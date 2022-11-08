ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

Police exchange gunfire with man near Wedgewood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured after firing at Columbus police officers near the Wedgewood Apartments overnight on Saturday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, they were called to the 600 block of Kingsford Road on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot while driving in Hilltop neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting while driving in the Hilltop neighborhood on Thursday. Authorities responded to S. Brinker Ave. and W. Mound St. around 11 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Advocates stress need for outlets, influences as police search for teen shooting suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are still searching for 18-year Keimariyon Ross, charged with murder in connection to a gas station shootout that left one man dead. Investigators said Ross fired the shot that killed 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky on Oct. 30 at a Sheetz gas station on Cassady Avenue. Police said Sobnosky was an innocent bystander pumping gas when a gun battle broke out between two groups of people.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man sentenced to 30 years for Short North robberies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man found guilty of coordinating a string of Short North robberies last summer has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison. Basho Arbo, a 20-year-old from Columbus, was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 30.5 years in prison for six counts of aggravated robbery, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 2 injured in South Linden neighborhood shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a reported shooting in the South Linden neighborhood Wednesday night. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1100 block of East 15th Avenue, west of Cleveland Avenue, just after 9:40 p.m. One person...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus student charged after bringing handgun to school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police responded to a Columbus public school on Wednesday after they say a 15-year-old student brought a firearm into the building. Officers arrived at South High School around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday after reports that a student brought a handgun into school and was arguing with security personnel, Columbus police said. Staff […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with aggravated robbery in carjacking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was formally charged with aggravated robbery after a carjacking led to a long police chase throughout the Columbus area. Amari Miller was arraigned Wednesday at the Franklin County Municipal Court on charges of aggravated robbery after police say he and a woman carjacked a man driving a 2006 Infinite […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested in connection with The Doll House shooting

A previous story on the shooting at The Doll House can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested in connection to a September strip club shooting spree in north Columbus, which left four people injured. Yaasir Baskerville was arrested and charged with felonious assault for allegedly shooting people […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID 4-year-old fatally struck by car on Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police identified the 4-year-old fatally struck by a car in a crosswalk on the Northeast Side of Columbus on Halloween night. A driver in a 2001 Ford F-150 — heading southbound on Westerville Road — hit who police identified as 4-year-old Catherine Mitchell-Rodriguez and a woman in her 30s just before […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One lane open on I-70 in Licking County following fatal crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One lane is open on I-70 eastbound in Licking County between State Routes 79 and 13 following a fatal accident. A car accident occurred shortly before midnight on Thursday involving a semi-truck carrying powdered chemicals that spilled onto I-70 between Routes 79 and 13, according to Licking County Emergency Management. Cleanup […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH

