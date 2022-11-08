Read full article on original website
‘Really proud’: Nathan Jones confirmed as Southampton manager
Southampton have confirmed Nathan Jones as their manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract
SB Nation
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
Breaking: The Full Carabao Cup Round Of 16 Draw
The draw for the Carabao Cup round of 16 has been complete with several big ties coming up in the competition.
BBC
Leicester City defender James Justin set to miss rest of season with ruptured Achilles tendon
Leicester City defender James Justin is set to miss the rest of the season after rupturing an Achilles tendon. The 24-year-old scored against Newport County in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday but was later taken off on a stretcher during the game with the injury. "He will have his operation...
'If I speak I'm in big trouble!': Reece James aims a playful dig at Gareth Southgate for not picking Ivan Toney in his England World Cup squad after the Brentford forward's brilliant double to see off Manchester City
Chelsea star Reece James has aimed a playful dig at England boss Gareth Southgate for not picking Brentford striker Ivan Toney in his World Cup squad. Toney just one day after not being picked for the Three Lions jetting off to Qatar put in a man of the match performance by notching two goals to help the Bees seal a shock 2-1 victory over Premier League champions Manchester City.
Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal Gives Manchester United Lead v Aston Villa
Bruno Fernandes has given Manchester United the lead against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.
SB Nation
Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?
Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
BBC
Republic of Ireland: Brighton striker Evan Ferguson gets first senior call-up for friendlies
Brighton striker Evan Ferguson and Stoke City midfielder Will Smallbone have been handed their first Republic of Ireland call-ups. The pair make the step up to the senior panel from the Under 21s for the friendly double-header at home to Norway and away to Malta. Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan returns...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...
Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
Eddie Jones rings the changes as England try to cast off fear of failure
Manu Tuilagi and Billy Vunipola will be rested against Japan on Saturday as coach keeps one eye on the future
Report: Chelsea Could Move For Moises Caicedo In January
Chelsea could make a move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in January.
Manchester United To Face Burnley In Carabao Cup 4th Round
Manchester United have learned their fate for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup following their win against Aston Villa.
BBC
Watch: UK Snooker Championship - Allen leads Brown, Craigie beats Zhao
The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters. This year is the 46th edition of the UK Championship and the winner is set to receive £250,000 from a total prize fund of £1,205,000. The event follows a different...
