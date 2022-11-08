ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Rise in incidents with unruly parents has school officials concerned

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PsKll_0j3WcSjM00

CHARLOTTE — From violent fights to attacking bus drivers, school officials say there’s an alarming trend of parents behaving badly this year.

“Just in the last few months that we’ve been back in session, we have seen an uptick in parents that have approached the driver, and in most cases, it’s to try to confront another student,” said Adam Johnson, Executive Director of Transportation for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Thursday at 5 p.m. on Channel 9, education reporter Johnathan Lowe investigates what drivers are having to deal with to get students to and from school safely.

VIDEO: SC bus driver commended by district for quick action during fight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOuM2_0j3WcSjM00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Jennifer Johnson
3d ago

The way we are seeing women act from Tictoc to YouTube, I can't help but feel sorry for men. It is truly slim picking out there for wives and mothers.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

2 men accused of murder in Statesville cold case, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two men accused of murder in a fatal robbery from 1992 are now in custody in Iredell County, Statesville Police announced this week. The charges stem from an alleged robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. Police say Willie Gene Allison and Michael Scott, III, were both shot and killed during the robbery, and a third man was shot but survived.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Iredell County girl's illness used in scam

The sheriff's office has no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms. Deputies have not identified the remains at this time. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
wccbcharlotte.com

Union County Sheriff: Parent Brings Gun To School Campus

MARVIN, N.C. — Deputies say that they were called to a dispute between parents about child custody when a firearm fell to the ground. Officials state that the incident happened at Marvin Elementary School’s soccer field over the weekend and that the gun allegedly belonged to Paul Mobley, 28 of Charlotte.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WFAE

CMS board decides not to cut summer break short this year

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will start classes on Aug. 28, despite district leaders’ talk of defying state law to open earlier. North Carolina’s school calendar law requires most school districts to wait until late August to start classes. The tourism industry drives that, and many local school boards want more flexibility. Educators say they’d rather start in mid-August to synchronize with community colleges where high school students can take free classes, and get first-semester exams done before winter break.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Caught us off-guard' | Shortage of medications hits the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nationwide shortages of crucial medications like amoxicillin, Tamiflu, and Adderall are being felt in the Carolinas. Flu and cold seasons are here and many families are struggling to find the remedies they need. The lack of amoxicillin scared parents like Michael Burnett. “You would never think...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Both suspects caught after deadly shooting at bus stop in Concord, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — The second suspect wanted after a fatal shooting at a bus stop in Concord last month has been arrested, sources told Channel 9 on Thursday. Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn was arrested in Charlotte for his alleged role in the killing. He was one of two suspects accused in the incident, but he had eluded authorities until now. He’s facing a murder charge after the death of 31-year-old Travoris Richardson.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Man arrested for gun possession at Marvin Elementary School

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Over the weekend, Union County Sherriff's Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Paul Mobley for possession of a firearm on Marvin Elementary Schools campus. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. UCSO deputies were called to a domestic disturbance...
MARVIN, NC
WCNC

Phone usage sign at Union County polling place causes confusion for some voters

LAKE PARK, N.C. — A voter told WCNC Charlotte's Jane Monreal the voting experience was affected because she couldn't use her phone. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said signs taped up at her polling place, the Lake Park Community Center, instructed all voters to turn off their cellphones and other electronic devices before entering. She said the Union County Board of Elections logo was on the sign.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
116K+
Followers
134K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy