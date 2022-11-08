Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Misses morning skate
Lee did not participate in morning skate Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. While no reason was given for his absence, Lee is not expected to miss the game Thursday versus the Coyotes. Lee could've missed the skate due to a personal reason, maintenance, or a nagging injury. If Lee is unable to play Thursday, Ross Johnston is expected to take his place in the lineup.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Likely to return Friday
Carlson (lower body) is likely to return to action Friday against Tampa Bay, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Carlson has missed the last six games, but is practicing Friday on the top unit with Erik Gustafsson, and is quarterbacking the first power play. Carlson has two goals and six points in nine games this season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nabs helper in win
Ovechkin tallied an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning. This could have been a much bigger night for Ovechkin, who saw a whopping 11:25 of ice time on the power play. The Capitals went 0-for-6 on the man advantage, but a relentless 5-on-5 attack led to the lopsided score in their favor. Ovechkin's next chance to power up will be Sunday in another clash against the Bolts, this time on the road.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Moves up on career scoring list
Crosby was credited with an assist during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs. Crosby's third-period assist Friday moved him into a tie with Bryan Trottier for 17th place on the NHL's all-time scoring list with 1,425 points. The 35-year-old center drew the helper on Jake Guentzel's empty-net tally with 13 seconds remaining in the Hockey Hall of Fame Game. Crosby, who did not register a shot for the first time Friday, paces the Penguins with 16 points in 14 outings. In 48 career games against the Maple Leafs, Crosby has compiled 64 points.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Impressive Thursday
Martinez logged an assist, a plus-5 rating and four blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. Martinez, paired with Alex Pietrangelo, helped set the tone from the back end in Thursday's win. The plus-5 mark was especially impressive for Martinez, given that he's often deployed in more defensive situations that would often lead to goals against. The 35-year-old remains a shot-blocking ace -- he's up to 65 blocks while adding two assists, 12 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-5 rating in 15 games this season.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-Man Choi: Requires elbow surgery
Pirates GM Ben Cherington said Friday that Choi will undergo minor surgery on his right elbow, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old was acquired by Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay on Thursday, and his new team likely already knew about the procedure when it traded for him. Choi played through the elbow issue last season and finished the campaign with a .233/.341/.388 slash line, 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 113 games, and he's expected to be healthy in time for spring training in February.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Beau Sulser: Dropped from 40-man roster
Sulser cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Sulser was claimed off waivers from Baltimore in mid-October, but he won't remain on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason. The right-hander was also with the Pirates earlier in the season and had a 3.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 22.1 innings between the two teams.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Jason Delay: Removed from 40-man roster
Delay cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Delay played in 57 games for Pittsburgh last season but won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster. It was the 27-year-old's first taste of the big leagues, and he had a .213/.265/.271 slash line with one home run, 11 RBI and 17 runs.
CBS Sports
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday
Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles vs. Gobert
Ayton provided nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-117 win over the Timberwolves. Ayton was ineffective against Rudy Gobert on both ends of the floor, allowing his opponent to accrue 25 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, though Phoenix was victorious. Fantasy managers are probably disappointed with Ayton's muted rebounding and field-goal percentage marks this season. However, putting aside the two games in which he saw fewer than 25 minutes, the center is still averaging 17.1 points on 55.9 percent shooting, 8.4 boards and 1.9 assists.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Tyler Zuber: Outrighted to Triple-A
Zuber (shoulder) was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Friday. Zuber hasn't pitched in a game since 2021 due to right shoulder impingement syndrome. He was claimed off waivers from Kansas City in October, but will have to start the season in Triple-A before the Diamondbacks feel comfortable bringing him back to the majors.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Payton Henry: Traded to Milwaukee
Henry was traded from the Marlins to the Brewers in exchange for Reminton Batista on Thursday. Henry missed significant time in 2022 after undergoing thumb surgery, but he returned to action at the minor-league level in July and hit .254 with three homers, 14 runs and nine RBI over 23 games at Triple-A Jacksonville to close out the year and will now attempt to carve out a role with the Brewers, who traded him to Miami in 2021.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Tyson Miller: Claimed by Milwaukee
Miller was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Thursday. Miller spent most of 2022 at Triple-A, and the Rangers opted not to keep him on the 40-man roster through the offseason. He had a 4.52 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 114:40 K:BB across 89.2 frames in the minors last year.
CBS Sports
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Hits pay dirt in loss
Hodge secured both of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers. Hodge's 25-yard touchdown grab came with just under three minutes left in the game, bringing the Falcons within one score of the Panthers. The wideout's touchdown was his first of the season, and he now has 11 catches for 184 yards over the first 10 games. As Atlanta's No. 4 receiver, Hodge played just eight of the team's 63 offensive snaps. His efficiency Thursday is not sustainable, so the veteran's limited opportunities make him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Hodge and the Falcons will host the Bears in Week 11.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out again Friday
Antetokounmpo (ankle) will not take the floor Friday versus the Spurs. Antetokounmpo will miss his third contest in the last four while dealing with a knee issue that didn't appear to be serious. His absence from the rotation will leave a massive void to fill on both ends of the floor. Bobby Portis appears the probable candidate to join the starting five Friday after doing so for each of Giannis' previous two absences. MarJon Beauchamp also started Wednesday's double-overtime win over the Thunder and figures to do so again with Jrue Holiday (ankle) sidelined for a second straight game.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Sheds injury designation
Milano (oblique) was a full participant during practice Thursday. Milano missed the Bills' loss to the Jets on Sunday and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. His return to full participation Thursday is certainly good news for the Bills' defense while also signaling the veteran linebacker should take the field Sunday against the Vikings.
