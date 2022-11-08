ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm

By Vivian Muniz
 4 days ago

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A reported lack of paper ballots across Luzerne County has caused the court to approve the extension of voting hours to 10:00 p.m.

Luzerne County election officials and leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties in Luzerne County were in court for a hearing Tuesday afternoon seeking approval to extend voting hours on election night because of a paper shortage.

Normally, state law mandates the polls close at 8:00 p.m. on election night. Due to the emergency petition filed Tuesday, Judge Lisa Gelb ordered all polling locations in the county to stay open until 10:00 p.m.

Calls to Eyewitness News were coming in from voters stating there are issues with voting machines and a shortage of paper ballots in various areas of Luzerne County. Voters said they could not vote or were told to come back to vote later in the day.

At the hearing, Judge Gelb said, “this is a major problem. We can’t disenfranchise voters.”

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

