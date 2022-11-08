ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

How to celebrate Hmong New Year across Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Across Northern California, thousands of people are kicking off Hmong New Year celebrations. The holiday is usually celebrated during December and can last anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks. It marks a time to honor ancestors and spirits, as well as welcome in new beginnings.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 12-13

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a LEGO festival, ice skating, or a jazz concert series sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to cool down with temperatures in the low 60s with a slight southwest breeze and a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento’s historic snowfall prompts city-wide snowball fight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is not known for its snow days as the average snowfall is zero-inches, but a record setting 3.5 inches caused quite a stir in January 1888. During the mid to late 19th century, a single day of snowfall from Decemeber to February was not uncommon, but on January […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento Native To Give Talk Sunday On Family’s Church Legacy

Les Robinson grew up in Sacramento but knew nothing about his great-great-great grandfather Daniel Blue and his significant place in California history until three years ago. Blue helped establish St. Andrews African Methodist Episcopal in downtown Sacramento. It is the oldest AME church west of the Mississippi River and the oldest Black church in California.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Longtime Concord sports store closing

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
CONCORD, CA
ABC10

Proposal for new Kaiser Inpatient Bed Tower in Roseville moves forward

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are moving forward for Kaiser Permanente's Inpatient Bed Tower Project in Roseville. Roseville's Planning Commission approved the plan amendment Thursday among other actions, like certifying the supplemental environmental impact report. Now, the proposal will move on to the city council where two public hearings are required, according to the city's website.
ROSEVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elk Grove Opens Nature Park

Residents in Elk Grove and surrounding areas now have a place to experience nature and wildlife habitat. The city recently completed a 2.7-acre park on its wetland environment. Elk Grove Nature Park is the city’s 102nd park and lets visitors enjoy a small grove that includes walking paths, a boardwalk,...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink opens with $2 admission

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's time to lace up your skates and practice your triple axle because the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink is back!. The ice rink officially opened for its 30th season Wednesday. The grand opening was sponsored by Dignity Health, Western Health Advantage, the Sacramento Kings, the Downtown Commons or DOCO Sacramento and many others.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Ski resorts open week earlier than normal

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — The most recent winter storm that struck the greater Sacramento region into the Sierras made for an early skiing season this year. Boreal Mountain California is one of many ski resorts opening up a week sooner than usual for the season. Crews have been working...
SACRAMENTO, CA
kubaradio.com

Wayback Burgers Coming to Yuba City

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – How do you like your burger? If ‘Wayback’ is the answer, you’re in luck! The Appeal-Democrat reports Yuba City will be getting its own Wayback Burger franchise, and it is ‘expected to open in early 2023.”. The eatery will create around 30...
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Roseville business fire quickly extinguished

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A commercial fire was stopped and kept from spreading to nearby businesses on Thursday by the quick actions of Roseville Firefighters. The first arriving crew saw smoke coming from the business and forced entry into the building. While the initial fire attack, using a watering can, was being conducted, a hose […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Toys R Us among shops and eateries to open at Sacramento DOCO

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — New shops and eateries are opening in the next few months in the Downtown Commons plaza in Sacramento, commonly known as DOCO. According to a joint announcement from DOCO, Sacramento Kings, and the Golden 1 Center, a variety of new tenants signed agreements and are expected to open early-to-mid 2023. The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy