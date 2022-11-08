ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal

When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
Daily Mail

'If I speak I'm in big trouble!': Reece James aims a playful dig at Gareth Southgate for not picking Ivan Toney in his England World Cup squad after the Brentford forward's brilliant double to see off Manchester City

Chelsea star Reece James has aimed a playful dig at England boss Gareth Southgate for not picking Brentford striker Ivan Toney in his World Cup squad. Toney just one day after not being picked for the Three Lions jetting off to Qatar put in a man of the match performance by notching two goals to help the Bees seal a shock 2-1 victory over Premier League champions Manchester City.
SB Nation

Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?

Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...

Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
BBC

Watch: UK Snooker Championship - Allen leads Brown, Craigie beats Zhao

The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters. This year is the 46th edition of the UK Championship and the winner is set to receive £250,000 from a total prize fund of £1,205,000. The event follows a different...

Comments / 0

Community Policy