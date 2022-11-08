Read full article on original website
Army Band performs for veterans at Jackson church
JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday, the West Tennessee Veterans Coalition organized an event at Englewood Baptist Church for veterans to come and enjoy live music, learn about benefits for veterans, and enjoy comradery. “We’re at Englewood Church tonight. We’re holding our 10nth annual Veterans Day Program. This is a different...
FHU students meet those who walked their same path
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local university brought current students and alumni together for homecoming. Freed-Hardeman University continued their annual homecoming activities with ALUMination Day. It gave their students the chance to interact with alumni who have successfully entered into their field of choice. “And so it is something that...
Jackson students pay special tribute to our veterans
JACKSON, Tenn. — Those that were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice were honored at a local school Friday. “Thank you for your service. We all are greatly in your debt,” said Jackson Christian School Junior Will Kendrick. A day to honor those that fought and continue to...
Henderson Co. marks 2022 Veterans Day at Parkers Crossroads
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Veterans Day ceremony was conducted to bring honor to the men and women who have served our country greatly. Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready, who also served in the military, told of the impact this ceremony has for him. “Being here, especially at this...
JMCSS event gets families involved with education
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school system is getting families involved by hosting a Lunch and Learn event. Thursday, the parents of all high school students in the Jackson-Madison County area had the opportunity to learn about their children’s education while receiving a free lunch. Dr. Shalonda Franklin...
How to win at holiday hosting
JACKSON, Tenn. — November officially ushers in the holiday season, bringing with it the hustle and bustle we’ve been missing the past couple of years. Recent surveys reveal most Americans plan to travel and spend time with family and friends this holiday season. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Mia Syn...
LIFELINE host local donor competition
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization is asking residents to get competitive. LIFELINE Blood Services in Jackson is hosting a special friendly competition with the Battle of the Armed Forces and Battle of the Badges campaigns. Saturday marks the final day of the competitions and donors have until 6:00 p.m....
Balloons fly high for veterans in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit engaged the youth to show honor to those who have served in the military. The Eric Beasley Foundation was founded by Eric Beasley, a former Marine officer, to teach leadership skills, life skills, and wellness in a new way to children ages six to 12.
First ever Merch Day set to help West Tennessee musicians
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hidden Tracks is excited to announce the first annual Merch Day on November 10. Lori Nunnery, the Executive Director of Visit Jackson, Tennessee, gave some details on the event. “Merch Day is a new event that we’re putting on from Jackson: Hidden Tracks. That is a...
October 2022 Hub City Hero gets her spotlight
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new hero has been named in the Hub City, and her name is Elvia Trejo!. Trejo is a radio personality at La Poderosa 105.3 FM WTJK. She was raised in southern Louisiana, according to a news release from the City of Jackson. The release says...
Veterans get free meal at Jackson restaurant
JACKSON, Tenn. — Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village honored veterans on Friday with a free meal to celebrate Veterans Day. Veterans were able to receive a complimentary breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Andy Clenney, Director of Catering and Sales at the Old Country Store, says...
New pizza place opens in south Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — South Jackson will experience a new taste with the opening of the new Marco’s Pizza location, serving customers one slice at a time. “We’re seeing more and more people look at south Jackson as an opportunity to do business. We have business people traveling from Chester County, south Jackson and McNairy County, all coming through this corridor,” said City Councilman Sam Turner.
Veterans to get free donuts on Nov. 11
JACKSON, Tenn. — Veterans are getting a salute, and a free donut, from a national coffee and donut chain. Dunkin’ says that all retired and active military can get a free donut of their choice on November 11. They say the limit will be one per guest, but...
Girl Scouts share their thanks to veterans
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Local Girl Scouts are honored veterans ahead of Veterans Day. Wednesday, Girl Scout Troop 40037 in Alamo delivered “thank you” cards they decorated to the Tennessee Veterans Home in Humboldt. They made more than 100 cards to give out as a sign of their...
Quincy Omar Jelks
Services for Mr. Quincy Omar Jelks, age 40 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Alamo First Christian Church; 1550 Highway 88 South in Alamo, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Oak View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on...
Humboldt serves as host for EMS, first responder conference
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Gibson County city’s medical center hosted a one day conference for EMS and first responders. This is the first time since the pandemic that the conference was back. Jonathan Wood, the Program Director for Air Evac Lifeteam, gave some details on the conference.
William Russell Phillips
William Russell Phillips, age 72, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the West Tennessee Healthcare-Dyersburg Campus. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mr. Phillips was born in Memphis, TN, on March 17, 1950, to the late William Stanley Phillips and Peggy Joyce Wright Phillips. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a retired vocational instructor for the Tennessee Department of Corrections. He was also preceded in death by his wife of over 28 years: Carolyn Goodman Phillips; one stepdaughter: Catherine Hathcock; one brother: Tim Phillips; and one sister: Brenda Parsons. He is survived by one son: Billy Phillips of MS; one stepson: Mickey Trosper of Dyersburg, TN; one stepdaughter: April Sims of Dyersburg, TN; two brothers: John Phillips of Clarksville, TN, James Phillips of Covington, TN; one sister: Lynn Guinn of Newbern, TN; He leaves a legacy of five grandchildren: Alexia, Hunter, Madelynn, Nicholas, Summer; and two great-grandchildren: Bentlee and one on the way. The Family is honoring Mr. William’s wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.
Sheila Marie Austin Stanley
Sheila Marie Austin Stanley, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the St. Thomas-Rutherford Hospital of Murfreesboro, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Rev. Richard Dickerson officiating. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at Noon.
Local animal shelter spotlights adoptions for senior pets
JACKSON, Tenn. — In honor of Senior Pet Adoption Month, a local animal rescue shares why having a “seasoned” best friend might be the best addition to your family. Getting animals adopted is a tough task, but adding years to the pet’s age up for adoption makes it even more challenging.
Deer in rut pose danger to motorists
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s officially that time of year. Deer are entering the rut and are on the move more than any other time of the year. This can spell trouble for motor vehicles. “When the rut happens, the bucks are actively seeking the does. So they’re...
