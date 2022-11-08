ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100K strollers recalled after reports of frames cracking, hurting children

NEW YORK (WXIN) — More than 100,000 strollers are being recalled after several reports of the frames cracking and injuring children using them. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers. These strollers were sold at Target stores nationwide as well as multiple online stores from March 2020 through September 2022.
