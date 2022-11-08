ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Jeff Cook, Co-Founder Of Legendary Country Band Alabama, Dead At 73 Years Old

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EyMCM_0j3WgSsC00
John Weast/Getty Images

The country music world lost a great one on Monday.

Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary country band Alabama, passed away at his home in Destin, Florida on Monday according to The Tennessean, and was later confirmed by the band:

“Jeffrey Alan Cook: 1949 – 2022. Photo credit: Kristen Van Zant.”

He had a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease, which he publicly revealed in 2017.

Cook was a guitarist, fiddle player and vocalist in the band, and founded it with his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, in Fort Payne, Alabama, in 1969.

He helped them churn out countless hits like “Dixieland Delight,” “Song of the South,” “Mountain Music,” “I’m In A Hurry,” and “My Home’s In Alabama,” just to name a few.

They actually started out as a band called Wildcountry in 1973, touring small bars in the southeast, and eventually catching the eye of major labels in Nashville for their ability to fuse country and southern rock stylings into a completely new and unique sound people couldn’t get enough of.

In 1977, they officially changed their name to Alabama, and signed a deal with RCA Records later that year.

It set them up for a massive run of consecutive #1 hits between 1980 and 1982, as they notched eight radio-topping hits, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

They also won CMA Entertainer of the Year three years in a row in the mid-80’s, and the ACM Entertainer of the Year award from 1981 to 1985.

In addition to his work with Alabama, Jeff released several solo projects later in his career, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005 with the rest of his Alabama band members.

He stopped playing with them in 2018, but the band always had all his equipment set up on stage when he was at a show, just in case he got the itch to get back out there.

On his disease, he told The Tennessean in 2019 that he tried to stay positive and trust in the power of prayer:

“People I don’t know come up to me and say, ‘How ya feeling?’ You just got to live it every day and take it as it comes.

Prayer does work. And I know there was a lot of praying going on.”

Jeff is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lisa Cook, his mother Betty Cook, brother David Cook, father-in-law Jerrial Williams, brother-in-law Randy Williams, many nieces and nephews, and beloved dogs Blazer and Blakely.

RIP Jeff Cook.

Comments / 160

Kathy Franklin
4d ago

So many wonderful childhood memories have Alabama as the background music. Young people today that don’t take the time to listen to the “oldies” of Country music are denying themselves….I am older than I thought…I turned on the “Country Station” the other day….not country! Thank you for the memories Mr. Randy…..you helped me feel my hurt and move on on more than one occasion….I thank you for that and your family for sharing you with us.

Reply(2)
39
MrsJ
4d ago

I’m so sorry to hear this. Rest In Peace. Thank you for the music🎼. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Reply(1)
59
Chuck Taylor
4d ago

Very sad to hear this. Being in a copy band throughout the 80s-90s, we played a great deal of Alabama music. And their songs always packed the dance floor. RIP Jeff Cook🌹

Reply(1)
23
Related
Popculture

Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans

Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
DESTIN, FL
RadarOnline

County Music Queen Loretta Lynn’s Dying Last Words Revealed

County superstar Loretta Lynn’s final last days were a mix of joy and tragic tears as the singer bared her deathbed confessions and final regrets while bravely staring death in the eye and refusing to blink, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the late entertainer revealed that as the end approached, Lynn shared her deepest secrets, including the truth about her love for county music titan Conway Twitty, why she was jealous of her best friend Dolly Parton and how she blamed herself for her beloved son Jack’s death, said a close friend of the family. “Loretta had time to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay

Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.
ALABAMA STATE
Taste of Country

Alabama’s Jeff Cook Dead at 73

Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook has died. The guitarist and vocalist for the Country Music Hall of Fame group died on Monday (Nov. 7) at age 73. Cook died at his home in Destin, Fla., with family by his side, according to a note from his publicity team. For a decade he'd battled Parkinson's disease, going public with the diagnosis in 2017. At that time, the group announced he’d pull back from touring with Alabama, but they’d keep a microphone on stage for him for whenever he was able to make a tour stop.
DESTIN, FL
Taste of Country

Billy Ray Cyrus Met His Rumored Fiancee, Firerose, on the Set of ‘Hannah Montana’

Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia, 24, Announces Father Vili Fualaau Welcomed New Baby Girl

Vili Fualaau, 39, is now a father of three, according to People. The former husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, apparently welcomed a baby girl named Sophia and his older daughter Georgia, 24, announced the happy news in a private Instagram post that the outlet obtained. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia captioned the post, which included a photo of the newborn.
GEORGIA STATE
Herald-Journal

CORRECTION Obit Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87. The untamable and often outrageous rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87. Spokesperson Zach Farnum said Lewis died Friday morning at his Mississippi home near Memphis. Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ’n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer. His talent, energy and ego collided into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Lewis' infamous private life included a marriage to his 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.
MEMPHIS, TN
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977

When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida

Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
FLORIDA STATE
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony

Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
DELANO, TN
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

225K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy