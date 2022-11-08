Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing RepairNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Related
WGNtv.com
Cloudy, breezy & cold, plus lake effect snow coming
–Temps started at 61-deg at midnight and have dropped to the low 40s late Friday. –Chicago area temps Friday afternoon across the Greater Chicago area were running 26 to 40-deg colder than the same time yesterday. –A MARKEDLY COLDER PATTERN is settling in and will produce BELOW NORMAL TEMPS each...
Saturday Forecast: Cloudy skies and chance of flurries
Saturday: Cloudy skies & cold with 30% chance of flurries. NW 10-15 G20 mph. Some accumulating snow is possible in SW Michigan and parts of NE Indiana around Laporte County. High 37, a bit warmer by the lake. Saturday Night: Chance of early evening flurries. Decreasing clouds overnight. NW 10-15...
Winter weather is coming for Chicago today with possible flurries this weekend
CHICAGO - Well it was sure fun while it lasted. Every day this month has been warmer than normal, and somewhat surprisingly, today will likely be as well. That’s because at midnight it was about 60 degrees. That will be the high for the day. Now colder air is sweeping in with afternoon readings likely to range from 38 to 44 degrees. That’s more than a 30-degree drop from Thursday’s record high.
Chicago First Alert Weather: From summer to winter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cold has arrived!And according to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, it'll stick around for a while.Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 28.Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible. High 37.Extended forecast: Cold all next week. A chance for light accumulating snow on Tuesday, followed by even colder air by Friday.
natureworldnews.com
Weird Weather Hits Chicago as Warm Thursday Shifts to Snowy Friday with Temperatures from 73 Plummeting to 39 Degrees
Chicago experiences weird weather when a warm Thursday turns into a snowy Friday afternoon, pulling temperatures from 73 to 39 degrees. The National Weather Service predicts an unusually warm Thursday with a temperature high of 73 F in the city. Most of the day will be sunny and windy, with gusts of up to 30 mph.
When Does Chicago Typically See Its First Measurable Snowfall?
With temperatures cooling down significantly at the end of this week, many Chicago residents are wondering when the city typically sees its first measurable snowfall. While much colder temperatures are in the forecast in the coming days for the Chicago area, no measurable snow is currently forecasted, though flurries are possible.
Snow way! Sub-freezing temps & flurries coming
RECORD BREAKING THURSDAY WARMTH TO GIVE WAY TO THE COLDEST WEATHER YET THIS SEASON–TEMPS BY SUNSET FRIDAY WILL BE 30-deg COLDER IN THE CHICAGO AREA—EACH OF THE COMING 15 DAYS TO COME IN THE “BELOW NORMAL”AVERAGE TEMPS. The proportion of the Lower 48 covered with snow...
Why is it so windy when we experience above-average temperatures during the colder months?
We were wondering why it’s normally incredibly windy when we experience above-average temps during the colder months. Your observation is right on. By definition, unseasonably warm weather occurs during the colder times of the year when warm weather is confined to the southern states. Strong atmospheric forces are needed to transport the warm air as far north as Chicago, and the best mechanism for doing this is an intense low-pressure area passing north of the city. Strong southerly winds ahead of the storm enable the warm air to surge northward. Once the storm system moves east of Chicago, winds shift to the northwest, and a sharp turn to colder weather follows. If warm air were to move into Chicago in winter or spring with light winds, onshore flow off of chilly Lake Michigan, would quickly develop, putting a lid on rising temperatures in the city.
Tracking the approaching cold air
Cold front arrives Thursday night Cold front moving east through Chicago Thursday night will merge with northward-moving remnant “Nicole” low pressure along the western Virginia/North Carolina border Friday evening, the combined system moving off the east coast and out into the western Atlantic ocean Saturday. Temperatures plummet as a strong cold front passes through our […]
Warmest Nov. 10th days
O’Hare Airport’s maximum temperature of 76° on Thursday was one of the four warmest days on November 10th or later on record for Chicago since 1871 with two of the four have occurring in the past three Novembers.
One final warm day before wintry cold takes hold
In the coming days the upper air pattern will feature a periodically reinforced northerly flow of Canadian-source cold air flowing into the Northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes – temps in Chicago averaging about 10 degrees below normal.
As Cold Weather Moves in, is it Illegal in Illinois to Leave Your Car ‘Unattended' While Warming it Up?
It may not be winter in Chicago yet, but it's just about to start feeling like it. After a string of unseasonably warm November days, temperatures are set to drop significantly. At 6 p.m. Friday, predictions show a high of only 39 degrees. And next week, high temperatures are expected to remain in the upper-30s to low-40s.
As Lake Mead water levels drop, how many bodies are connected to Chicago mob?
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right? Well, what the Chicago Outfit may have intended to stay in a Vegas lake has now begun floating to the surface
Where to See Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Area
Nothing screams "it's the holiday season" quite like light shows, and there's no shortage of dazzling displays in the Chicago area. As cold weather moves in and a new year approaches, a string of light shows will amp up the merry mood throughout the wintertime, a few of which are open already.
Is it a coincidence that every time a hurricane hits the south, the weather in Chicago is perfect?
I have noticed over the last few years that every time a hurricane hits the southern part of the U.S., the weather in Chicago is perfect! Is there a scientific explanation, or is it just a coincidence?. Thanks, Audrey, Chicago (Edgewater) Dear Audrey,. It’s more than a coincidence. Any hurricane...
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th season
An immersive experience, Illumination: Tree Lights, is headed to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle this November 19 through January 7. (CHICAGO) November 2013 marked the first year The Morton Arboretum kicked off its unique holiday light show.
Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Cancelled for 2022 Season
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was cancelled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
wgnradio.com
How to prepare your home for freezing temperatures
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22: BluSky Restoration’s Senior Restoration Manager Cory Ambrose joins the program to talk about how to get your home ready for freezing temperatures this winter. To learn more about what BluSky Restoration can do for you go to goblusky.com or call them at 1-800-266-5677.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0