ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Historic jackpot makes over $42 million for Virginia Lottery

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0VVn_0j3WcdUT00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot-winning ticket has been found . Even though it was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth did not miss out on the excitement.

Over the course of the jackpot’s 41-drawing run, ticket sales in Virginia generated an estimated $42.3 million in profit.

‘It’s scary’: Hospitals near capacity as RSV cases continue to surge throughout Central Virginia

In last night’s drawing alone, more than 303,000 Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $100,000. Of the top earners, there were three tickets that won $50,000 each and one ticket that won $100,000.

The three $50,000 winning tickets were bought at:

  • Publix, 4660 Monticello Avenue in Williamsburg
  • 7-Eleven, 2712 North Armistead in Hampton
  • Go-Mart, 950 East Main Street in Wytheville.

The $100,000 winning ticket was bought at Smile Gas, 5201 South Amherst Highway in Madison Heights.

The drawing was delayed by around 10 hours last night, due to one of the 48 participating state lotteries needing additional time to process ticket data.

The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball number was 10. A ticket in California matched all six numbers to win the jackpot. Wednesday’s drawing will now have a jackpot of $20 million.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Virginia Lottery said the community should remember to play responsibly. Anyone with a gambling problem is encouraged to contact the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline at 888-532-3500 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 4

Dooly Mae
4d ago

I don’t trust these lottery jackpots all of a sudden they delay drawing the numbers because of security reason in California then all of a sudden a person in California hits for the whole pot at first they said no one hit .. it’s fake lottery is set up

Reply(2)
6
U hear Datt
4d ago

where does the money go for Virginia do they ever show proof to the American people that it did get to where it's going

Reply
2
Related
WAVY News 10

$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Bay Net

Tornado Watch Issued For Parts Of Southern Maryland

– The previously issued Tornado Watch has been expanded in both time and area. The Watch now runs until 6 PM. Stafford, King George, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties, as well as adjacent waters have been added to the Watch. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 569 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

There's a new millionaire in Maryland, winning ticket holder claims major prize

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A convenience store sold a $1 million winning Mega Millions Ticket, making one lucky ticket holder a millionaire. If you bought a ticket at 7-Eleven #11716 in Adelphi for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 drawing, you may be Maryland’s newest millionaire. Three winning tickets in Maryland, Georgia and New York matched the first five numbers in the drawing to capture $1 million second-tier prizes, and an Illinois player who added Megaplier to the ticket quadrupled the prize to $4 million.
MARYLAND STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy