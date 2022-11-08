Read full article on original website
Integral Ad Science: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $767,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. The average estimate of...
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Bellicum Pharmacueticals Inc. (BLCM) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $7.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. The drug developer posted revenue of $1 million...
Westaim: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share. The investment company posted revenue of...
Venus Concept: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. The maker of hair transplant devices posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period. _____. This...
Cresud: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $25.7 million. The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. The agricultural company posted revenue of $221.1 million in the period. _____. This...
Crypto markets buckle as FTX bankruptcy spurs search for casualties
The bankruptcy of FTX.com sent crypto markets reeling to two-year lows with investors braced for details on collateral damage from the failure of an institution whose influence pervaded the industry. Bitcoin, the largest coin by market value, fell more than 8% at one point Friday to trade at $16,375. It...
