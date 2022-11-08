Read full article on original website
Community, family, friends remember Utah icon at public memorial
A Utah icon was honored at a public memorial this Thursday, Nov. 11. Valter Nassi, owner of the Salt Lake City restaurant, Valter's Osteria, died back in September at the age of 76.
KSLTV
Utah County first responders finish backyard concrete after saving man’s life
VINEYARD, Utah — A trio of first responders in Utah County is getting praise and thanks for two acts of kindness. First, they saved a man’s life. Second, they stuck around and finished pouring concrete in his backyard. Two Orem firefighters and a Utah County sheriff’s deputy responded...
ABC 4
Special Report: The Final Return
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
Utah says goodbye to ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz in memorial
Utahns from all walks of life gathered Thursday and Friday to say goodbye to ABC4 senior crime reporter Marcos Ortiz, 68, after he died from a sudden heart attack last week.
KUTV
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
ABC 4
Beat the winter blues with vibration therapy
SALT LAKE, UT – Lots of people suffer from seasonal depression and we are giving a way to combat the winter blues with vibrational medicine. Jhill Seraphine has come to tell us about Vibes of Light. It’s a place to schedule therapy sessions like sound healing, energy work/reiki, and light therapy. Our bodies are made of vibrations, therefore it’s easy to shift your mood using vibrational tools. This is exactly what they are doing. They are improving people’s moods and helping with mental health which is perfect especially since so many people have seasonal depressional right now.
ABC 4
Cuddle up in a new blanket for a great price
SALT LAKE, UT – Snuggle up with these blankets this winter season. Brian Severson, owner of Blankets By Brian, is here to show us his super soft blankets. One of the great things about these blankets is that they come in all sizes so there is something for everyone. They have large blankets for adults, medium blankets for kids, blankets for babies, but lastly, they have sensory blankets. These blankets have different sensory features and are a great grounding tool for people with autism, panic attacks, ADHD, and ADD.
ABC 4
Mama Angel is helping with dealing with the loss of a loved one
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Our ABC4 family is dealing with a unimaginable loss of one of our beloved reporters, Marcos Ortiz, who died unexpectedly over the weekend. Marcos worked at ABC4 for 18 years. He leaves behind his wife, Sandy, and daughter, Olivia. Angel Shannon, a spiritual stress management counselor, also known as “Mama Angel,” shares some ways of how to cope with unexpected losses.
Holladay resident captures exploding meteor on camera
For the second time in a month, a Utah resident has captured a meteor in the act of exploding in the atmosphere as it hurtles toward Earth.
8-year-old boy chosen as grand marshal of Ogden’s holiday parade and gala
The honorable task of becoming the grand marshal for Ogden’s Holiday Electric Parade and Gala will be bestowed upon someone special this year.
kjzz.com
16-year-old hit by car in Centerville remains unconscious; family asking for help
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
KUTV
Centerville collision brings back painful memories for North Salt Lake family
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A North Salt Lake family is asking for more awareness after a teenage girl was critically injured in Centerville Wednesday. Police say the girl was in a crosswalk when she was struck by an 82-year-old driver. The girl is now in critical condition at Intermountain Medical Center.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man threatens employees, leaves ‘hoax hand grenade’ on counter at Salt Lake City warehouse
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he threatened employees and left a “hoax hand grenade” on the counter of Salt Lake City warehouse. Salt Lake City police responded at 2:25 p.m. to a warehouse...
ABC 4
Meet the new bishop of the Episcopal Church of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel, 12th Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Utah, shared how the Episcopal Church in Utah has made changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic and how they plan to make members of the church feel comfortable. Bishop Spiegel wants to ensure...
ABC 4
Why this Learn & Earn program is so valuable for first-time skiers and snowboarders
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — We’re at the cusp of ski and snowboard season here in Utah, which means NOW is the best time if you want to finally learn to hit the slopes. For all interested learners, the award-winning Learn & Earn program by Snowbasin is the ultimate way for first-timers to discover a new passion for snow sports.
kjzz.com
Family that lost everything in West Jordan home explosion plans to rebuild
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A couple, whose house blew up and burnt to the ground, is starting to put the pieces of their lives back together. Last Thursday the West Jordan home of Michael and Crystal Kelly exploded and fire quickly spread through most of the home collapsing the roof, blowing out windows and melting the floor into the basement.
ABC 4
Charter school for people with disabilities
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Director of the Spectrum Academy Brad Neilson emphasizes the importance of giving students who have been diagnosed with Autism an education tailored to their experience. Spectrum Academy is a school for those on the spectrum to learn, live and grow. Spectrum...
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.
KSLTV
Sandy couple in fear after being targeted by vandals
SANDY, Utah — A Sandy couple is in disbelief that someone would throw a homemade explosive at their home, and it’s not the first time they’ve been targeted. “To endanger someone’s family or life over what ends up being a message, a passive message, is quite extreme.”
