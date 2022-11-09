ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former "SNL" Cast Member Chris Redd Got Real About Why Kanye West's Pro-Trump "SNL" Rant Was "Bullshit"

By Larry Fitzmaurice
 3 days ago

You might recall when Kanye West — who has been in the news a lot lately due to his recent antisemitic statements and subsequent fallout — performed on Saturday Night Live back in 2018.

Will Heath / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Even if you tuned in, you definitely didn't see when Kanye launched into a pro-Trump rant after the credits rolled.

“There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist,'" Kanye reportedly said to the audience while being met with boos. "Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism, I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

Will Heath / Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In a new interview with the Daily Beast , former SNL member Chris Redd revealed what it was like to be in the room as Kanye went off.

Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Chris revealed that Kanye also attempted to "perform" a version of the rant during dress rehearsals for the episode. "I heard it, but there was music playing still so people were, like, sitting there and vibing," he recalled.

Rob Kim / Getty Images for Global Citizen

“But I was listening to his words, and I was like, bro, he’s about to pull some bullshit. And I’m not about to be on stage for that. I’m not going to entertain this. Like, I’ve been a fan of Kanye my whole life. And I miss the old Kanye.”

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

When it came to the rant that Kanye unleashed during taping, Chris said that it felt as if "he came in there wanting to shoot everybody — verbally."

J. Countess / Getty Images

"I just felt that was disrespectful, because we’re all grown adults. And now all of us don’t like you. He just came in there with a chip on his shoulder, ready to talk shit.”

Rosalind O'Connor / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Of course, one of Chris's most notorious SNL impressions was of Kanye himself — and he's not so sure it was viewed as flattery.

Rosalind O'Connor / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I mean, it’s safe to assume my man don’t like that impression,” Chris said. “Judging by interactions, I don’t think he likes it that much. But, you know, I don’t like what he be saying all the time. So I think we’re even there.”

Will Heath / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Read more of Chris's interview here .

