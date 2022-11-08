Read full article on original website
Election observers caused very few disturbances in North Carolina
There was one incident on Election Day and seven during early voting involving party-appointed observers.
RDU On the Rise: Midterms recap, and the best bakery in North Carolina
Missed Tuesday’s election? Catch up with all of the important races in this week’s RDU On the Rise. Plus, a statewide baked goods champion in Raleigh.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
A clean sweep: NC, Polk voters choose Republicans in 2022 midterms
Tuesday’s midterm election results could only best be described as a Republican sweep across county, state and federal races, with Polk County’s voters helping to deliver Republican victories from county commission to Congress. Polk’s Nov. 8 voter turnout was 57.97 percent, according to unofficial results. Polk has 16,482...
WITN
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
wcti12.com
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
Raleigh News & Observer
The only Hispanic legislator in North Carolina lost his seat. These candidates won.
Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic incumbent, lost his Election Day bid to represent one of the state’s most competitive N.C. House districts to Republican Steve Ross. With his loss, the legislature next year looks likely to have no Hispanic representatives in a state where over 10.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic.
WXII 12
Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
bpr.org
2022 North Carolina Election Results
Use the tool below search results all races in North Carolina for 2022 and historical elections.
North Carolina panel takes step advancing teacher license, pay changes
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state commission agreed on Thursday to move forward with efforts to change how teachers are licensed and paid. In a close vote, the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission voted to back a summary of licensure and compensation goals to pass along to the state Board of Education. […]
rhinotimes.com
It’s Good To Be The Incumbent Sheriff In North Carolina Elections
As anyone who follows the local news at all knows, incumbent Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers was elected on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to serve another four years in that office. However, many people might not realize just how much voters in the state like to keep the sheriff they know.
qcnews.com
Election Results: Battle for the Senate
The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. Key takeaways after midterm election. The midterm election...
Full election results in North Carolina: It was a grand old party for sure
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The election totals won’t be final for a couple of weeks. Late-arriving mail ballots can be counted until 5 p.m. Monday, and then local county and state election boards must certify all the results. But you don’t need a computer or calculator to realize that this was a huge election to […]
This North Carolina city was named the best place to live for veterans. Here’s why
The city has long been recognized among the nation’s top cities for veterans.
publicradioeast.org
Democrat Don Davis is the new representative for North Carolina's Congressional District one
Democrat Don Davis is the new representative for North Carolina's Congressional District one. Davis replaces retiring Representative G.K. Butterfield, who served as a congressman for almost 20 years. In his acceptance speech, Davis said he will advocate for more resources for the next generation of leaders in his district. "This...
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
NC mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed with 7 inches of rain forecast from Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
WFAE.org
Midterm election results in North Carolina and beyond, and what they mean for you
We take a look at election results in Mecklenburg County, in North Carolina, and around the nation. Election Day has come and gone with significant races in North Carolina up and down the ballot. We examine what voters said with their votes, the issues that tipped the scales and the...
Cast your lines: Trout being stocked for winter angling in North Carolina
More trout are coming to North Carolina waters for winter angling.
theappalachianonline.com
2022 Election: local unofficial results
All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
