15 Nepo Babies Who Are Like Third Generation Hollywood Royalty
A lot of fresh faces in Hollywood have parents who are already famous. However, for some, fame runs even further back in the family because their grandparents were also celebrities.
Here are 15 celebrities whose grandparents were also famous:
1. Zoë Kravitz's paternal grandmother is actor Roxie Roker, who famously played Helen Willis on The Jeffersons .
Zoë's dad is singer Lenny Kravitz.
2. Dakota Johnson's maternal grandmother is model and actor Tippi Hedren, who played Melanie Daniels in The Birds .
Dakota's mom is actor Melanie Griffith.
3. Chris Pine's maternal grandmother is actor Anne Gwynne, who was widely known for starring in horror movies like Black Friday and House of Frankenstein .
His mom is actor-turned-psychotherapist Gwynne Gilford.
4. Riley Keough's maternal grandparents are singer Elvis Presley and actor Priscilla Presley.
Her mom is singer Lisa Marie Presley.
5. Scream Queens actor Billie Lourd's maternal grandparents are actor Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher.
Her mom is actor Carrie Fisher.
6. Drew Barrymore's paternal grandparents are actors John Barrymore and Dolores Costello.
Her dad is actor John Drew Barrymore.
Her paternal great-grandparents are actors Maurice and Georgie Drew Barrymore and Maurice and Mae Costello.
Comments / 0