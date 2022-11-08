ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Man arrested after taking knife into West Bend polling place demanding to 'stop the voting'

By Lawrence Andrea, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YX1nv_0j3Wc6dr00

WEST BEND – A 38-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday afternoon after bringing a knife into the West Bend Community Memorial Library and demanding staff "stop the voting" at the polling location inside, according to police.

The situation, which occurred about 12:35 p.m., delayed voting at the library for about 30 minutes as police arrived and took the man into custody. No injuries were reported.

"There was a heavy police presence," Dave Hunsicker, a poll worker at the library, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "They were everywhere."

Children playing inside the library just outside the polling location, as well as voters waiting to cast their vote, were ushered into the designated voting room, Hunsicker said, and the doors were shut while police were called.

Less than an hour after the incident, voting at the library appeared to proceed as usual. A handful of voters told the Journal Sentinel they were unaware of the man's reported threat just shortly before.

Kevin Feltes, who arrived at the library to vote shortly before 3 p.m., said he heard about the arrest from an employee before he came to vote at the location.

"I guess nothing surprises me anymore," Feltes told the Journal Sentinel. "I don't understand it. I mean, go vote if you don't like the way (things are going)."

About an hour before the incident, city officials said there had been no issues at polling locations and reported high levels of voter turnout.

West Bend police Tuesday afternoon said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and charges against the man "will be forthcoming."

Follow Lawrence Andrea on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Ten-month investigation leads to major drug bust in southeast Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – After a ten-month investigation, authorities in southeast Wisconsin arrested a major drug dealer and captured several items. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Kaleb ‘Band Gang’ Weaver was taken into custody on Thursday, November 10, and is being charged with several drug-related offenses.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

US marshals arrest man wanted in double homicide at Kenosha bar

KENOSHA, Wis. — A man wanted for shooting and killing two people in a Kenosha bar was arrested Thursday near Atlanta. Kendal T. Readus, 29, is accused of killing Houston R. Oliver, 33, of Kenosha, and James J. Alexander-Hood, 35, of Racine, on Sept. 18 at Las Margaritas. Two...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marquette student robbed near 17th and Wells

MILWAUKEE - A Marquette University student was the victim of an armed robbery near 17th and Wells on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Marquette University Police Department, shortly after 11 p.m., two persons approached the victim and demanded property. The victim gave up the property, and the robbers fled and abandoned the property before entering a small blue sports car and exiting north on 9th Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

You Won’t Believe How Man Temporarily Stopped Voting In Wisconsin

A crazed man found it necessary to stop voters at a Wisconsin polling place and was arrested for his actions. Politics has become a scary game. Here is a perfect example of what I'm talking about. It happened on election day at a Polling Place In West Bend, Wisconsin. The suspect should be locked up for a long time for what he pulled on innocent voters.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Parent punched Milwaukee school staff member, police seek suspect

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a parent who they say punched a school staff member Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said the "argumentative" parent hit the victim, a 43-year-old woman, near 3rd and Auer. It happened around 2:25 p.m. MPD is looking for the parent involved. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Sentencing speakers set for Darrell Brooks

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We have learned who will be speaking on behalf of Darrell Brooks for his sentencing hearing next week. Last month, Brooks was found guilty of killing six people and injuring dozens of others in the Waukesha Christmas parade. A court document obtained by CBS 58...
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

50+ traffic stops, several arrests made south of Fond du Lac County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin conducted a focused patrol that led to over 50 traffic stops and several arrests on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 51 traffic stops were initiated between the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Germantown Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Silver Alert canceled for Milwaukee man found safe

UPDATE: Milwaukee Police said Swift was found safe Saturday, just before 9:30 a.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Milwaukee man. Melvin Swift, 66, was last seen Friday at 9:00 p.m. and left his residence on North Lovers Lane in Milwaukee on foot around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to officials. Swift was last seen...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police pursuit; 2 in custody

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody early Thursday morning, Nov. 10 following a police pursuit in West Allis. Suspected cocaine and heroin along with two handguns were found in the vehicle. According to police, West Allis officers observed a black Audi that was listed as stolen...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee squad rollover crash, woman honored for helping officers

MILWAUKEE - Police officers and citizens were recognized for their bravery Wednesday night, Nov. 9. The Milwaukee Police Department handed out awards to those who went above and beyond. Sara Ninham said she was in the right place at the right time when an MPD squad was hit near Holton...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy