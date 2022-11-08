Read full article on original website
How to celebrate Hmong New Year across Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Across Northern California, thousands of people are kicking off Hmong New Year celebrations. The holiday is usually celebrated during December and can last anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks. It marks a time to honor ancestors and spirits, as well as welcome in new beginnings.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 12-13
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a LEGO festival, ice skating, or a jazz concert series sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to cool down with temperatures in the low 60s with a slight southwest breeze and a...
Sacramento’s historic snowfall prompts city-wide snowball fight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is not known for its snow days as the average snowfall is zero-inches, but a record setting 3.5 inches caused quite a stir in January 1888. During the mid to late 19th century, a single day of snowfall from Decemeber to February was not uncommon, but on January […]
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento Native To Give Talk Sunday On Family’s Church Legacy
Les Robinson grew up in Sacramento but knew nothing about his great-great-great grandfather Daniel Blue and his significant place in California history until three years ago. Blue helped establish St. Andrews African Methodist Episcopal in downtown Sacramento. It is the oldest AME church west of the Mississippi River and the oldest Black church in California.
Only known surviving railroad emergency hospital discovered in California. To save it, it’s free for anyone who can move it
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In this housing market, what if we told you, you can own a historic building — for free. The catch is, you have to be able to move it. Preservationists say the railroad history it holds is invaluable. “It's just been hiding in plain sight,"...
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
Popular Folsom café and bar undergoes 'reset' with new owners
FOLSOM, Calif. — Reset in Folsom is a coffee house by day, and wine and beer bar by night with great food in between. The popular café is currently undergoing some major changes. Owners John and Tahni Voelz announced their farewell to the business after less than three...
Proposal for new Kaiser Inpatient Bed Tower in Roseville moves forward
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are moving forward for Kaiser Permanente's Inpatient Bed Tower Project in Roseville. Roseville's Planning Commission approved the plan amendment Thursday among other actions, like certifying the supplemental environmental impact report. Now, the proposal will move on to the city council where two public hearings are required, according to the city's website.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Opens Nature Park
Residents in Elk Grove and surrounding areas now have a place to experience nature and wildlife habitat. The city recently completed a 2.7-acre park on its wetland environment. Elk Grove Nature Park is the city’s 102nd park and lets visitors enjoy a small grove that includes walking paths, a boardwalk,...
Sacramento shoppers feeling food inflation impacts ahead of Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, but with inflation, Thanksgiving dinner could cost people more this year. Customers at T&Y Market in North Sacramento on Thursday were out shopping without trying to break the bank. "If I go to my mom's house, she's gonna put it...
Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink opens with $2 admission
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's time to lace up your skates and practice your triple axle because the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink is back!. The ice rink officially opened for its 30th season Wednesday. The grand opening was sponsored by Dignity Health, Western Health Advantage, the Sacramento Kings, the Downtown Commons or DOCO Sacramento and many others.
'It's slapping the face of every veteran in Sacramento': Army & Air Force Exchange announces closure of McClellan BX
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service recently announced the closure of the McClellan Park Base Exchange in Sacramento at the end of November. Base exchanges allow active duty service members and approved veterans to buy various goods at a discounted price. "It's slapping the face...
Ski resorts open week earlier than normal
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — The most recent winter storm that struck the greater Sacramento region into the Sierras made for an early skiing season this year. Boreal Mountain California is one of many ski resorts opening up a week sooner than usual for the season. Crews have been working...
kubaradio.com
Wayback Burgers Coming to Yuba City
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – How do you like your burger? If ‘Wayback’ is the answer, you’re in luck! The Appeal-Democrat reports Yuba City will be getting its own Wayback Burger franchise, and it is ‘expected to open in early 2023.”. The eatery will create around 30...
Roseville business fire quickly extinguished
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A commercial fire was stopped and kept from spreading to nearby businesses on Thursday by the quick actions of Roseville Firefighters. The first arriving crew saw smoke coming from the business and forced entry into the building. While the initial fire attack, using a watering can, was being conducted, a hose […]
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: How long Valley rain, Sierra snow will linger on Wednesday
KCRA 3 weather team says that Tuesday's wet weather will linger into Wednesday morning in Northern California. Meteorologist Tamara Berg says the system is winding down and will be tracking out of the region later in the day. Rain Timeline. Berg said to expect a few showers in the morning,...
Toys R Us among shops and eateries to open at Sacramento DOCO
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — New shops and eateries are opening in the next few months in the Downtown Commons plaza in Sacramento, commonly known as DOCO. According to a joint announcement from DOCO, Sacramento Kings, and the Golden 1 Center, a variety of new tenants signed agreements and are expected to open early-to-mid 2023. The […]
Sacramento woman took a home DNA test and found she had several siblings
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — It was a Christmas gift that kept on giving. A Sacramento woman discovered she had several siblings after taking a ’23andme’ DNA test her son gave her as a present. Michelle Battle told FOX40 News about how she reunited with her long-lost family recently and why that meeting came at a […]
Lowrider custom bike frame stolen from Sacramento high school program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento high school students are reeling from the loss of a custom blue bike frame they labored for two months over—putting close to $5,000 into the project. "The lowrider community literally walked these young men through the whole process and mentored them at the same...
ABC10
