WOWT
Election 2022: Latest Douglas County vote count puts filibuster in hands of Dems — but it’s not over yet
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest updated ballot counts for Douglas County pulled close races even closer and look to have tipped the filibuster Democratic in the Unicameral — for now. Results posted after noon Friday showed Aaron Hanson leading Greg Gonzalez for Douglas County Sheriff; and John Frederickson...
WOWT
Election 2022: Still counting ballots in Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is the day after the midterms and things have calmed down a bit at the Douglas County Election Commissioner’s Office. The election may be over but Douglas County officials are still counting ballots. Finally, the election commissioner’s office is quiet and the staff has...
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
KETV.com
Douglas County voter turnout above average but lower than expected
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — This election cycle, the predicted record-breaking voter turnout in Douglas County didn't come to fruition. There were reports of some lines Tuesday morning, but very few hiccups in Douglas County voting. There was one report of about two dozen people not getting the second page...
1011now.com
Lancaster County Election results latest (11/10)
ComfortMade Mattress Factory giving free pillows to veterans on Friday. All you need is a valid military ID or any other document to prove military service to get your free pillow. Updated: 2 hours ago. A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit...
Democrats appear to have headed off GOP goal of gaining filibuster-proof majority in Unicameral
LINCOLN — It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Fredrickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, […] The post Democrats appear to have headed off GOP goal of gaining filibuster-proof majority in Unicameral appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Election Commission counting remaining 7,350 ballots that could impact some Lancaster County races
Election day is over, but the vote count isn’t. In Lancaster County, the election commissioner released unofficial vote totals early Wednesday morning — a nearly 54% voter turnout — but about 7,350 ballots remained to be counted. And in some races, that could make a difference. In...
WOWT
Election 2022: Bennington school bond rejected
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha-metro school district is trying to figure out how to move forward after voters overwhelmingly rejected building a new high school on Tuesday. The vote even created a shake-up on the school board. Bennington Public Schools had never lost a bond vote — until last...
doniphanherald.com
Republicans' goal of filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature still in some doubt
With thousands of votes left to be counted this week in Lancaster and Douglas counties, it remains unclear if Republicans can reach the supermajority of 33 lawmakers capable of evading any filibusters launched by opponents. Two key races remained in the too-close-to-call category as of Wednesday, and Republicans could emerge...
thebestmix1055.com
Hopkins elected as Dodge County Attorney
Pam Hopkins will be the next Dodge County Attorney. Hopkins, a Republican, defeated Democrat Richard Register and Libertarian Justin Bignell in Tuesday’s general election. According to unofficial results, Hopkins had 5,487 votes, followed by Register (2,497) and Bignell (1, 174). Hopkins told Walnut Media that voters were receptive to...
WOWT
Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney. Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld. Condon took the lead by a narrow margin at 11:15 p.m. after...
klkntv.com
Abortion rights supporters in Nebraska vow to take fight to ballot box if needed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of Save IVF Nebraska have revealed that a ballot initiative aimed at keeping abortion legal in our state is in the works. They say Nebraskans can’t leave it up to the Legislature to protect a woman’s right to choose, given the midterm election results.
WOWT
Nebraska’s minimum wage increase not likely to impact Council Bluffs workers, official says
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - With Nebraska voters’ support and passage of raising the minimum wage, a question remains of how communities that border the state will be impacted. In January, Nebraska’s minimum wage will jump from $9 to $10.50 and will increase by $1.50 every year until 2026....
fox42kptm.com
ELECTION 2022: Nebraska and Iowa election results
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM is keeping up to date with the latest numbers from the polls.
kmaland.com
Elliott wins Mills County attorney's race leaving impending vacancy
(Glenwood) -- Following Tuesday's elections, the future of the Mills County attorney position is still in some limbo. Unofficial results have Republican incumbent Naeda Elliott finishing with the most votes with 3,641 or 82%. Additionally, 799 write-in votes were cast. However, earlier this year, Elliott announced she would be stepping down from the position later this year to pursue a new job, but it was too late in the process to have her name removed from the ballot. Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News there are still a couple of steps that need to be taken before the county can make an official move to fill the looming vacancy.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike
Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
KETV.com
Midterm election results: Douglas County races
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In other Douglas County races on Tuesday, the race for Douglas County Clerk of the District Court remained close on Wednesday morning. Democrat Crystal Rhoades finished the night with an 820 vote lead over Republican Thomas Flynn. For County Engineer, Republican Todd Pfitzer won the...
KETV.com
Douglas County sheriff election results still too close to call
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The race for Douglas County sheriff is still too close to call. Republican Aaron Hanson and Democrat Greg Gonzalez are neck and neck right now, with the candidates trading leads Tuesday night. They now have their sights set on Friday. That's when Douglas County election...
WOWT
Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Hanson widens lead in Douglas County Sheriff race
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The race for Douglas County Sheriff remained close as election results rolled in throughout the evening on Tuesday, but later ballot counts showed Republican Aaron Hanson taking the lead over Democrat Greg Gonzalez. The two candidates participated in a heated debate a few weeks ago. Results...
