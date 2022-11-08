Read full article on original website
Google Stadia has started issuing refunds — here’s what to look for
Google will begin issuing refunds to Google Stadia customers amid the imminent shutdown of the game streaming platform. The Silicon Valley tech giant said on Stadia’s support page that starting November 9, it will automatically attempt to process refunds for every purchase, including games, DLC, hardware such as the Stadia controller, and subscription fees other than Stadia Pro.
The two-year transition to Apple Silicon has been left incomplete
Those were the exact words used by Tim Cook at WWDC 2020 when describing the monumental effort of transitioning its entire line of Macs from Intel to Apple Silicon. A two-year transition seemed extremely ambitious at the time. ARM-based computers, outside of the world of mobile devices, were largely unproven up to this point.
How to add fonts to LibreOffice: a step-by-step guide
Looking to add fonts to LibreOffice? We’ve talked before about how LibreOffice is one of the best possible Microsoft Word replacements and how its open platform compares to others. One of the big advantages is just how adaptable it is, no matter what kind of document you’re working on or want to transfer to the platform.
Apple’s next Studio monitor may use a QD-OLED panel
Apple may be preparing to design upcoming products with OLED panels manufactured by Samsung, according to NotebookCheck (via The Elec). Devices expected to get the panels range from iPads to MacBooks to foldable laptops, the latter of which the brand has not yet introduced, in addition to its Apple Studio Display.
How to convert Apple Numbers to Excel
Apple Numbers is a convenient spreadsheet application included with macOS, iOS, and iPadOS for free. While this makes it handy for Apple users, it can make it difficult to share a workbook with a non-Apple user. Because you can use Microsoft Excel on both Mac and Windows as well as...
Dell XPS 13 Plus vs. Apple MacBook Pro 14
If you’re looking for a 13-inch laptop or 14-inch laptop and you want a truly premium offering, then Dell’s XPS 13 Plus and Apple’s MacBook Pro 14 are likely to be on your list. Arguably, the MacBook is in a different class as a powerful creator’s machine versus the XPS 13 Plus that’s aimed at demanding productivity workers.
Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop is $350 off in Dell’s Black Friday Sale
This year’s Dell Black Friday deals have already started, giving you the chance to buy the stylish and powerful Dell XPS 13 Plus with a $350 discount that pulls the laptop’s price down to $1,349 from its sticker price of $1,699. There’s no telling when this offer will end so you’ll want to complete your transaction as soon as possible, which will come with the added bonus of avoiding the rush of online shoppers on Black Friday itself.
Windows 11 will now work more seamlessly with Apple iCloud
Microsoft has now made available a feature for Windows 11 that will make it easy to connect your iCloud to your Photos app on your PC. The iCloud for Windows app will be downloadable through the Microsoft Store as an add-on update to the Photos app, and it will roll out completely to Windows 11 users by the end of the month, the company said.
Apple slashes trade-in values for its iPhones and more
For at least the third time this year, Apple has slashed the trade-in values for its various products. It means that if you’re shopping at Apple during this holiday season and plan to hand over your old device for a new one, the credit you receive will be less than if you’d done it before November 10.
It’s not just you: Microsoft confirms Windows 11 is having gaming issues
Microsoft has confirmed that the latest update to Windows 11 is causing performance issues in some games, along with a host of other problems. Stuttering might be noticeable in some apps as well. Microsoft has put a hold on its Windows 11 22H2 update on devices affected by this issue;...
HP’s Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a massive price cut
Professionals and students alike will access several benefits if they own a 2-in-1 laptop, and there’s no better time to buy one than Black Friday. You don’t have to actually wait for the shopping holiday though, because brands like HP have already rolled out early Black Friday deals such as this $250 discount for the HP Pavilion x360, which brings the 2-in-1 laptop’s price down to a more affordable $550 from its original price of $800. You should push through with the purchase as soon as possible though, because we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.
This is how your iPhone 14 will make those lifesaving SOS satellite calls
When Apple introduced the Emergency SOS via satellite feature in the iPhone 14 lineup in September, it said it wouldn’t be activated until sometime toward the end of the year. The company confirmed in a press release on Thursday that it is launching the service later this month for iOS users in the U.S. and Canada.
‘Wordle’ today, November 11: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#510)
Trying to solve Wordle #510 for November 11, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.
Watch a modder transform a Mac Mini into a Nintendo Wii
Popular YouTuber Luke Miani has managed to fit the innards of an Apple M1-powered Mac Mini into a Nintendo Wii that can, among other things, game at 4K. Miani wondered what it would be like to fit the power and capability of the tried-and-true M1 Mac Mini into a more unique shell, say, an unassuming Nintendo Wii.
Apple TV 4K vs. Roku Ultra: Which top streaming device is best?
Scanning the shelves of your local brick-and-mortar outlet, you’ll see everything from Google devices to Amazon-powered peripherals that you can connect to the internet, plug into your TV, and use to access thousands of movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more, with a slew of additional device features available to use, too.
Want an RTX 4080? Prices suggest you may as well get a 4090
As we get closer to the release date of Nvidia’s RTX 4080 16GB, more and more retailers are starting to put the card up for sale. Today, Micro Center revealed the prices of several models of the GPU. Unfortunately, those who hoped to score a cheap RTX 4080 may...
The 6 Worst AMD GPUs of all time
AMD has been one of the top graphics cards manufacturers for well over a decade after picking up the even-longer-standing ATI. Overall, it’s done pretty well for itself. However, AMD (and ATI) has also made several disappointing graphics cards over the years and GPUs that can barely justify their own existence.
Walmart just dropped the price of this LG 65-inch TV under $500
It seems like every major retailer has started their best Black Friday TV deals already, a few weeks out from the actual event. Naturally, America’s everything store, Walmart, isn’t going to think twice about joining this trend. For now, let’s highlight something special they have for us with the 2022 model of a 65-inch LG UQ7070ZUE 4K TV, selling it for $476. That’s a savings of $82 off the typical $558 price. It’s one of those once-a-year price points that is truly worth taking a look at.
Elon Musk invites Twitter complaints, gets 83,000 replies
Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, on Wednesday invited users to send him their complaints about the platform. “Complaint hotline operator online!” the billionaire entrepreneur said in a tweet to his 115 million followers. “Please mention your complaints below.”. Complaint hotline operator online! Please mention your complaints below.
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060 just dropped below $1,000
If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday gaming PC deals to upgrade your machine, the good news is that you can already start your shopping with the early Black Friday deals from brands like HP. One of the options to consider is the HP Pavilion Gaming PC, which is on sale for just $950 instead of its original price of $1,350. That’s $400 in savings that you can spend on games and accessories. You need to complete the transaction quickly though, as we’re not sure when the bargain price ends.
