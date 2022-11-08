The Brewers bring back Kolten Wong for 2023 by exercising his club option

Back in his native Hawaii visiting family, Kolten Wong awoke Tuesday morning to several missed phone calls.

"The time difference – we were still asleep," Wong said. "Called back and found out that they're picking up my option."

Indeed, the Milwaukee Brewers exercised their $10 million club option on the second baseman for 2023, helping solidify the infield picture two days before free agency begins.

"Super excited," Wong said. "I feel like we have some unfinished business from last year. It left a bad taste in my mouth, and I'm sure the rest of my teammates'. I'm excited to be back and to give it one more go.

"Hopefully (2023) is our year. We know what kind of team we have and we just want to take it to that next level now."

Wong, who will be 32 for all of next season, has had the two best hitting seasons of his career since signing with Milwaukee before the 2021 campaign but also uncharacteristically struggled defensively . He has hit .262/.337/.439 with 29 homers and 29 stolen bases across 250 games with the Brewers.

The two-time Gold Glove winner, however, graded out as one of the worst defensive second basemen in baseball last season by accounting for minus-nine outs above average while tying a career high by committing 17 errors.

Wong said Tuesday that troubles with his legs played a big role in his decline with the glove in particular. He did set a single-season career high by hitting 15 homers, including three in a win at Cincinnati on Sept. 22.

"I haven't stopped working out since we finished the season. Getting my legs stronger, my core right. Those were the things that were kind of keeping me on the injured list," Wong said. "I feel like my legs were so shot and I was playing through so many things that it put me in some situations where I wasn't able to get into my legs enough defensively, offensively. That's why it was such an inconsistent year for me.

"I just wasn't healthy and able to do the moves I do naturally. I wasn't natural last year. I was in some bad positions defensively with my legs, and that led to me not being the defensive guy that I am. That definitely took some sleep away from me.

"I'm coming in with for sure added motivation to show everybody – especially next year without the shift – that I'm the best second baseman there is."

Because Wong’s option came with a $2 million buyout, the Brewers effectively eschewed $8 million in savings to secure their everyday second baseman.

"I'm actually surprised that it would be considered a surprise (that we brought him back)," said general manager Matt Arnold. "He's been a really good player for a number of years and he's done a really good job. We felt like this is a player that is a championship-caliber player that we think can be part of a really good team here.

"He's earned that and done a really good job, and we're really excited to have him back."

In retaining Wong, the Brewers also declined to give the starting job at the position – at least for 2023 – to Brice Turang, the team’s No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Even with his defensive woes, Wong, who has been worth 6.4 WAR since 2021, provides the Brewers with more certainty for the time being than Turang, who has yet to make his big-league debut.

"Look, Brice has definitely put himself on the map very squarely with us," Arnold said. "The one thing about Brice is he can play a lot of positions, too, and the versatility is something that as you guys know we value a ton.

"These things typically work themselves out, so having a guy with that caliber of talent and versatility is always a good thing."

Milwaukee is up to $41.6 million in guaranteed contracts for the 2023 season. It also has 18 arbitration-eligible players whose contracts are to be determined but will likely range from $70 to $80 million in aggregate.

The Brewers now will have to determine whether they'll exercise their $3 million option on right-hander Brad Boxberger, who's been one of the team's most consistent relievers. Boxberger would be due a $750,000 buyout if the Brewers decline.

"We have a couple more days to work through that," Arnold said. "We're still discussing that and we'll spend some more time on that over the next 48 hours or so."

