ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Cloudy, breezy & cold, plus lake effect snow coming

–Temps started at 61-deg at midnight and have dropped to the low 40s late Friday. –Chicago area temps Friday afternoon across the Greater Chicago area were running 26 to 40-deg colder than the same time yesterday. –A MARKEDLY COLDER PATTERN is settling in and will produce BELOW NORMAL TEMPS each...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Saturday Forecast: Cloudy skies and chance of flurries

Saturday: Cloudy skies & cold with 30% chance of flurries. NW 10-15 G20 mph. Some accumulating snow is possible in SW Michigan and parts of NE Indiana around Laporte County. High 37, a bit warmer by the lake. Saturday Night: Chance of early evening flurries. Decreasing clouds overnight. NW 10-15...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Winter weather is coming for Chicago today with possible flurries this weekend

CHICAGO - Well it was sure fun while it lasted. Every day this month has been warmer than normal, and somewhat surprisingly, today will likely be as well. That’s because at midnight it was about 60 degrees. That will be the high for the day. Now colder air is sweeping in with afternoon readings likely to range from 38 to 44 degrees. That’s more than a 30-degree drop from Thursday’s record high.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: From summer to winter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cold has arrived!And according to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, it'll stick around for a while.Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 28.Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible. High 37.Extended forecast:  Cold all next week. A chance for light accumulating snow on Tuesday, followed by even colder air by Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

When Does Chicago Typically See Its First Measurable Snowfall?

With temperatures cooling down significantly at the end of this week, many Chicago residents are wondering when the city typically sees its first measurable snowfall. While much colder temperatures are in the forecast in the coming days for the Chicago area, no measurable snow is currently forecasted, though flurries are possible.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Snow way! Sub-freezing temps & flurries coming

RECORD BREAKING THURSDAY WARMTH TO GIVE WAY TO THE COLDEST WEATHER YET THIS SEASON–TEMPS BY SUNSET FRIDAY WILL BE 30-deg COLDER IN THE CHICAGO AREA—EACH OF THE COMING 15 DAYS TO COME IN THE “BELOW NORMAL”AVERAGE TEMPS. The proportion of the Lower 48 covered with snow...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Why is it so windy when we experience above-average temperatures during the colder months?

We were wondering why it’s normally incredibly windy when we experience above-average temps during the colder months. Your observation is right on. By definition, unseasonably warm weather occurs during the colder times of the year when warm weather is confined to the southern states. Strong atmospheric forces are needed to transport the warm air as far north as Chicago, and the best mechanism for doing this is an intense low-pressure area passing north of the city. Strong southerly winds ahead of the storm enable the warm air to surge northward. Once the storm system moves east of Chicago, winds shift to the northwest, and a sharp turn to colder weather follows. If warm air were to move into Chicago in winter or spring with light winds, onshore flow off of chilly Lake Michigan, would quickly develop, putting a lid on rising temperatures in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Tracking the approaching cold air

Cold front arrives Thursday night Cold front moving east through Chicago Thursday night will merge with northward-moving remnant “Nicole” low pressure along the western Virginia/North Carolina border Friday evening, the combined system moving off the east coast and out into the western Atlantic ocean Saturday. Temperatures plummet as a strong cold front passes through our […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Warmest Nov. 10th days

O’Hare Airport’s maximum temperature of 76° on Thursday was one of the four warmest days on November 10th or later on record for Chicago since 1871 with two of the four have occurring in the past three Novembers.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

One final warm day before wintry cold takes hold

In the coming days the upper air pattern will feature a periodically reinforced northerly flow of Canadian-source cold air flowing into the Northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes – temps in Chicago averaging about 10 degrees below normal.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Where to See Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Area

Nothing screams "it's the holiday season" quite like light shows, and there's no shortage of dazzling displays in the Chicago area. As cold weather moves in and a new year approaches, a string of light shows will amp up the merry mood throughout the wintertime, a few of which are open already.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?

I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How to prepare your home for freezing temperatures

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22: BluSky Restoration’s Senior Restoration Manager Cory Ambrose joins the program to talk about how to get your home ready for freezing temperatures this winter. To learn more about what BluSky Restoration can do for you go to goblusky.com or call them at 1-800-266-5677.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy