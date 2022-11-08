ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wvlt.tv

Veterans Day deals in East Tennessee

There was a bomb threat made at a school in White Pine, according to officials with the White Pine Police Department. Message in a bottle travels through East Tennessee over decades. ‘Hearing’ Lauren’s story: Deaf UT grad student up for national award. Updated: 3 hours ago. Lauren Harris,...
WHITE PINE, TN
WSMV

Gov. Lee joined by wife on stage during emotional victory speech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was reelected Tuesday night. This victory keeps Republicans in control of the statewide office. Governor Lee’s victory speech became emotional after his wife Maria joined him on stage. She’s been battling cancer for months. In August, Governor Bill Lee announced...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Here are the dates and limits for this year’s Deer season in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – A hunting tradition in continues next weekend as deer season opens up in Tennessee. The season traditionally begins the Saturday before Thanksgiving and that will be November 19th this year. “Deer hunting season is one of our state’s most cherished traditions,” said Jason Maxedon, Executive Director...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors’ offices and clinics fill up. Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across …. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

WATCH: Video released of Secretary of State’s DUI arrest

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WMC) - Newly-released video shows what led up to the arrest of Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Hargett was arrested back in June after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. He was charged with driving under the influence. Hargett pleaded guilty to DUI last month. The...
TULLAHOMA, TN
Fast Casual

Island Fin Poke making Tennessee debut

Florida-based Island Fin Poke is making its Tennessee-area debut next week in Clarksville at 2305 Madison St. Owned by the Bryant families including Jeff Bryant Sr., along with his sons Jeff Bryant Jr., and his wife Chelsea, and Justin Bryant, and his wife Sarah, the restaurant is the first of many the family hopes to launch.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash

In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
FRANKLIN, TN

