Nicole strengthening as it threatens Bahamas, Florida

Tropical Storm Nicole could be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it reaches the Atlantic coast of Florida.

"Nicole has become better organized this afternoon," said National Hurricane Center Senior Hurricane Specialist Jack Beven.

"A strong deep-layer ridge over the eastern United States should steer the storm west-southwestward," said Beven. After landfall, steering currents are forecast to curve the storm northwest, than eventually northeast and up the eastern U.S.

Nicole would be a rare November U.S. Landfall. The NOAA hurricane database has a total of 13 named storms (ten tropical, three hurricane) making landfall in November in the U.S. since 1851. The most recent was Hurricane Eta in 2020.