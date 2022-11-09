ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

15 Nepo Babies Who Are Like Third Generation Hollywood Royalty

By Kristen Harris
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1Wtj_0j3We45f00

A lot of fresh faces in Hollywood have parents who are already famous. However, for some, fame runs even further back in the family because their grandparents were also celebrities.

Here are 15 celebrities whose grandparents were also famous:

1. Zoë Kravitz's paternal grandmother is actor Roxie Roker, who famously played Helen Willis on The Jeffersons .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GQdo_0j3We45f00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Tiffany & Co., Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Zoë's dad is singer Lenny Kravitz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xMpmQ_0j3We45f00
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

2. Dakota Johnson's maternal grandmother is model and actor Tippi Hedren, who played Melanie Daniels in The Birds .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gom4G_0j3We45f00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Dakota's mom is actor Melanie Griffith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tQaz_0j3We45f00
Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

3. Chris Pine's maternal grandmother is actor Anne Gwynne, who was widely known for starring in horror movies like Black Friday and House of Frankenstein .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEEOx_0j3We45f00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images, John Springer Collection / Corbis via Getty Images

His mom is actor-turned-psychotherapist Gwynne Gilford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsSPf_0j3We45f00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

4. Riley Keough's maternal grandparents are singer Elvis Presley and actor Priscilla Presley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uf9E9_0j3We45f00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

Her mom is singer Lisa Marie Presley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2ubf_0j3We45f00
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

5. Scream Queens actor Billie Lourd's maternal grandparents are actor Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbMmO_0j3We45f00
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images, Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Her mom is actor Carrie Fisher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSjD4_0j3We45f00
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

6. Drew Barrymore's paternal grandparents are actors John Barrymore and Dolores Costello.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ekw80_0j3We45f00
NBC / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images, Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Her dad is actor John Drew Barrymore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jacM_0j3We45f00
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Her paternal great-grandparents are actors Maurice and Georgie Drew Barrymore and Maurice and Mae Costello.

7. House of the Dragon actor Ty Tennant's maternal grandfather is Doctor Who actor Peter Davison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WQ9A_0j3We45f00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage / Getty Images, David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

His mom is actor Georgia Tennant, who had a guest spot on Doctor Who .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhsJ7_0j3We45f00
Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

8. Former Saturday Night Live cast member Abby Elliott's paternal grandfather is comedian Bob Elliott, who appeared on SNL in 1978.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOX7e_0j3We45f00
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images, NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Her dad is Schitt's Creek actor Chris Elliott, who was an SNL cast member in the '90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a39vz_0j3We45f00
Isaac Brekken / Getty Images for J.Crew and Roku

9. Games of Thrones actor Oona Chaplin's maternal grandfather is silent film–era star Charlie Chaplin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1obawH_0j3We45f00
Europanewswire / Getty Images, Archive Photos / Getty Images

Her mom is actor Geraldine Chaplin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykvvo_0j3We45f00
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

10. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor Ethan Peck's paternal grandfather is Roman Holiday actor Gregory Peck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387ktU_0j3We45f00
Tim P. Whitby / Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for SkyShowtime, Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

His dad is actor and documentary filmmaker Stephen Peck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0ZOa_0j3We45f00
Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

11. The Vampire Diaries actor Steven R. McQueen's paternal grandfather is actor Steve McQueen, aka the "King of Cool."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Kjjy_0j3We45f00
Michael Tran / Getty Images, Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

His dad is actor and race car driver Chad McQueen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7C3P_0j3We45f00
Earl Gibson III / WireImage / Getty Images

12. Prizzi's Honor actor Anjelica Huston's paternal grandfather is The Treasure of the Sierra Madre actor Walter Huston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrO5y_0j3We45f00
Donato Sardella / Getty Images for LACMA, Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Both of them famously worked with director John Huston, who is Anjelica's dad and Walter's son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vnajp_0j3We45f00
Nancy R. Schiff / Getty Images

