Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
European Markets Set for Higher Open on U.S. Inflation Reading, China's Easing of Covid Measures
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks are heading for a higher open on Friday as global markets remain buoyant after softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price index reading signaled that inflation may have peaked. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 2.8% higher following Thursday's consumer price index print, which...
NBC Miami
Crypto Sell-Off Resumes as Weeklong FTX Saga Ends in Bankruptcy Filing
Cryptocurrencies resumed their sell-off Friday as FTX announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bitcoin fell 5%, to $16,589.82, while ether lost 4.5%, to $16,589.82, according to Coin Metrics. They ended down 20.1% and 24.3%, respectively, for the week. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned,...
NBC Miami
Mortgage Rates Fall Sharply to Under 7% After Inflation Eases
Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start...
NBC Miami
Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as FTX CEO as His Crypto Exchange Files for Bankruptcy
Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy. Alameda Research and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies are part of the voluntary proceedings. Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., according to a company statement posted on Twitter. Bankman-Fried has also stepped...
NBC Miami
Disney Plans Hiring Freeze, Layoffs and Cost Cuts, According to a Memo From CEO Bob Chapek
Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, according to an internal memo. The move comes after Disney reported disappointing quarterly results, sending the company's stock down to a new 52-week low. Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo to division leaders Friday afternoon. Disney plans to institute a...
Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Further details on the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX emerged on Saturday, even as peers and partners distanced themselves from the firm and sources told Reuters at least a billion dollars of customer funds on the exchange had vanished.
Comments / 0