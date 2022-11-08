ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair, MO

Comments / 17

Vincent Washington
3d ago

my question is, how do you not know in which direction a train is coming from? In any direction of a train, you simply get off the track, we don't belong on them in the first place. duh. smdh

Reply
7
shana
3d ago

I don't know ... lately, I don't trust companies and businesses. they will say anything to get out of lawsuits or having to pay anything to make improvements to safety and services. Lately, especially since costs of everything is so much higher, shortcuts lies and deception is the goto plan. No telling would could have been done or can be done to avoid these situations. just.... he was trespassing on the tracks and that's it? hmm. St. Louis. We gotta raise the bar. Do better.

Reply(1)
2
Related
FOX2now.com

13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus

The boy had just bought a hot dog in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon when he was struck, according to police and a witness. He was hospitalized with a reported head injury. 13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus. The boy had just bought a hot dog...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Photos of dogs seeing snow for the first time

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The first snow of the season fell in many areas around St. Louis, especially in Jefferson County, Missouri, and downstate Illinois. This meant that many pets were seeing snow for the first time! 5 On Your Side viewers flooded our social media feeds and texting line with photos of their furry companions cautiously or furiously checking out the snow.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Weather First Alert: Snow falls in St. Louis area Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Snow surprise overnight for metro-east

ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Motorcyclist airlifted after Godfrey crash

A 50-year-old man has been airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a deer in Godfrey this morning. The crash happened on West Delmar Avenue (Illinois Route 3) near the D’Adrian Subdivision at about 5:30am. The man suffered various injuries...
GODFREY, IL
newschannel20.com

Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KETV.com

'I'm not leaving my wife': Couple dies in house fire

In Missouri, a house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple on Thursday. The husband had a chance to escape but refused to leave his wife behind. “Everybody wanted to be like them. Everybody wanted to be with them,” Andy Zerr said. “My mom and dad were salt of the Earth. They will be dearly missed. They were a pillar of the community.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
People

People

351K+
Followers
58K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy