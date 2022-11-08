William Russell Phillips, age 72, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the West Tennessee Healthcare-Dyersburg Campus. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mr. Phillips was born in Memphis, TN, on March 17, 1950, to the late William Stanley Phillips and Peggy Joyce Wright Phillips. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a retired vocational instructor for the Tennessee Department of Corrections. He was also preceded in death by his wife of over 28 years: Carolyn Goodman Phillips; one stepdaughter: Catherine Hathcock; one brother: Tim Phillips; and one sister: Brenda Parsons. He is survived by one son: Billy Phillips of MS; one stepson: Mickey Trosper of Dyersburg, TN; one stepdaughter: April Sims of Dyersburg, TN; two brothers: John Phillips of Clarksville, TN, James Phillips of Covington, TN; one sister: Lynn Guinn of Newbern, TN; He leaves a legacy of five grandchildren: Alexia, Hunter, Madelynn, Nicholas, Summer; and two great-grandchildren: Bentlee and one on the way. The Family is honoring Mr. William’s wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.

