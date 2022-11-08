CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Will Shipley hurdled Louisville’s M.J. Griffin on the way for a 25-yard score as No. 12 Clemson won its 39th straight at home, 31-16 over the Cardinals on Saturday night. The Tigers (9-1, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had wrapped up the ACC Atlantic Division — and its spot in the league title game next month — a week ago before their demoralizing, 35-14 loss at No. 20 Notre Dame. But Uiagalelei and the Clemson defense got back on track to improve to 8-0 all-time over Louisville (6-4, 3-4). The Cardinals, who came in with a four-game win streak, played the second half without standout quarterback Malik Cunningham, who was hurt on the last play of the second quarter. Uiagalelei completed 19 of 27 throws for 185 yards. Phil Mafah ran for 106 yards and Shipley 97 as the Tigers finished with 248 yards on the ground.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO