Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
New drug can successfully treat patients typically resistant to high blood pressure treatment
A new drug called Baxdrostat has been shown to significantly reduce high blood pressure (hypertension) in patients who may not respond to current treatments for the condition, according to results from a phase II trial led jointly by a Queen Mary University of London researcher and colleagues at CinCor Pharma, U.S..
New drug may help people with uncontrolled high blood pressure
An experimental drug could eventually offer hope to millions of people struggling with uncontrolled high blood pressure, new research has found. Patients who took a daily dose of the drug, baxdrostat, were able to reduce their blood pressure substantially, compared to a people who got a placebo, according to the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the American Heart Association annual meeting on Monday. The new type of oral medication works by targeting a hormone that regulates the amount of salt in the body.
Healthline
New Drug Baxdrostat May Help Fight Treatment-Resistant Hypertension
A new study points to the effectiveness of a new medication for treatment-resistant high blood pressure (hypertension). Researchers found that the new medication Baxdrostat has low side effects and is more effective than previous treatments. Experts say that the path for the new drug is cause for optimism. In a...
A 28-year-old who lost 25 pounds without dieting or exercise was told she had IBS. She actually had colon cancer.
Ashley Teague, now 30, experienced unexplained weight loss, diarrhea, and bloody stool for months. She said her doctors refused her colonoscopy requests, since she was young and looked healthy. She had colon cancer and Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition that raises the risk of several cancers.
EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin
Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
MedicalXpress
Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options
Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
Flu vaccination guidelines for people aged 65 and older has changed this year
For most people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a simple message regarding flu vaccines - get one. For people 65 and older, the message is a little more specific this year. People ages 6 to 64 are advised to use any licensed, age-appropriate influenza vaccine. The options...
scitechdaily.com
A Special Type of Diet Can Reduce Symptoms of Dementia
Short cycles of a low-calorie diet that mimics fasting appeared to lower inflammation and delay cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. Cycles of a diet that simulates fasting seem to lessen Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice genetically engineered to develop the disease, according to new research led by the University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.
studyfinds.org
COVID patient infected for nearly 14 months cured with experimental drug cocktail given to Donald Trump
LONDON — A COVID-19 patient infected for nearly 14 months has been cured thanks to the same experimental drug cocktail given to former president Donald Trump, a new report reveals. According to researchers in London, the patient contracted an early variant of the virus and had a weakened immune...
KULR8
Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
These Are The Most Common Signs Of Autism In Women And Research Says You Probably Don't Realize Them
Autism may present differently in women than in men which may lead to misdiagnoses and mental health issues. Here are the most common signs of autism in women.
cohaitungchi.com
What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure
What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure. High blood pressure, also called hypertension, affects about a third of all adults in the United States. Another third have prehypertension, where their blood pressure is high but not quite high enough to be diagnosed as hypertension. Often, high blood pressure has no symptoms, so the only way to know if you have it is to have your doctor measure it during your annual medical checkup.
Multiple sclerosis may rapidly worsen in patients who are obese
Obesity is never healthy, and that may be especially true for people who also develop multiple sclerosis. Obese people with MS are likely to see the disability linked to the disease rapidly worsen, said German researchers who followed more than 1,000 patients in a new study. Weight loss, they suggested,...
News-Medical.net
Melatonin could be a potential therapy for long-COVID symptoms
A recent review published in the journal Biomolecules discussed the potential uses of melatonin in treating brain fog and chronic fatigue syndrome or myalgic encephalomyelitis symptoms associated with long coronavirus disease (COVID). Background. An emerging concern associated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is long COVID or clinical sequelae...
Breakthrough High Blood Pressure Treatment With No Side Effects Reported
The discovery, successful in ongoing testing, is targeted to patients with otherwise uncontrollable blood pressure. Further testing continues prior to expected FDA approval. What follows is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned with matters related to this article to visit their doctor. All listed statements within this article are fully-attributed to the following outlets:Heart.org, News.Sky.com, and NBCNews.com.
Can Physical Therapy Fix A Torn Rotator Cuff?
Made up of four muscles, your rotator cuff tendons are what hold your arm securely into your shoulder blade, reports OrthoInfo. Facilitating your arm's range of motion, we can thank our rotator cuff for our ability to lift and swing our arms up and around freely. However, nearly 2 million Americans experience a rotator cuff tear annually.
Medical News Today
What can cause pain in the hip joint?
Joint pain in the hip may occur due to one of several different underlying causes, such as bursitis, arthritis, or tears in the cartilage. A person may be able to treat some cases at home, but severe cases may require additional medical intervention. The hip is a stable ball and...
The CDC Warns Against Listeria Outbreak Found In Deli Meat
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), testing done between April 2021 and Sep 2022 showed that 16 people from six different states became sick due to a preventable bacteria outbreak. At least 13 of these people were hospitalized, with one death and one pregnancy loss also reported. As alarming as these statistics may be, the CDC believes the extent of the outbreak is likely even more significant than what has been recorded due to those with less severe cases not being reported.
How To Treat Eyelash Mites
Experiencing excessive amounts of eyelash mites can result in a variety of health issues. Luckily, treating the condition is all about consistency.
Health Digest
New York, NY
90K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0