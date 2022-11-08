Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Misses morning skate
Lee did not participate in morning skate Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. While no reason was given for his absence, Lee is not expected to miss the game Thursday versus the Coyotes. Lee could've missed the skate due to a personal reason, maintenance, or a nagging injury. If Lee is unable to play Thursday, Ross Johnston is expected to take his place in the lineup.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Likely to return Friday
Carlson (lower body) is likely to return to action Friday against Tampa Bay, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Carlson has missed the last six games, but is practicing Friday on the top unit with Erik Gustafsson, and is quarterbacking the first power play. Carlson has two goals and six points in nine games this season.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Nets goal No. 450
Malkin scored a milestone goal and drew an assist during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs. In the Hockey Hall of Fame Game, Malkin performed Friday like the future Hall of Famer he eventually will become, collecting his 450th career marker. The 36-year-old center added a plus-2 rating, three shots and four PIM. With six goals among 15 points, Malkin ranks second in team scoring and shots (46).
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Moves up on career scoring list
Crosby was credited with an assist during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs. Crosby's third-period assist Friday moved him into a tie with Bryan Trottier for 17th place on the NHL's all-time scoring list with 1,425 points. The 35-year-old center drew the helper on Jake Guentzel's empty-net tally with 13 seconds remaining in the Hockey Hall of Fame Game. Crosby, who did not register a shot for the first time Friday, paces the Penguins with 16 points in 14 outings. In 48 career games against the Maple Leafs, Crosby has compiled 64 points.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Impressive Thursday
Martinez logged an assist, a plus-5 rating and four blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. Martinez, paired with Alex Pietrangelo, helped set the tone from the back end in Thursday's win. The plus-5 mark was especially impressive for Martinez, given that he's often deployed in more defensive situations that would often lead to goals against. The 35-year-old remains a shot-blocking ace -- he's up to 65 blocks while adding two assists, 12 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-5 rating in 15 games this season.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-Man Choi: Requires elbow surgery
Pirates GM Ben Cherington said Friday that Choi will undergo minor surgery on his right elbow, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old was acquired by Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay on Thursday, and his new team likely already knew about the procedure when it traded for him. Choi played through the elbow issue last season and finished the campaign with a .233/.341/.388 slash line, 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 113 games, and he's expected to be healthy in time for spring training in February.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nabs helper in win
Ovechkin tallied an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning. This could have been a much bigger night for Ovechkin, who saw a whopping 11:25 of ice time on the power play. The Capitals went 0-for-6 on the man advantage, but a relentless 5-on-5 attack led to the lopsided score in their favor. Ovechkin's next chance to power up will be Sunday in another clash against the Bolts, this time on the road.
CBS Sports
How the Boston Celtics' new game clock trick is confusing referees and frustrating opponents
Late in the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics' 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, Aaron Gordon was called for a flagrant foul after he ran over Grant Williams in the backcourt. The bizarre nature of the play and Williams' comical miss on one of the ensuing free throws received most of the attention, but the bigger story was what led to the incident in the first place: the Celtics' new game clock trick.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Payton Henry: Traded to Milwaukee
Henry was traded from the Marlins to the Brewers in exchange for Reminton Batista on Thursday. Henry missed significant time in 2022 after undergoing thumb surgery, but he returned to action at the minor-league level in July and hit .254 with three homers, 14 runs and nine RBI over 23 games at Triple-A Jacksonville to close out the year and will now attempt to carve out a role with the Brewers, who traded him to Miami in 2021.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Tyson Miller: Claimed by Milwaukee
Miller was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Thursday. Miller spent most of 2022 at Triple-A, and the Rangers opted not to keep him on the 40-man roster through the offseason. He had a 4.52 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 114:40 K:BB across 89.2 frames in the minors last year.
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Dean: Outrighted to minors
Dean was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. After being sent down by the Giants in September, Dean will lose his spot on the 40-man roster now that the offseason is underway. It's possible he serves as a non-roster invitee this spring.
Wizards Starting Lineup And Final Injury Report Against The Jazz
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.
CBS Sports
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Hits pay dirt in loss
Hodge secured both of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers. Hodge's 25-yard touchdown grab came with just under three minutes left in the game, bringing the Falcons within one score of the Panthers. The wideout's touchdown was his first of the season, and he now has 11 catches for 184 yards over the first 10 games. As Atlanta's No. 4 receiver, Hodge played just eight of the team's 63 offensive snaps. His efficiency Thursday is not sustainable, so the veteran's limited opportunities make him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Hodge and the Falcons will host the Bears in Week 11.
CBS Sports
Giants' Zack Littell: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Littell was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Littell was sent down in mid-September and will lose his spot on the team's 40-man roster now that the offseason has begun. It's possible that he serves as a non-roster invitee this spring.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday
Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Luis Ortiz: Claimed by Phillies
Ortiz was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Wednesday. Ortiz made six relief appearances for the Giants in 2022 and posted a 1.04 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 8.2 innings. He'll likely have the opportunity to compete for a big-league roster spot with the Phillies this spring.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dom Nunez: Claimed by Giants
Nunez was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday. Nunez spent the final month of the 2022 campaign at Triple-A Albuquerque and will join a new organization prior to the 2023 season. He'll likely compete for a roster spot as a backup catcher during spring training.
