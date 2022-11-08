OBJ Responds to Micah Parsons Recruiting Him to Cowboys

In his response, he made it clear his priority is to win games.

Odell Beckham Jr . is one of the most sought-after free agents this season and on Tuesday, Cowboys star Michah Parsons openly recruited him with a tweet when he said, “Man obj talk to me !! @obj let’s do this s---!!!”

The wide receiver decided to respond but didn’t give a resounding yes or no on joining Dallas.

“Lolol sheeeed you tell me !? U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there,” he said in a tweet . “Im just tryna win… whereeever I go.”

The rumors gained some traction Monday when Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the team’s possible interest in Beckham. He praised Beckham but said, “I think those are conversations for the future. Right now, we’re focused on our guys.”

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the wideout and wasn’t as conservative with his answer.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor,” Jones said. “I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.”

In a clip shared Sunday from an upcoming episode of Complex’s Volume , Beckham name-dropped the Bills, Packers, Cowboys and Giants as teams he’s been in contact with before discussing the ideal situation for his next stop. The 30-year-old is still recovering from tearing his ACL in February’s Super Bowl win with the Rams. It’s unclear when he will return to the field.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country .