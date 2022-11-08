Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Police exchange gunfire with man near Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured after firing at Columbus police officers near the Wedgewood Apartments overnight on Saturday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, they were called to the 600 block of Kingsford Road on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived...
Man shot while driving in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting while driving in the Hilltop neighborhood on Thursday. Authorities responded to S. Brinker Ave. and W. Mound St. around 11 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. […]
myfox28columbus.com
Advocates stress need for outlets, influences as police search for teen shooting suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are still searching for 18-year Keimariyon Ross, charged with murder in connection to a gas station shootout that left one man dead. Investigators said Ross fired the shot that killed 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky on Oct. 30 at a Sheetz gas station on Cassady Avenue. Police said Sobnosky was an innocent bystander pumping gas when a gun battle broke out between two groups of people.
Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
Man sentenced to 30 years for Short North robberies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man found guilty of coordinating a string of Short North robberies last summer has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison. Basho Arbo, a 20-year-old from Columbus, was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 30.5 years in prison for six counts of aggravated robbery, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office said […]
14-year-old faces 16 charges in 71-year-old Ohio man’s murder
A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering an elderly man is now facing 16 criminal charges, including aggravated murder.
Columbus police investigating dead person found in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Hilltop neighborhood. Columbus police were on scene in the 300 block of Nashoba Street on Thursday morning after receiving a complaint. No further information was immediately available.
Police: 2 people injured, 1 critically, in shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS — Two people were hurt, one critically, in a reported shooting in Columbus Wednesday night, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. >>Coroner ID’s man, woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Dayton. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1100...
Columbus student charged after bringing handgun to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police responded to a Columbus public school on Wednesday after they say a 15-year-old student brought a firearm into the building. Officers arrived at South High School around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday after reports that a student brought a handgun into school and was arguing with security personnel, Columbus police said. Staff […]
Man charged with aggravated robbery in carjacking
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was formally charged with aggravated robbery after a carjacking led to a long police chase throughout the Columbus area. Amari Miller was arraigned Wednesday at the Franklin County Municipal Court on charges of aggravated robbery after police say he and a woman carjacked a man driving a 2006 Infinite […]
$2 million bond set for suspect in Clinton Township fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shooting last week in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. Charlie Sanders, 23, was arraigned on Thursday in Franklin County Municipal Court on charges he shot and killed a man on Nov. 5, according to court documents. Sanders […]
Man arrested in connection with The Doll House shooting
A previous story on the shooting at The Doll House can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested in connection to a September strip club shooting spree in north Columbus, which left four people injured. Yaasir Baskerville was arrested and charged with felonious assault for allegedly shooting people […]
Man accused of stealing two chairs from east Columbus backyard porch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say stole two chairs from an east Columbus resident’s backyard porch. CPD states that on Nov. 7, the alleged suspect arrived at the backyard of a house just before 2:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Burt Street in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. Once […]
Police ID 4-year-old fatally struck by car on Halloween
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police identified the 4-year-old fatally struck by a car in a crosswalk on the Northeast Side of Columbus on Halloween night. A driver in a 2001 Ford F-150 — heading southbound on Westerville Road — hit who police identified as 4-year-old Catherine Mitchell-Rodriguez and a woman in her 30s just before […]
Body Found On Major Ohio Highway Was There For Hours
Police received a call five hours after the incident occurred.
Police: Person found dead on I-71 in south Columbus was struck multiple times
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has released some new information after a body was found on Interstate 71 on the city’s south side Wednesday morning. A call came in at 11:03 a.m. for a reported possible person down on the side of the road on the southbound side near Frank Road. The person was pronounced dead at 11:11 a.m.
One lane open on I-70 in Licking County following fatal crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One lane is open on I-70 eastbound in Licking County between State Routes 79 and 13 following a fatal accident. A car accident occurred shortly before midnight on Thursday involving a semi-truck carrying powdered chemicals that spilled onto I-70 between Routes 79 and 13, according to Licking County Emergency Management. Cleanup […]
Ohio man found guilty of raping child
A 61-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence to prison after being found guilty of raping a child, according to the Marion County prosecutor's office.
dayton247now.com
Family creates online fund to pay for military veteran's funeral who was stabbed to death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a Columbus Air Force veteran who was discovered stabbed to death in a South Columbus home last week is now raising money to give the soldier a proper burial. "This is just out of the blue, we didn't have any warning that...
