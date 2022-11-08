ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nicole strengthening as it threatens Bahamas, Florida

By Chris Miller
 4 days ago

Tropical Storm Nicole could be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it reaches the Atlantic coast of Florida.

"Nicole has become better organized this afternoon," said National Hurricane Center Senior Hurricane Specialist Jack Beven.

"A strong deep-layer ridge over the eastern United States should steer the storm west-southwestward," said Beven. After landfall, steering currents are forecast to curve the storm northwest, than eventually northeast and up the eastern U.S.

Nicole would be a rare November U.S. Landfall. The NOAA hurricane database has a total of 13 named storms (ten tropical, three hurricane) making landfall in November in the U.S. since 1851. The most recent was Hurricane Eta in 2020.

rigzone.com

Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane

Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Mexico’s west coast this weekend, bringing torrential rains and threats of flash floods. The storm is expected to bring as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rainfall to the region, which could lead to flash...
Fortune

‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains

The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Here's when Maryland will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole

BALTIMORE - Nicole made landfall along the coast of Florida early as a Category 1 Hurricane early Thursday, but it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The track of the storm, and remnants of Nicole, will impact Maryland later in the week. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in our area on Friday and into Saturday.
MARYLAND STATE
