ABC 4

Special Report: The Final Return

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Beat the winter blues with vibration therapy

SALT LAKE, UT – Lots of people suffer from seasonal depression and we are giving a way to combat the winter blues with vibrational medicine. Jhill Seraphine has come to tell us about Vibes of Light. It’s a place to schedule therapy sessions like sound healing, energy work/reiki, and light therapy. Our bodies are made of vibrations, therefore it’s easy to shift your mood using vibrational tools. This is exactly what they are doing. They are improving people’s moods and helping with mental health which is perfect especially since so many people have seasonal depressional right now.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Cuddle up in a new blanket for a great price

SALT LAKE, UT – Snuggle up with these blankets this winter season. Brian Severson, owner of Blankets By Brian, is here to show us his super soft blankets. One of the great things about these blankets is that they come in all sizes so there is something for everyone. They have large blankets for adults, medium blankets for kids, blankets for babies, but lastly, they have sensory blankets. These blankets have different sensory features and are a great grounding tool for people with autism, panic attacks, ADHD, and ADD.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Mama Angel is helping with dealing with the loss of a loved one

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Our ABC4 family is dealing with a unimaginable loss of one of our beloved reporters, Marcos Ortiz, who died unexpectedly over the weekend. Marcos worked at ABC4 for 18 years. He leaves behind his wife, Sandy, and daughter, Olivia. Angel Shannon, a spiritual stress management counselor, also known as “Mama Angel,” shares some ways of how to cope with unexpected losses.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Meet the new bishop of the Episcopal Church of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel, 12th Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Utah, shared how the Episcopal Church in Utah has made changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic and how they plan to make members of the church feel comfortable. Bishop Spiegel wants to ensure...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Family that lost everything in West Jordan home explosion plans to rebuild

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A couple, whose house blew up and burnt to the ground, is starting to put the pieces of their lives back together. Last Thursday the West Jordan home of Michael and Crystal Kelly exploded and fire quickly spread through most of the home collapsing the roof, blowing out windows and melting the floor into the basement.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

Charter school for people with disabilities

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Director of the Spectrum Academy Brad Neilson emphasizes the importance of giving students who have been diagnosed with Autism an education tailored to their experience. Spectrum Academy is a school for those on the spectrum to learn, live and grow. Spectrum...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
KSLTV

Sandy couple in fear after being targeted by vandals

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy couple is in disbelief that someone would throw a homemade explosive at their home, and it’s not the first time they’ve been targeted. “To endanger someone’s family or life over what ends up being a message, a passive message, is quite extreme.”
SANDY, UT
S. F. Mori

Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah

A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
BOUNTIFUL, UT

