NBC Miami

Crypto Sell-Off Resumes as Weeklong FTX Saga Ends in Bankruptcy Filing

Cryptocurrencies resumed their sell-off Friday as FTX announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bitcoin fell 5%, to $16,589.82, while ether lost 4.5%, to $16,589.82, according to Coin Metrics. They ended down 20.1% and 24.3%, respectively, for the week. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned,...
Mortgage Rates Fall Sharply to Under 7% After Inflation Eases

Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start...
Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as FTX CEO as His Crypto Exchange Files for Bankruptcy

Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy. Alameda Research and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies are part of the voluntary proceedings. Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., according to a company statement posted on Twitter. Bankman-Fried has also stepped...