13. Veep actor Sarah Sutherland's paternal grandfather is actor Donald Sutherland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9UNu_0j3We45f00
Dan Macmedan / WireImage / Getty Images, Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Her dad is actor Kiefer Sutherland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQA9a_0j3We45f00
Victor Spinelli / WireImage / Getty Images

14. Bridget Fonda's paternal grandfather is actor Henry Fonda, who is known for The Grapes of Wrath .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsgVX_0j3We45f00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, John Kobal Foundation / Getty Images

Her dad is actor Peter Fonda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u57VB_0j3We45f00
Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

15. And finally, filmmaker Gia Coppola's paternal grandfather is renowned director-screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bu5XI_0j3We45f00
Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty Images

Her father is actor-producer Gian-Carlo Coppola.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYcIL_0j3We45f00
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
OK! Magazine

One Proud Wife! Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Was A 'Power Move'

Jennifer Lopez has revealed her ultimate motive behind taking husband Ben Affleck's last name. After tying the knot with her rekindled flame over the summer, the Latin superstar announced that legally — and in her private life — she would be known as Jennifer Lynn Affleck. "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together," Lopez explained in a recent interview about the handsome hunk. "We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that." NEWLYWED BEN AFFLECK LOOKS GLUM AFTER PARTING WITH CALIFORNIA 'BACHELOR PAD' AS RUMORS OF MARITAL...
GEORGIA STATE
TMZ.com

Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million

Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

See Jenna Bush Hager as Celine Dion for TODAY’s Halloween extravaganza

It's all coming back to us now: That was Jenna Bush Hager dressed as Celine Dion for Halloween on TODAY!. Jenna transformed into the Canadian superstar as part of TODAY's Las Vegas-themed Halloween extravaganza that also included Sheinelle Jones as a showgirl, Willie Geist as Elvis Presley, Craig Melvin as Muhammad Ali, Al Roker as Sammy Davis Jr., and Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who married in Las Vegas earlier this year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AOL Corp

Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'

Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
AOL Corp

Lindsay Lohan on returning to Hollywood after 10 years: 'I felt like it was time'

After essentially leaving the industry in 2014, the Mean Girls star returns in her first major movie role in almost a decade with Netflix's Falling for Christmas. Lohan fans have been clamoring for the actress's comeback, especially as stars like Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, who ruled the tabloids with Lohan in the early aughts, have taken back control of their narratives in recent years.
Daily Beast

Being Polite Nearly Killed Geena Davis. Now She’s Telling All—Including That Bill Murray Story.

Geena Davis’ mother had a favorite story to tell. When Davis was 1 year old, her mother took her to church where they lived in Wareham, Massachusetts, a place that Davis jokes is most notable for being “on the way” to Cape Cod. After fidgeting and fussing on her mother’s lap, Baby Geena managed to clock her head on the pew in front of them. The loud thud echoed throughout the church, and the congregation whipped their heads around in a stunned silence—bracing for the child to unleash screams of pain. But, as her mother often bragged, it never happened. Davis stayed silent.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Rejected Matthew Perry’s Advances Years Before ‘Friends’ Premiered

She’d just like to be Friends. According to an excerpt in Matthew Perry‘s new book, Jennifer Aniston rejected her future co-star before the hit NBC sitcom premiered, though he crushed on her even after the show began in 1994. At one point, he called her and attempted to get her attention with two new acting roles. “It was clear that this made her think I liked her too much, or in the wrong kind of way,” he wrote in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, due to hit shelves on November 1. The former Chandler Bing, now 53, also admits in the book that upon meeting her, he was “immediately taken” with the Just Go With It actress, also 53.
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars’ semifinal lineup: Double the dances and another double elimination

The “Dancing with the Stars” semifinal means double the routines and yet another double elimination. That’s what happens when you have a 16-person cast and only 10 weeks of competition. The remaining six couples will tackle two individual dances on the first theme-less night of the season — get ready for lots of paso dobles and Viennese waltzes — before two couples get axed for the second consecutive week. That will send four couples to the finale on Nov. 21. “Dancing” has had four-team finales every season since the 27th installment in 2018. See the full lineup below: Wayne Brady and Witney Carson:...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy