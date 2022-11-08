Man arrested after taking knife into West Bend polling place demanding to 'stop the voting'

WEST BEND – A 38-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday afternoon after bringing a knife into the West Bend Community Memorial Library and demanding staff "stop the voting" at the polling location inside, according to police.

The situation, which occurred about 12:35 p.m., delayed voting at the library for about 30 minutes as police arrived and took the man into custody. No injuries were reported.

"There was a heavy police presence," Dave Hunsicker, a poll worker at the library, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "They were everywhere."

Children playing inside the library just outside the polling location, as well as voters waiting to cast their vote, were ushered into the designated voting room, Hunsicker said, and the doors were shut while police were called.

Less than an hour after the incident, voting at the library appeared to proceed as usual. A handful of voters told the Journal Sentinel they were unaware of the man's reported threat just shortly before.

Kevin Feltes, who arrived at the library to vote shortly before 3 p.m., said he heard about the arrest from an employee before he came to vote at the location.

"I guess nothing surprises me anymore," Feltes told the Journal Sentinel. "I don't understand it. I mean, go vote if you don't like the way (things are going)."

About an hour before the incident, city officials said there had been no issues at polling locations and reported high levels of voter turnout.

West Bend police Tuesday afternoon said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and charges against the man "will be forthcoming."

Follow Lawrence Andrea on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.