AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match
The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown
WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
Rhea Ripley Takes Jab At AJ Styles In Unseen Footage From WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley has a tormenting force on Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator has been known to take jabs at WWE Superstars and most recently, her latest target has been The Phenomenal AJ Styles, during his feud with Rhea’s group, The Judgment Day. AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows,...
Fans Are Not Happy About Jeff Jarrett’s Shot At WWE During AEW Dynamite
Braun Strowman has recently gained a lot of internet attention, particularly after his match at Crown Jewel opposite Omos, when he criticized his fellow wrestlers. During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett took a shot at the Monster of All Monsters, and fans were definitely not happy with that.
Dustin Rhodes Opens Up About Beef With Jeff Jarrett Over Jacking His Nickname
Dustin Rhodes has been in the wrestling industry for decades and has used the nickname, The Last Outlaw, to symbolize that he is the last of his type at this stage in his long illustrious career. Rhodes is now claiming that he has beef with Jeff Jarrett since he apparently stole his nickname and called himself The Last Outlaw.
Cody Rhodes Admits He Made The Wrong Political Decisions In AEW
Cody Rhodes parted ways with AEW back in February, and fans were certainly surprised by this. Prior to his exit, Rhodes was one of the highlights of AEW television as well as an EVP. He helped put over numerous talents during his time there, including the likes of Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, MJF and many more. He also had some trouble backstage in AEW, and that includes his political decisions.
WWE Setting Up Real-Life Romantic Storyline On SmackDown
Vince McMahon used to incorporate real-life romance between WWE stars into television storyline all the time during his time as as the promotion’s head booker. Tonight, Triple H took a page out of his father-in-law’s infamous playbook. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown featured a backstage segment between Emma and...
Jeff Jarrett Throws Major Shade At Triple H During AEW Dynamite
Jeff Jarrett was previously associated with WWE as both an on-screen and off-screen talent. Triple H took over and replaced Jarrett with Road Dogg. Tonight, Jarrett took a major dig at his former boss. Jeff Jarrett was featured in a promo segment with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and...
Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Robbed At Gunpoint
Chris Jericho is one of the most iconic wrestlers in pro wrestling history. His career has taken him many places around the globe, wrestling for promotions in Canada, Japan and Mexico. It seems not all of those places treated him well, as he recalled a potentially life-threatening experience back in Mexico.
Bray Wyatt Not Listed On Rundown For WWE SmackDown Tonight
WWE brought Bray Wyatt back after a year away from the company. Things are just getting interesting for him, but it seems that he might literally be on the show this week. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that Bray Wyatt is not listed on tonight’s rundown for SmackDown. That being said, Uncle Howdy is supposed to be on the show.
AEW Rampage Viewership Falls Yet Again This Week
AEW continues plugging away with their weekly Rampage program. They presented another live show this week on TNT, but their Friday night timeslot got in the way once again. According to Alfred Konuwa, the November 11th episode of AEW Rampage brought in 432K viewers, with 138K of those fans being in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Logan Paul’s WWE Crown Jewel Frog Splash Video Garners Over 45 Million Views
It’s been a week since WWE’s Crown Jewel premium live event which took place in Saudi Arabia. The main event saw Logan Paul take on Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship. On tonight’s Smackdown, the influence of Logan Paul was touted in regards to a video he took during the match.
Bow Wow Takes Another Shot At Jade Cargill
Over the past few weeks, rap star Bow Wow has been vying for a spot on the AEW roster. Bow Wow has also been seen — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 31, 2022 “>taking shots on AEW star Jade Cargill, but was easily she could squash Bow Wow in the ring. Bow Wow didn’t take this lightly and called her out on Twitter. Cargill held her ground and clapped back at Bow Wow.
WWE Introduces New Class Of Performance Center Recruits
The WWE Performance Center was founded in 2013 with the goal of cultivating the next generation of WWE superstars. Over the past several years, the Performance Center would train some of the company’s top stars. Superstars like Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Bianca Belair all came through the Performance Center. Now, it’s time to introduce a new class.
Mustafa Ali Still On WWE RAW Roster Despite Being Part Of SmackDown World Cup
Mustafa Ali had a lot of potential after his main roster debut in 2019. Unfortunately, he was mostly wasted on the main roster due to being stuck in uninteresting storylines. He was also recently part of the SmackDown World Cup, but he isn’t necessarily part of the blue brand.
Sami Zayn Absent From WWE SmackDown Due To Personal Reasons
Sami Zayn is the most over member of The Bloodline not named Roman Reigns. The Honorary Uce was absent from the Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. Tonight, he wasn’t in The Usos’ corner for their history-making match. The Usos defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship...
Ricky Steamboat Announces His In-Ring Return
Ricky Steamboat’s injuries caused him to experience significant professional setbacks. Pro wrestling fans have been waiting to watch his antics since the news of his return. Ricky Steamboat is reportedly set to make his ring debut at a Big Time Wrestling event on November 27th at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorton Arena.
Shotzi Blackheart Earns SmackDown Women’s Title Shot At WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Shotzi Blackheart never managed to win singles gold during her time in Triple H’s version of NXT. She moved to the main roster, but always fell short of getting the big win. Tonight, Shotzi Blackheart finally got a huge opportunity. Shotzi Blackheart squared off against Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriquez,...
AEW Adds Swerve Strickland Match To Dynamite Next Week
The Acclaimed are set to face off against Swerve the Glory at Full Gear to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship. However, it seems Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed can’t wait till Full Gear to get his hands on Swerve Strickland. Strickland has been tormenting Billy Gunn and...
Braun Strowman Warned That Fans Won’t Buy His Merchandise After Latest Controversy
Braun Strowman remains one of the biggest stars in all of WWE, but some believe he doesn’t know when to just keep quiet. This has been apparent since his callous remarks about indie wrestlers during the height of the pandemic. In fact, he was also mocked for his recent controversial comments as well.
