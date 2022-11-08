Read full article on original website
West Branch loses emotional 1A semifinal to Van Meter
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The postseason run for the West Branch football team came to a close on Friday afternoon, losing to #1 Van Meter 48-17. It was the first game back on the sideline for West Branch coach Butch Pedersen since his diagnosis of a rare blood cancer earlier this season.
Tailgate fundraiser for Williamsburg teen at Kinnick Stadium
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A fundraiser for a Williamsburg teen that suffered injuries from a car accident this year will be going on at the University of Iowa (UI) football game on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kinsley Provin, 15, was involved in a serious car crash in Sept. She was...
Reichenbach shines as WACO makes historic trip to 8-player title game
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — WACO's football team will make its first ever appearance in a State championship game next Thursday, after the Warriors beat Newell-Fonda 29-21 in Wednesday's State semifinals. The Warriors will face Remsen, St. Mary's for the State championship on Thursday at 9:30 am.
Murray, Patrick McCaffery combine for 42, Iowa beats NC A&T
IOWA CITY, Iowa — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray had 22 points and eight rebounds, Patrick McCaffery added 21 points and Iowa beat North Carolina A&T 112-71 on Friday night. McCaffery scored nine points in Iowa’s 14-3 game-opening run and Murray scored during their 11-0 run...
Thomas accounts for 4 TDs as Xavier returns to the 4A title game
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Junior quarterback Ronan Thomas ran for three touchdowns and threw for another one in the 4A semifinals on Thursday evening, and Xavier coasted to a 38-10 win over North Scott. The Saints will have a rematch with Lewis Central in next week's 4A title game.
OPERATION QUICKFIND: 12-year-old Justin Reed
Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids Police issued an Operation Quickfind alert Wednesday for 12-year-old Justin Reed. Reed has autism, and was last seen at the J Street bridge around 1 p.m. Wednesday, wearing a dark gray Hawkeye t-shirt and shorts. Reed is a 12-year-old white male, 5'1, and about...
CCAN-Clothes Cruise RV broken into, damage left behind
IOWA CITY, Iowa — CCAN-Clothes Cruise RV, a free, mobile clothing nonprofit in Iowa City was broken into and damaged. The RV is a part of Corridor Community Action Network (CCAN). CCAN's director, Mandi Remington, went to the RV Thursday morning to drop off items and found it had...
Ava Jones officially signs to University of Iowa women's basketball team
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Ava Jones, who suffered injuries related to a car crash earlier this year, is now officially an Iowa Hawkeye. The Kentucky high schooler signed her national letter of intent for the women's basketball team on Wednesday. The signing comes four months after Jones and her...
I on the Hawks: Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes return to Kinnick Stadium after an impressive 24-3 road win against Purdue and with Big Ten West aspirations still alive. Can Iowa beat the odds and make it back to Indy? Anchors Jett Beachum, Owen Siebring and Hawkeye Nation's Rob Howe discuss that and the Heartland Trophy matchup with Wisconsin in this week's I on the Hawks.
Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum offers perks for Veterans Day
Waterloo — Friday afternoon, the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum (SBIVM) kicked off their two day Veterans Day event, commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the sinking of the USS Juneau. The five Sullivan Brothers, George, Frank, Joe, Matt, and Al, from Waterloo died on November 13, 1942 when the...
State football championship games to air locally on DABL
WACO (13-0) takes on St. Mary's, Remsen (12-0). Thursday 9:30 a.m. WACO vs. St. Mary's, Remsen. Grundy Center (12-0) beat Woodbury Central (11-1) Thursday 49-20. The Spartans take on West Hancock (12-0) in a rematch of last season's Class A title game. West Hancock won the 2021 matchup 19-14. Thursday...
Bird flu cases prompt Iowa to limit movement of live birds
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa agriculture official on Thursday limited the movement of live birds in the state as a response to a return of bird flu with the fall migration of wild birds. State Veterinarian Jeff Kaisand signed an order cancelling all events where live birds...
Slick spots possible on the roads early Friday in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A powerful cold front led to crashing temperatures and wintry precipitation Thursday into Friday. Temperatures dropped out of the 60s and 70s Thursday afternoon and fell into the 20s and 30s Friday morning. This led to rain changing over to sleet in...
Jury selected in the Dimione Walker trial
A jury has finally been selected for the trial of one of the suspects accused in the largest mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Six women and eight men will decide the fate of Dimione Walker, charged with first degree murder for his role in the Taboo Nightclub shooting back in April.
Accessibility construction begins at K9Acres off-leash dog park in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Accessibility (ADA) construction has begun at K9Acres Off-Leash Dog Park in Cedar Rapids. Work is expected to take a few months, but the park will remain open with the work areas fenced off. People are asked to use the temporary fenced entrance...
University of Northern Iowa looks at next steps to launch its new nursing program
A new nursing program is starting to take shape at the University of Northern Iowa. It's expected to help with some of the shortages plaguing the healthcare industry. The Iowa Board of Regents has approved UNI's Bachelor of Science in Nursing program to launch in the fall of 2024. Iowa's...
First Arab American elected to Iowa State House celebrates win
Sami Scheetz, 26, made history in Tuesday's election in Iowa's House District 78. Scheetz who is from Cedar Rapids became the first Arab American ever elected to the State Legislature. He says it's Fitting that he's now serving the district he's elected to. The oldest Mosque in North America is...
Cedar Rapids elementary school honors service members on Veterans Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Students at Prairie Ridge Elementary School in Cedar Rapids held a celebration on Friday to honor all veterans. The students sent out invitations to veterans in their lives to join them at school for the ceremony, where there was a choir performance by the students, flags from area Boy Scouts and a special program for all veterans and service members.
Cedar Valley International Food Tasting event raises awareness and funds to fight hunger
Cedar Falls — The 8th annual Cedar Valley International Food Tasting Event will be this year's closing event for the Unite to Fight Hunger Food Drive. On November 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Community Center located at 528 Main Street. Attendees will be...
Leaf Vacuuming kicks off in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, The Cedar Rapids Streets Division announced their schedule for leaf vacuuming the city streets. The vacuuming is part of the division's initiative to clean up fallen leaves in Cedar Rapids. The leaf vacuuming schedule is as follows:. Thursday, November 10th - completing Zone Six...
