Election Day. At the same time,...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has scenes filmed in Worcester, other Mass. locations
The highly anticipated sequel film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has been officially released in theaters nationwide as of Friday, Nov. 11 and for Massachusetts moviegoers some scenes shot locally may catch their eye at the theater. Back in summer 2021 the Marvel Studios movie closed down more than...
4 crashes cause serious injuries, delays, oil spill and truck fire in Mass.
A series of early morning crashes across Massachusetts on Friday caused major road delays, serious injuries, a large oil spill and a truck fire, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. At 1:30 a.m. in Framingham, state police responded to a crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Interstate 90...
Powerball: Here’s who won $1 million prize in Mass. during $2 billion drawing
There was a $1 million Powerball winner in North Quincy during Tuesday’s drawing for a world-record jackpot worth $2.04 billion. Richard Lavery, a North Quincy resident, won his $1 million prize by matching the first five winning numbers on his Quic Pic Powerball ticket. The prize amount is before taxes are removed.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed in Worcester
Some big cities in Massachusetts struck gold on Wednesday, with both Worcester and Springfield lottery players bringing home over a million dollars in lottery prize winnings. There was a $1 million lottery ticket claimed in Worcester on Wednesday, along with two other $100,000 lottery tickets sold. The $1 million Worcester...
Sears only has 22 stores left after bankruptcy, including 1 in Mass.
In 2005, there were nearly 3,500 Sears and Kmart stores across the United States. But that number has dwindled to 22 Sears locations nationally. One of those stores is in Massachusetts. It’s located at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, which is at 250 Granite St., according to the website....
Cause of fatal Lynn house fire unknown but not suspicious, officials say
A joint investigation into what caused a two-alarm fire in Lynn that killed a child remains unknown, but fire officials said it does not appear to be suspicious. The child has only been identified as a 3-year-old girl, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services in a statement released Wednesday.
Trash truck crashes through guard rail on Route 1 in Revere
A trash truck crashed through a guardrail on Route 1 near Route 60 in Revere causing a traffic diversion Saturday morning and police have closed a portion of the road in both directions while it can be repaired, Massachusetts State Police said. State police responded at 7:43 a.m. after a...
Comedian Kevin James spotted at Pasta Mani in Worcester Public Market
Comedian Kevin James stopped by Worcester Public Market Friday while he’s in town to perform stand-up at the Hanover Theatre. James visited Pasta Mani, the city’s first fully handmade pasta eatery. Chef Jay Midwood shared pictures of himself and James and James’s signature on a door on Facebook....
