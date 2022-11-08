Read full article on original website
Kyte Raises $60M to Expand on-Demand Car Rental Offerings
On-demand car rental startup Kyte has raised $60 million in Series B growth equity financing, which it will use to accelerate its product development, add to its fleet of vehicles and expand its market. This round brings the company’s total funding to $300 million across equity and debt, according to...
Oracle Unveils Mobile Ordering/Payments Tool
As restaurants deal with a tough labor market, business software company Oracle has debuted a mobile order and pay tool designed to let eateries “serve customers from anywhere.”. The Oracle MICROS Simphony tool is a handheld point-of-sale (POS) and payment device that lets servers place orders and send them...
Egyptian B2B eCommerce Platform SPEED Acquired by X-ERA
The UAE-based logistics tech company X-ERA has completed its takeover of the Egyptian business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce platform SPEED, Martechvibe reported Thursday (Nov. 10). The Emirati logistics firm will now retool the SPEED platform to create a better user experience for its customers, mostly small and medium-sized grocery retailers. X-ERA is...
50% of Grocers Want Better Digital Tools and Customer Experience
Half of all grocers are looking to step up their digital presence, their customer experience (CX) or both. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 major retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom, found that 34% of grocers are satisfied with their customer experience but not their digital tools. Another 5% are satisfied with their digital tools but not their customer experience, and an additional 11% are dissatisfied with both.
Trade X to Add Mexico to Cross-Border Automotive Trading Platform
Cross-border automotive trading platform Trade X has announced it will open a trade route in Mexico and allow that country’s dealers and fleet owners to trade with their peers in Canada and Nigeria. The company will also open other corridors to Mexico in the future to enable more opportunities...
Aggregators Step Up Efforts to Offer Everything On-Demand
Leading U.S. food delivery service DoorDash is expanding its selection of cosmetics, a lightweight, high-cost category that racks-up large order values while taking up minimal space in drivers’ cars. In a company announcement Wednesday (Nov. 9), DoorDash said it is partnering with Sephora to deliver from more than 500...
Gap to Use Amazon for Sales and Delivery
Aiming to establish a new way to reach potential customers, Gap has created a store on Amazon. Launched with Amazon Fashion in the United States and Canada, the store includes Gap-branded apparel for adults, teens, kids and babies, as well as babyGap-branded nursery furniture and baby gear, Gap said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
Retailers Shift From Personalization to Individualism to Win Loyalty
Gone are the days when retail innovation efforts were limited to increasing the convenience offered to in-store shoppers. Today, the pandemic-induced digital transformation has heightened merchant awareness around frictionless online shopping experiences and the importance of technology in fostering eCommerce growth. “We’re morphing away from something that’s channel specific to...
Report: Twitter Paused Blue Subscriptions to Halt Fraudulent Accounts
After days of users taking advantage of the blue check of Twitter’s redesigned Blue subscription plan to impersonate people and companies, the social media platform has reportedly paused the service. Twitter Blue — which was a paid service meant to verify the identity of users of accounts — has...
FinTech Euronet Worldwide Teams With AeTrade on Digital Payments
Digital payments in Africa are about to get an even wider reach, thanks to a new collaboration between Euronet Worldwide and the Africa Electronic Trade Group, or AeTrade. Euronet announced the partnership on Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying the two firms are aiming to build a multi-channel, cross-border payments gateway, or switch, to reach Africa’s financial businesses and banks.
AliPay+ Transactions up 40% During Singles Day Shopping Event
During the 10 days leading up to China’s Singles Day shopping event, there was a 40% increase in the number of online transactions via the Alipay+ payment platform compared to the same period last year. In terms of transaction volume increase, parent company Ant Group said in a Thursday...
UK Launches New FinTech Innovation Center
A new private sector-led body has been launched in the United Kingdom to nurture the country’s FinTech ecosystem. The Center for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT) announced in a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release that Charlotte Crosswell, who will soon be stepping down as chair of the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE), will lead the new organization beginning Jan. 4, 2023.
October Inflation Drop Won’t Quell Consumer Affordability Fears
For the fourth consecutive month, inflation slowed in October and while the market reaction happened instantly, data and history suggest the consumers' response will be much slower and far less impulsive. Officially, The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported overall inflation fell to 7.7% in October versus a year ago,...
EV Manufacturing, Micro-Mobility Enable Middle East Transport Electrification
As world leaders gather in Egypt this week for the COP27 climate summit, the question of how best to approach fossil fuels is being hotly debated. The decisions made will have profound implications for the global transport industry, where the first steps toward the widespread electrification of transport systems are already being taken.
If 'Single’s Day' Is Prime Day on Steroids, Retailers Can't Blow the Payments Part
Started by Chinese eCommerce giant Alibaba.com as a kind of Valentine’s Day for the unattached to buy gifts for themselves, the annual Nov. 11 Single’s Day phenom has since grown into the world’s biggest sales event, generating an estimated $139 billion in just 24 hours last year.
Report: Shein to Open First Brick-and-Mortar Showroom in Tokyo
Fast-fashion eCommerce retailer Shein is reportedly preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar location. The two-story showroom is to open in Tokyo Sunday (Nov. 13), Bloomberg reported Thursday (Nov. 10). Located in the Harajuku district, a popular destination for fashion-oriented shopping, the Shein store will include bags and cosmetics as well...
Latin America May Be Holiday Gift Cross-Border Merchants Are Seeking
Winter gifting holidays are as important in Latin America as anywhere, and online retailers want to tap that potential not just to bolster 2022 receipts but to develop future markets now. Speaking with PYMNTS, Mike Goodenough, global head of e-retail at Worldline, said the doom and gloom of a looming...
Paycheck-to-Paycheck Economy’s Gloom Is Bad News for Retailers
The paycheck-to-paycheck economy is bifurcating as inflation rages and consumers fret over an uncertain future, with one group of customers who cannot spend, and another group who won’t spend. In the middle of it all are the retailers, who look set to be squeezed this holiday season, and beyond.
FinTech Platform Qenta to Merge With SPAC Blockchain Coinvestors
FinTech platform Qenta and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition (BSCA) have entered into an agreement to merge and list the combined company on the Nasdaq. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transactions, the business combination is expected to be completed during the...
Sezzle Partners With Sensepass on Tap-to-Pay Offering
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Sezzle has launched a partnership with Sensepass, maker of “The Wallet of Wallets,” to tap into continued consumer interest in contactless payments. Through the partnership, shoppers can make payments via the Sensepass hub, which accepts card payments, platforms like Venmo and Coinbase,...
