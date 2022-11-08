Read full article on original website
Veterans Day deals in East Tennessee
There was a bomb threat made at a school in White Pine, according to officials with the White Pine Police Department. Message in a bottle travels through East Tennessee over decades. ‘Hearing’ Lauren’s story: Deaf UT grad student up for national award. Updated: 3 hours ago. Lauren Harris,...
Gov. Lee joined by wife on stage during emotional victory speech
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was reelected Tuesday night. This victory keeps Republicans in control of the statewide office. Governor Lee’s victory speech became emotional after his wife Maria joined him on stage. She’s been battling cancer for months. In August, Governor Bill Lee announced...
Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
To serve his country or go to jail? That was the choice one Vietnam veteran had to make
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Vietnam War veteran at Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home said he was given a choice, to serve his country or go to jail. 71-year-old Daniel Moneymaker spends most of his free time casting a line, but when he was in college, Moneymaker was a bit of a troublemaker. “We took over […]
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 11-13
There are some free events to attend this weekend, including events that honor the U.S. military.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
Here are the dates and limits for this year’s Deer season in Tennessee
NASHVILLE (WDEF) – A hunting tradition in continues next weekend as deer season opens up in Tennessee. The season traditionally begins the Saturday before Thanksgiving and that will be November 19th this year. “Deer hunting season is one of our state’s most cherished traditions,” said Jason Maxedon, Executive Director...
Tennessee mom asks for birthday cards for her autistic son who loves opening mail
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee mom is asking fellow Tennesseans and people from states beyond to help make her autistic son's birthday special by simply mailing him a letter or card. Fayetteville resident Lauren Porter says her three-year-old son Axl has a high functioning form of autism and one of the things...
Influenza hitting the South hard: Tennessee among states with highest flu activity levels
The latest flu report from the CDC shows exactly what doctors have been bracing for: Southeastern and South-Central states, including Tennessee, are seeing the highest levels of flu activity nationwide.
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors’ offices and clinics fill up. Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across …. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday...
LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
Here's what East Tennessee should know about student loan forgiveness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, a federal judge in Texas blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program. The program was first introduced in August and it is meant to help millions of American borrowers, giving them debt relief for up to $20,000 in student loans. However, the judge's...
WATCH: Video released of Secretary of State’s DUI arrest
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WMC) - Newly-released video shows what led up to the arrest of Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Hargett was arrested back in June after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. He was charged with driving under the influence. Hargett pleaded guilty to DUI last month. The...
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
Tennessee National Guard soldiers return home from deployment on Veterans Day
The soldiers returning home are part of the TN National Guard's 268th Military Police Company based in Millington.
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
Island Fin Poke making Tennessee debut
Florida-based Island Fin Poke is making its Tennessee-area debut next week in Clarksville at 2305 Madison St. Owned by the Bryant families including Jeff Bryant Sr., along with his sons Jeff Bryant Jr., and his wife Chelsea, and Justin Bryant, and his wife Sarah, the restaurant is the first of many the family hopes to launch.
'Protecting Children from Gender Mutilation Act' introduced by Tennessee leaders
Bill would ban medical interference that alters a child’s hormonal balance, procedures that remove their organs to enable the minor to identify as a gender different from their biological sex.
Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash
In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
