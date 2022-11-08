Read full article on original website
Tracking Nicole: Conditions around South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole is making a big impact along Florida's East Coast. CBS12 News has team coverage showing conditions around our area. In Jensen Beach, reporter Dani Travis shows how the storm caused some roadways to wash away, creating dangerous driving conditions. Meanwhile in...
FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored"
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nicole has made landfall in Florida, leaving behind flooding, damage, and some residents without power. Peter Robbins, a spokesperson with Florida Power and Light, said the outages in Florida are fairly limited. Speaking with CBS12 News, Robbins said FPL restored power to "tens-of-thousands"...
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
FPL: 'We are going to work around the clock,' power already restored to 280,000 customers
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — FPL said it is quickly restoring power to those who lost it during Hurricane Nicole. At 2 p.m. Thursday, its president and CEO Eric Silagy said half of the company’s customers who were affected had their power restored by the morning. Also, two-thirds...
Wide-reaching wind field: We're all feeling Nicole's impact regardless of landfall site
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The center of a storm as big as Nicole means less in perspective to other storms. That's the takeaway from CBS12 StormTrac meteorologist Lauren Olesky as she described the wind field of Nicole. Around midday Wednesday, Nicole hadn’t become a hurricane — its...
Tracking Nicole: Indian River Drive closed as crews clear debris, parts of road wash away
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole has largely passed by our area, but has left debris, downed power lines, and flooding throughout South Florida. In St. Lucie County, crews are working to clear debris and power lines from Indian River Drive, where parts of the road have washed away according to the sheriff's office.
