In Missouri, a house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple on Thursday. The husband had a chance to escape but refused to leave his wife behind. “Everybody wanted to be like them. Everybody wanted to be with them,” Andy Zerr said. “My mom and dad were salt of the Earth. They will be dearly missed. They were a pillar of the community.”

