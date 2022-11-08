Top Australian prospect Alex Toohey commits to Gonzaga

Australian forward Alex Toohey, among the top international prospects coming to the U.S. for college basketball, announced his commitment to Gonzaga on Tuesday.

Toohey picked Gonzaga over finalists Davidson, Michigan and Villanova.

The 6-foot-7 prospect came up through the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia.

Toohey told On3 that Mark Few’s experience with international players and his “international play style” were among the reasons he committed to the Bulldogs.

“For me it was the amount of experience in Gonzaga’s program as a whole,” Toohey said. “Obviously an incredible coach in Mark Few that has a proven history, not only with international players, but big guards/wings.

“Also the winning culture in the program, you could just feel that guys wanted to get better from being around them and I can’t wait to immerse myself that.”

Toohey is Few’s second commit in the Class of 2023, following four-star guard/forward Dusty Stromer.

–Field Level Media

