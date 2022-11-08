Steelers waive OLB Ryan Anderson, fill-in K Nick Sciba, clearing roster space for T.J. Watt

In yet another obvious sign that T.J. Watt’s activation is imminent, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived an outside linebacker among a handful of roster moves Tuesday.

Ryan Anderson was waived, clearing a spot on the 53-man roster on the same day coach Mike Tomlin said that he was “optimistic” that Watt and safety Damontae Kazee would be activated off the injured reserve list. Watt, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, has not played since Week 1 because of pectoral and knee injuries. He has been practicing for two weeks.

Kazee, who suffered a broken forearm during the preseason, has not played during the regular season and must be activated by Thursday or he is ineligible to return this season.

A five-year NFL veteran, Anderson had one tackle — it was for a loss — during 28 defensive snaps played over five games this season.

Also Tuesday, kicker Nick Sciba was released from the practice squad. That can be taken as a strong indication that veteran Chris Boswell has been cleared to return to game action after missing the Steelers’ previous game because of a groin injury.

Sciba, an undrafted rookie, left his job at a suburban Charlotte fish market to catch a flight to Pittsburgh and join the Steelers two days prior to their Oct. 30 game at the Philadelphia Eagles. The NCAA career record holder for highest career field goal conversion percentage, Sciba made both field goals and the one extra point he attempted in what ended up a 35-13 loss to the Eagles.

To take Sciba’s place, the Steelers signed wide receiver Josh Malone to their practice squad. The team is down a receiver on its roster following the trade of Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears last week. Malone, who spent 11 days on the Steelers’ practice squad last month, has 11 career catches in 26 games over four NFL seasons with two teams.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.