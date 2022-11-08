ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay continues to call all the shots, even if they’re bad decisions

By Chris Phillips
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bPog_0j3Wgzo300

The Indianapolis Colts football team on the field is not entertaining at all. In fact, more fans are openly walking away from watching the game at halftime. However, the Colts off the football field have been about as entertaining as a team can be. Former head coach Frank Reich repeatedly stated after games that he was outcoached. Only now, the team decided that they finally agreed .

The current general manager Chris Ballard has avoided talking to the media and left it solely up to Reich. Owner Jim Irsay will graciously talk after every team win, but after losses, he wants nothing to do with the media. Then the team decided to blame the team’s failures on their offensive coordinator. Only to have the next week be an even worse performance. Which led to the termination of Reich.

Jim Irsay stepping out of the shadows and into the spotlight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HrCqz_0j3Wgzo300
IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

Backing up a bit, Irsay has been in the news a lot more this year than in years past. He had his band get together and put on a show at Lucas Oil Stadium. He even spoke to the media about the owner situation that is going on in Washington . This season he’s had his hands on the team transactions even more than usual.

It started at the conclusion of last season when he effectively told Ballard that Carson Wentz was not to be on the roster anymore. So, Ballard had to move his starting QB while not having a viable backup option in place. Then the team was lucky enough to land Matt Ryan , which unfortunately didn’t work out.

So, Irsay stepped in and told Reich and Ballard that former sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger needed to be the starter. The head coach and GM obliged their boss’s request. This move so far hasn’t panned out well, either. Naturally, Irsay fired his head coach, and instead of letting his GM decide who would be the interim head coach, Irsay selected one of his former players in Jeff Saturday .

When you think back to the days when Saturday played. You think of Peyton Manning, Bill Polian, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Saturday, Tarik Glenn, Edgerrin James, Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Bob Sanders, and then Irsay. Maybe Irsay wants it known that when this team gets back to its winning ways, it will be due to what he’s done.

Related: 5 best Indianapolis Colts coaching candidates to replace Frank Reich

Indianapolis Colts owner doesn’t know what he’s doing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JkG5R_0j3Wgzo300
Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

At the press conference to introduce Saturday as the new head coach, both Irsay and Ballard fielded questions. Saturday was pleasant, and looking forward to getting to work on this week’s game plan. On the other hand, both Irsay and Ballard were defiant, out there , and aggressive with their answers.

This is real life, folks. What is happening currently with the Colts is happening in real life. It’s up for debate if what is currently happening was pitched as an idea for a movie or a TV show or if it would even be green-lit for production. Yet, here is where the Colts and the fan base are currently.

Yet, the arrogance that Irsay is currently operating with is a bit baffling. The man was previously a GM for this franchise. He held this position from 1984-1993. In that time frame, the team made the playoffs once and had a winning season only three times.

And not only that, Irsay himself has said that he was not a good GM. Yet, here he is, being the GM of his team once again. He is the one who made the call to hire Reich and Saturday. Irsay is the one who decided it was time for Ehlinger to be the starter.

And with all this being said, he’s the owner of his team, so he can run it however he wants. The problem is he’s slowly turning into this father in making emotional and knee-jerk reactions. He is ruining his credibility when he says Reich is safe and then fires him a week later and the reputation of the team.

The question has to be asked. With everything that is currently happening, how many potential head coaching candidates are going to even be interested in the Colts’ position? This season, Irsay is flexing his muscles for everyone to see. And if you’re one of his employees, you better be a yes man, or you’ll be out of a job .

Related: Bill Belichick hints Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets may have stolen signals

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Thinking Of Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams announced - in surprising fashion - that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in concussion protocol. It's unclear what led to Stafford being placed in concussion protocol, but something might've happened at Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. "Whether or not that means he has...
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
profootballnetwork.com

The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Desperate Colts, Raiders face off in Las Vegas

INDIANAPOLIS (3-5-1) at LAS VEGAS (2-6) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 10-8. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat the Colts 23-20 on Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. LAST WEEK: Colts lost to Patriots 26-3; Raiders lost to Jaguars 27-20 COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (30), PASS (12), SCORING...
LAS VEGAS, NV
overtimeheroics.net

Jim Irsay Gets Nostalgic and Convinces Colts Legend Jeff Saturday To Replace Frank Reich

After the 26-3 drubbing in New England on Sunday afternoon, the inevitable finally became a reality. Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay fired Head Coach Frank Reich after 5 seasons as head coach. If you ask any Colts fan, this was one of the worst offensive performances we have seen in the Frank Reich era. Sam Ehlinger was sacked nine times and the offense accrued a total of 121 yards of offense. Yet again, we saw regression from the previous regression. Jim Irsay had no choice but to finally fire the head coach. Reich finishes with a 40-33-1 record during his Colts tenure, with only one playoff win and zero division titles. With a firing, comes a hiring. Jim Irsay announced that former Colts OL/C Jeff Saturday would be taking over on an interim basis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

Colts Receive Yet Another Brutal Injury Update For Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts are embarking on a new era as head coach Frank Reich was fired on Monday afternoon. In his place, the Colts hired Jeff Saturday, who was most recently an analyst with ESPN and has never coached above the high school level. It is certainly a bold and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy